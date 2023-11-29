With HeyGen, businesses can simply write their script and generate their video. No camera, no budget, no headaches. We’ve helped over 100,000 companies and millions of people create, localise, and personalise videos at scale — and we’re just getting started. As we set industry standards for the ethical use of AI video, and lead the charge towards more immersive AI experiences, we know this is only the beginning. We’re excited to see where this story goes.