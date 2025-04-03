AI News Generator for Broadcast-Ready Videos

Turn scripts, articles, or live updates into polished news videos with HeyGen’s advanced AI video generator. Our AI news generator automates narration, scene assembly, timing, and captions so you can publish timely news content without studios or crews. Produce consistent, on-brand broadcasts that scale.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free image-to-video generator

Get started for free
Choose an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Breaking news segments

Breaking news segments

Turn short bulletins, wire updates, or alerts into formatted video segments, ready for web and social distribution.

Daily news round-ups

Daily news round-ups

Automate daily summaries from scripts or feeds, then publish consistent, branded briefings across channels.

Local news and hyperlocal updates

Local news and hyperlocal updates

Produce localized news videos with regional voices and captions to serve community audiences using AI-generated content, without sending crews.

Corporate and internal news

Corporate and internal news

Publish company announcements, leadership updates, and policy briefings as narrated videos for employees and stakeholders.

Niche and sector reporting

Niche and sector reporting

Create vertical-specific reports, such as sports recaps, finance updates, or tech briefs, with templates tuned to each beat.

Multilingual broadcasts

Multilingual broadcasts

Translate and re-render videos for international audiences with matched voice styles and synchronized captions.

Why Choose HeyGen for AI News Production

HeyGen are built for newsrooms, agencies, and creators who need to publish accurate, professional news quickly. We combine natural-sounding voice synthesis, automated scene selection, and fast localisation to keep your audience informed and engaged.

Get started for free
Studio-quality video without the studio

Generate broadcast-ready segments with professional pacing, lower-third graphics, and clean scene transitions using our AI news video generator. HeyGen gives your news content a polished look, so you can focus on reporting the story.

Fast-breaking news and continuous updates

Create instantly from text-to-video tools, URLs, or feeds, and publish updates across platforms in minutes. HeyGen scale to handle rapid workflows, so you never miss a story window.

Global reach with multilingual support

Translate scripts, produce natural-sounding voiceovers, and sync captions for multiple markets with the video translator feature. HeyGen help news teams expand their reach whilst preserving tone and clarity.

Automated script-to-scene conversion

Paste a script or paste a news article URL, HeyGen break it into scenes, suggest visuals and timing, and prepare a draft you can preview instantly. This reduces manual editing and speeds up production.

Get started for free →
script to video

Natural, multilingual voice-overs

Choose from expressive AI voices across many languages and accents, or clone a brand voice for consistent delivery. Voice pacing and emotion are tuned to news style for clear, credible narration.

Get started for free →
A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Customisable news templates and graphics

Apply ready-made newsroom layouts, lower thirds, tickers, and headline overlays using our free AI news tools. Templates keep every story on-brand whilst you tweak colour and text quickly.

Get started for free →
Customizable news templates

Fast localisation and captioning

Auto-translate scripts, recreate voiceovers, and generate accurate captions for each language. HeyGen preserve scene timing so translated versions remain ready for broadcast.

Get started for free →
motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It feels as though we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI News Generator

A simple, repeatable workflow takes you from script to published video.

Get started for free
Step 1

Add your script, article, or URL

Paste text, upload a document, or link a news article to start. HeyGen analyses tone and structure, and drafts an initial video.

Step 2

Choose voice, style and layout

Pick a news voice, select a template, and set the aspect ratio for web, mobile, or TV. Adjust headline graphics and on-screen elements.

Step 3

Review and refine

Preview the generated draft, swap visuals, tweak copy, or change pacing. Small edits regenerate quickly so you stay on schedule.

Step 4

Translate, export, and publish

Create localised variants, export MP4s, or generate share links and embeds for social, web, and broadcast pipelines.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an AI news generator?

An AI news generator turns written news scripts or articles into finished videos, with narration, visuals, captions, and news graphics, using automated workflows instead of studio production.

Can HeyGen produce live breaking news videos?

Yes, HeyGen can process short scripts or feed content quickly, generate a draft, and export a publish-ready video within minutes, helping you respond swiftly to breaking stories.

Which languages and accents do you support?

HeyGen support many major languages and regional accents. Choose the voice that best fits your audience, and generate localised versions automatically.

Do I need to record voiceovers or hire presenters?

No, you can rely on HeyGen’s natural-sounding voice synthesis or clone a permitted voice for consistent delivery, with no studio or on-camera talent required.

Can I brand the news templates for my outlet?

Yes, upload logos, set brand colours and fonts, and save templates so every segment matches your visual identity across stories.

How accurate are the automatically generated captions?

Captions are highly accurate for clear audio, and you can edit them before export. HeyGen supports multiple caption styles and placement options.

Can HeyGen source visuals automatically?

HeyGen suggests stock visuals and b-roll based on script keywords, and you can replace or upload your own footage to match reporting needs.

Is the content generated by the AI news article generator compliant and safe to publish?

You are responsible for verifying facts and legal clearance. HeyGen provide tools for secure production and content control, but editorial review remains essential.

Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText-to-speech avatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background