Updating a video is as quick as editing the original script. Open the project, revise the text to reflect the updated guideline, and regenerate. The new version renders in minutes and replaces the old one in your distribution channel without any reshooting or audio re-recording. This is one of the biggest advantages over traditionally produced video: your library stays up to date at the same pace your clinical protocols do. Businesses and creators have already generated videos 135,807,118 videos using our AI platform.