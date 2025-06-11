AI Video Caption Generator: Create Subtitles Online

Generate accurate, readable captions automatically using HeyGen’s AI video caption generator. Turn spoken audio into perfectly timed captions and subtitles that boost accessibility, engagement, and reach. No manual transcription, no editing timelines, just fast AI-powered results.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Caption social media videos

Caption social media videos

Many viewers watch without sound. Automatically generate captions for Reels, Shorts, and TikTok to improve watch time and engagement.

Marketing and promotional videos

Marketing and promotional videos

Manual captioning slows campaigns. Use an AI video caption generator to publish accessible, searchable marketing videos faster.

Training and educational content

Training and educational content

Captions improve comprehension and accessibility. Generate clear subtitles for lessons, onboarding, and tutorials without manual transcription using an AI-powered subtitle generator.

Corporate communications

Corporate communications

Ensure company updates are understood by all employees through clear video content and captions. Captions make internal videos inclusive and easy to follow across environments.

Multilingual video distribution

Multilingual video distribution

Reaching global audiences often requires subtitles. Generate and translate captions quickly while keeping timing consistent with accurate captions.

Video accessibility compliance

Video accessibility compliance

Captions support accessibility standards and inclusive viewing. AI captioning helps teams meet requirements for video content without added production costs.

Why HeyGen are the Most Effective AI Video Caption Generator

HeyGen combine AI video generation with intelligent captioning to help teams produce accessible, high-performing videos at scale. From social clips to training content, captions are generated quickly and stay in sync across every format.

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Accurate speech recognition

AI converts speech to captions with high precision, even across different accents and speaking styles. Spend less time correcting text and more time publishing content.

Worldwide language support

Generate and translate captions into multiple languages using built-in video translator capabilities and an AI-powered subtitle generator. Reach international audiences without duplicating work by adding subtitles in multiple languages.

Built into AI video workflows

Captions are created as part of the AI video generator workflow, keeping visuals, voice, and text perfectly aligned without any extra tools.

Automatic caption generation with AI

Upload a video or generate one with AI and captions are created straightaway. The AI video caption generator transcribes speech, times captions accurately, and prepares them for immediate use.

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Editable captions with full control

Review and refine captions easily. Adjust wording, timing or formatting to match your brand voice whilst keeping captions synchronised with the video.

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Multilingual captions and translation

Translate captions into multiple languages in seconds. Maintain clarity and timing across regions without recreating videos or captions manually.

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Voice cloning

Seamless export and integration

Export videos with embedded captions or download caption files for different platforms. Captions remain compatible with social, web, and internal video workflows.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as if we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Video Caption Generator

Create accurate video captions using AI in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Upload or create your video

Start with an existing video or create one using HeyGen’s AI video generator.

Step 2

Generate captions automatically

AI analyzes speech and produces perfectly timed captions without manual transcription.

Step 3

Edit and translate subtitles

Review text, adjust timing, or translate captions into other languages as needed.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download your captioned video or subtitle files and publish your video content across platforms straightaway.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video caption generator?

An AI video caption generator uses AI to convert spoken audio into timed captions automatically. It removes the need for manual transcription and synchronising.

How accurate are AI-generated captions?

Accuracy is high when audio is clear. HeyGen’s AI is designed to recognise accents and natural speech patterns, reducing correction time.

Can I edit captions after they have been generated?

Yes. Captions are fully editable so you can adjust wording, timing, or formatting before exporting your video content.

Does it support multiple languages?

Yes. You can generate captions in one language and translate them into others using built-in video translator features for accurate captions.

Can captions improve video engagement?

Yes. Captions increase viewing time, accessibility, and comprehension, especially on social platforms where videos autoplay without sound.

Can I export caption files separately?

Yes. You can export videos with embedded captions or download subtitle files for different platforms like YouTube or Vimeo.

Does the caption generator work with AI generated videos?

Yes. Captions integrate seamlessly with HeyGen’s AI video generation workflows, including text to video and image to video.

Are captions required for accessibility?

Captions help make videos accessible to viewers who are deaf, hard of hearing, or watching without sound, supporting inclusive content practices.

Do I own the captions I generate?

Yes. You retain full rights to all captions and videos created using the AI video caption generator.

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