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Share your story, your way.
About HeyGen

Share your story, your way.

At HeyGen, our mission is to empower people with accessible AI video generation. We believe everyone should be able to express their creativity without needing advanced equipment or unlimited resources to bring their ideas to life.

136,448,682Videos generated
111,045,019Avatars generated
18,778,473Videos translated
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Trusted by millions around the world to bring their stories to life.
Our mission

Everyone has a story. HeyGen lets you tell it.

ABOUT US

Why we’re building HeyGen: from idea to innovation

HeyGen started with a simple idea—making video creation effortless. Today, we’re transforming storytelling with AI, helping anyone create high-quality videos without limits.

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We live in a video-first world

Over 1 billion hours of videos are watched daily on YouTube, and the average person watches 17 hours of video each week. So if a business wants customers, it needs videos. And videos need cameras — and actors, locations, editing software, reshoots… with all of that, finished videos can cost $1,000 per minute. At least.

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And then AI came along

People love video. But most people hate being on camera. That’s what founder Joshua Xu discovered when he was an engineer at Snap, building features for SnapChat Ads and the AI camera. But with AI video generation, everyone can unleash their inner storyteller — taking away the camera actually unlocks creativity and freedom in visual storytelling. And so HeyGen was born.

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Now you just need a script

With HeyGen, businesses can simply write their script and generate their video. No camera, no budget, no headaches. We’ve helped over 100,000 companies and millions of people create, localise, and personalise videos at scale — and we’re just getting started. As we set industry standards for the ethical use of AI video, and lead the charge towards more immersive AI experiences, we know this is only the beginning. We’re excited to see where this story goes.

Built for the best, backed by the best

HeyGen is proud to be backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Conviction, Thrive Capital, and Bond, who share our vision to transform storytelling with AI-powered video.

benchmark
Conviction
THrive
Bond

AI video startup HeyGen valued at $500 million in funding round

Bloomberg

20 Jun 2024

HeyGen rides the AI video boom

Forbes

06 Nov 2025

44 of the most promising AI startups of 2024, according to leading VCs

Business Insider

9 Sep 2024

AI video startup HeyGen valued at $500 million in funding round

Forbes

29 Nov 2023

Our offices

Our global offices bring together some of the brightest minds to shape the future of AI-powered video creation.

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Los Angeles

Los Angeles

12130 Millennium Drive, Suite 300 Los Angeles, CA 90094

San Francisco

San Francisco

180 Sansome Street San Francisco, CA 94104

Palo Alto

Palo Alto

3101 Park Blvd Palo Alto, CA 94306

Toronto

Toronto

1 University Ave Toronto, ON M5J 1T1

We’re committed to doing things properly

Trust and safety are paramount in our operations. Our advanced user verification protocols and robust content moderation efforts continually enhance the safety, responsibility and ethical standards of our products.

SOC 2 TYPE II

SOC 2 TYPE II

GDPR

GDPR

CCPA

CCPA

DPF

DPF

AI ACT

AI ACT

Let’s work together

This could be the start of something special. Learn more about careers with HeyGen.

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Have questions? We’ve got answers

Does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool provide the most natural lip-sync capabilities?

Yes. HeyGen is built with advanced facial synchronisation technology, ensuring lip movements match perfectly with voiceovers. This creates a natural, human-like dubbing experience that works seamlessly across different content formats, from marketing videos to training materials.

What does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool do?

HeyGen’s voice dubber replaces original audio with AI-generated multilingual voiceovers while preserving tone, style, and lip-sync. It allows creators to instantly produce polished, localised videos without complex editing or costly dubbing teams.

Can HeyGen handle multiple languages effectively?

Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual dubbing in over 175 languages and dialects, enabling a single video to be quickly adapted into multiple languages. This makes global content distribution seamless for enterprises and content creators looking for consistent quality across international markets.

How does the AI maintain lip-sync accuracy during dubbing?

HeyGen aligns voice tracks with facial movements using AI-driven animation and timing models. This ensures the dubbed speech matches lip movements naturally, helping viewers focus on the message rather than noticing distracting sync issues.

Does the voice dubbing sound natural or robotic?

HeyGen’s AI voices sound natural, expressive, and tailored for professional use. Unlike robotic text-to-speech tools, it delivers warm and realistic audio, making videos feel genuine for learning, marketing, or storytelling.

Can I choose different voices or accents for dubbing?

Yes. HeyGen provides a wide library of voices across genders, tones, and regional accents. This flexibility helps you match your video’s branding, audience expectations, and cultural context for maximum impact.

Do I need video editing skills to use HeyGen AI dubbing?

No editing skills are required. Simply upload your video, choose a language and voice, and HeyGen handles everything automatically. The platform’s intuitive design makes dubbing accessible even for beginners.

Will HeyGen make language dubbing easier for film and TV?

HeyGen makes language dubbing easier for film and TV. It offers smooth voice adaptation in more than 175 languages and dialects. This helps with global distribution while keeping the original feel and emotional impact.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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