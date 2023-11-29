Everyone has a story. HeyGen lets you tell it.
Why we’re building HeyGen: from idea to innovation
HeyGen started with a simple idea—making video creation effortless. Today, we’re transforming storytelling with AI, helping anyone create high-quality videos without limits.
We live in a video-first world
Over 1 billion hours of videos are watched daily on YouTube, and the average person watches 17 hours of video each week. So if a business wants customers, it needs videos. And videos need cameras — and actors, locations, editing software, reshoots… with all of that, finished videos can cost $1,000 per minute. At least.
And then AI came along
People love video. But most people hate being on camera. That’s what founder Joshua Xu discovered when he was an engineer at Snap, building features for SnapChat Ads and the AI camera. But with AI video generation, everyone can unleash their inner storyteller — taking away the camera actually unlocks creativity and freedom in visual storytelling. And so HeyGen was born.
Now you just need a script
With HeyGen, businesses can simply write their script and generate their video. No camera, no budget, no headaches. We’ve helped over 100,000 companies and millions of people create, localise, and personalise videos at scale — and we’re just getting started. As we set industry standards for the ethical use of AI video, and lead the charge towards more immersive AI experiences, we know this is only the beginning. We’re excited to see where this story goes.
Built for the best, backed by the best
HeyGen is proud to be backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Conviction, Thrive Capital, and Bond, who share our vision to transform storytelling with AI-powered video.
AI video startup HeyGen valued at $500 million in funding round
Bloomberg
20 Jun 2024
Bloomberg
20 Jun 2024
HeyGen rides the AI video boom
Forbes
06 Nov 2025
Forbes
06 Nov 2025
44 of the most promising AI startups of 2024, according to leading VCs
Business Insider
9 Sep 2024
Business Insider
9 Sep 2024
AI video startup HeyGen valued at $500 million in funding round
Forbes
29 Nov 2023
Forbes
29 Nov 2023
Our offices
Our global offices bring together some of the brightest minds to shape the future of AI-powered video creation.
Los Angeles
12130 Millennium Drive, Suite 300 Los Angeles, CA 90094
San Francisco
180 Sansome Street San Francisco, CA 94104
Palo Alto
3101 Park Blvd Palo Alto, CA 94306
Toronto
1 University Ave Toronto, ON M5J 1T1
We’re committed to doing things properly
Trust and safety are paramount in our operations. Our advanced user verification protocols and robust content moderation efforts continually enhance the safety, responsibility and ethical standards of our products.
SOC 2 TYPE II
GDPR
CCPA
DPF
AI ACT
Let’s work together
This could be the start of something special. Learn more about careers with HeyGen.
Have questions? We’ve got answers
Does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool provide the most natural lip-sync capabilities?
Yes. HeyGen is built with advanced facial synchronisation technology, ensuring lip movements match perfectly with voiceovers. This creates a natural, human-like dubbing experience that works seamlessly across different content formats, from marketing videos to training materials.
What does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool do?
HeyGen’s voice dubber replaces original audio with AI-generated multilingual voiceovers while preserving tone, style, and lip-sync. It allows creators to instantly produce polished, localised videos without complex editing or costly dubbing teams.
Can HeyGen handle multiple languages effectively?
Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual dubbing in over 175 languages and dialects, enabling a single video to be quickly adapted into multiple languages. This makes global content distribution seamless for enterprises and content creators looking for consistent quality across international markets.
How does the AI maintain lip-sync accuracy during dubbing?
HeyGen aligns voice tracks with facial movements using AI-driven animation and timing models. This ensures the dubbed speech matches lip movements naturally, helping viewers focus on the message rather than noticing distracting sync issues.
Does the voice dubbing sound natural or robotic?
HeyGen’s AI voices sound natural, expressive, and tailored for professional use. Unlike robotic text-to-speech tools, it delivers warm and realistic audio, making videos feel genuine for learning, marketing, or storytelling.
Can I choose different voices or accents for dubbing?
Yes. HeyGen provides a wide library of voices across genders, tones, and regional accents. This flexibility helps you match your video’s branding, audience expectations, and cultural context for maximum impact.
Do I need video editing skills to use HeyGen AI dubbing?
No editing skills are required. Simply upload your video, choose a language and voice, and HeyGen handles everything automatically. The platform’s intuitive design makes dubbing accessible even for beginners.
Will HeyGen make language dubbing easier for film and TV?
HeyGen makes language dubbing easier for film and TV. It offers smooth voice adaptation in more than 175 languages and dialects. This helps with global distribution while keeping the original feel and emotional impact.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.