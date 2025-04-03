Turn scripts, articles, or live updates into polished news videos with HeyGen’s advanced AI video generator. Our AI news generator automates narration, scene assembly, timing, and captions so you can publish timely news content without studios or crews. Produce consistent, on-brand broadcasts that scale.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Turn short bulletins, wire updates, or alerts into formatted video segments, ready for web and social distribution.
Automate daily summaries from scripts or feeds, then publish consistent, branded briefings across channels.
Produce localized news videos with regional voices and captions to serve community audiences using AI-generated content, without sending crews.
Publish company announcements, leadership updates, and policy briefings as narrated videos for employees and stakeholders.
Create vertical-specific reports, such as sports recaps, finance updates, or tech briefs, with templates tuned to each beat.
Translate and re-render videos for international audiences with matched voice styles and synchronized captions.
Why Choose HeyGen for AI News Production
HeyGen are built for newsrooms, agencies, and creators who need to publish accurate, professional news quickly. We combine natural-sounding voice synthesis, automated scene selection, and fast localisation to keep your audience informed and engaged.
Generate broadcast-ready segments with professional pacing, lower-third graphics, and clean scene transitions using our AI news video generator. HeyGen gives your news content a polished look, so you can focus on reporting the story.
Create instantly from text-to-video tools, URLs, or feeds, and publish updates across platforms in minutes. HeyGen scale to handle rapid workflows, so you never miss a story window.
Translate scripts, produce natural-sounding voiceovers, and sync captions for multiple markets with the video translator feature. HeyGen help news teams expand their reach whilst preserving tone and clarity.
Automated script-to-scene conversion
Paste a script or paste a news article URL, HeyGen break it into scenes, suggest visuals and timing, and prepare a draft you can preview instantly. This reduces manual editing and speeds up production.
Natural, multilingual voice-overs
Choose from expressive AI voices across many languages and accents, or clone a brand voice for consistent delivery. Voice pacing and emotion are tuned to news style for clear, credible narration.
Customisable news templates and graphics
Apply ready-made newsroom layouts, lower thirds, tickers, and headline overlays using our free AI news tools. Templates keep every story on-brand whilst you tweak colour and text quickly.
Fast localisation and captioning
Auto-translate scripts, recreate voiceovers, and generate accurate captions for each language. HeyGen preserve scene timing so translated versions remain ready for broadcast.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI News Generator
A simple, repeatable workflow takes you from script to published video.
Paste text, upload a document, or link a news article to start. HeyGen analyses tone and structure, and drafts an initial video.
Pick a news voice, select a template, and set the aspect ratio for web, mobile, or TV. Adjust headline graphics and on-screen elements.
Preview the generated draft, swap visuals, tweak copy, or change pacing. Small edits regenerate quickly so you stay on schedule.
Create localised variants, export MP4s, or generate share links and embeds for social, web, and broadcast pipelines.
An AI news generator turns written news scripts or articles into finished videos, with narration, visuals, captions, and news graphics, using automated workflows instead of studio production.
Yes, HeyGen can process short scripts or feed content quickly, generate a draft, and export a publish-ready video within minutes, helping you respond swiftly to breaking stories.
HeyGen support many major languages and regional accents. Choose the voice that best fits your audience, and generate localised versions automatically.
No, you can rely on HeyGen’s natural-sounding voice synthesis or clone a permitted voice for consistent delivery, with no studio or on-camera talent required.
Yes, upload logos, set brand colours and fonts, and save templates so every segment matches your visual identity across stories.
Captions are highly accurate for clear audio, and you can edit them before export. HeyGen supports multiple caption styles and placement options.
HeyGen suggests stock visuals and b-roll based on script keywords, and you can replace or upload your own footage to match reporting needs.
You are responsible for verifying facts and legal clearance. HeyGen provide tools for secure production and content control, but editorial review remains essential.
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