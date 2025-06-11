Generate accurate, readable captions automatically using HeyGen’s AI video caption generator. Turn spoken audio into perfectly timed captions and subtitles that boost accessibility, engagement, and reach. No manual transcription, no editing timelines, just fast AI-powered results.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Many viewers watch without sound. Automatically generate captions for Reels, Shorts, and TikTok to improve watch time and engagement.
Manual captioning slows campaigns. Use an AI video caption generator to publish accessible, searchable marketing videos faster.
Captions improve comprehension and accessibility. Generate clear subtitles for lessons, onboarding, and tutorials without manual transcription using an AI-powered subtitle generator.
Ensure company updates are understood by all employees through clear video content and captions. Captions make internal videos inclusive and easy to follow across environments.
Reaching global audiences often requires subtitles. Generate and translate captions quickly while keeping timing consistent with accurate captions.
Captions support accessibility standards and inclusive viewing. AI captioning helps teams meet requirements for video content without added production costs.
Why HeyGen are the Most Effective AI Video Caption Generator
HeyGen combine AI video generation with intelligent captioning to help teams produce accessible, high-performing videos at scale. From social clips to training content, captions are generated quickly and stay in sync across every format.
AI converts speech to captions with high precision, even across different accents and speaking styles. Spend less time correcting text and more time publishing content.
Generate and translate captions into multiple languages using built-in video translator capabilities and an AI-powered subtitle generator. Reach international audiences without duplicating work by adding subtitles in multiple languages.
Captions are created as part of the AI video generator workflow, keeping visuals, voice, and text perfectly aligned without any extra tools.
Automatic caption generation with AI
Upload a video or generate one with AI and captions are created straightaway. The AI video caption generator transcribes speech, times captions accurately, and prepares them for immediate use.
Editable captions with full control
Review and refine captions easily. Adjust wording, timing or formatting to match your brand voice whilst keeping captions synchronised with the video.
Multilingual captions and translation
Translate captions into multiple languages in seconds. Maintain clarity and timing across regions without recreating videos or captions manually.
Seamless export and integration
Export videos with embedded captions or download caption files for different platforms. Captions remain compatible with social, web, and internal video workflows.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Video Caption Generator
Create accurate video captions using AI in four simple steps.
Start with an existing video or create one using HeyGen’s AI video generator.
AI analyzes speech and produces perfectly timed captions without manual transcription.
Review text, adjust timing, or translate captions into other languages as needed.
Download your captioned video or subtitle files and publish your video content across platforms straightaway.
An AI video caption generator uses AI to convert spoken audio into timed captions automatically. It removes the need for manual transcription and synchronising.
Accuracy is high when audio is clear. HeyGen’s AI is designed to recognise accents and natural speech patterns, reducing correction time.
Yes. Captions are fully editable so you can adjust wording, timing, or formatting before exporting your video content.
Yes. You can generate captions in one language and translate them into others using built-in video translator features for accurate captions.
Yes. Captions increase viewing time, accessibility, and comprehension, especially on social platforms where videos autoplay without sound.
Yes. You can export videos with embedded captions or download subtitle files for different platforms like YouTube or Vimeo.
Yes. Captions integrate seamlessly with HeyGen’s AI video generation workflows, including text to video and image to video.
Captions help make videos accessible to viewers who are deaf, hard of hearing, or watching without sound, supporting inclusive content practices.
Yes. You retain full rights to all captions and videos created using the AI video caption generator.
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