Start from a product URL, short script, or a single brief and generate polished video ads without cameras or manual editing. HeyGen automatically produces pacing, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can launch more ad variants and learn what scales.
Try our AI video ads generator
The AI Video Ads Generator helps you create high-performing video ads without filming or manual editing. Start with a script or idea, and HeyGen automatically turns it into platform-ready ads optimised for social, performance, and digital campaigns. Create, update, and scale ad creative faster, without templates, timelines, or production delays.
When launches demand speed, traditional shoots create delays, but our AI ad solutions can streamline the process. HeyGen converts product pages or briefs into short, benefit-led launch videos so you can start paid campaigns in hours instead of weeks.
Large SKU catalogs need consistent creativity for every product. HeyGen automates b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for each item so eCommerce teams can create scalable catalog promos with uniform quality.
Short form content requires immediate hooks and tight pacing. HeyGen builds vertical edits with punchy opening frames, readable captions, and platform-ready timing to improve click through and watch time on Reels and Shorts.
Retargeting needs tailored messages for different audience segments. HeyGen produces personalized variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or testimonials to increase conversions from warm traffic.
Agencies need volume and consistency across clients, especially when generating video ads in minutes. HeyGen enforces brand kits, produces organized exports, and speeds up iteration so agencies deliver more creatives without inflating costs.
Expanding globally requires localized creatives. HeyGen’s video translator regenerates voiceovers, captions, and pacing for each language so teams can test and launch localized campaigns quickly.
Why HeyGen is the best script-to-video AI
HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to a finished video without a traditional production workflow.
Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It’s much quicker and more affordable than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing timelines.
Create professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine
From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate quickly, like editing a document, not a timeline.
Link to video workflows from product pages
Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts images, specs, and messaging to build a storyboard. The link-to-video workflow maps page content into multi-scene ads or short promotional clips optimised for social placements with minimal manual input.
Script to video with human voice options
Write a short script or let HeyGen draft hooks and CTAs. The engine produces natural-sounding voiceovers across multiple tones and languages, and applies accurate lip-sync when using talking head or avatar assets to keep narration aligned.
Creative automation and styling presets
Choose visual themes, pacing, and aspect ratios and HeyGen applies clean motion, caption styling, and transitions automatically. Platform presets ensure each export is optimised for ad placement and viewer attention without extra resizing work.
Batch generation, testing, and analytics support
Generate hundreds of ad variants by changing hooks, images, or CTAs at scale with our AI ad platform. Exports are organised for ad managers and A/B tests. Use built-in suggestions for audiences and track performance signals so teams can quickly isolate winning creative elements.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to use the AI video ad generator
Create ad-ready videos in four clear steps, from brief to publishable assets.
Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen analyses the content, pulls out key features, and prepares a scene-by-scene storyboard to guide generation.
Select aspect ratio, visual theme, and pacing. Apply your brand kit so logos, fonts, and colours stay consistent across every variant and placement.
Produce multiple drafts with different hooks, visuals, and CTAs. Preview them side by side, tweak the copy or imagery, and regenerate variants for A/B testing without manual timeline editing using our ad maker.
Download MP4s and images optimised for Feed, Reels, Stories, and in-stream placements. Use batch exports to upload organised assets directly to ad managers and start testing straight away.
An AI video ad generator turns briefs, URLs, images, or scripts into finished ad creatives using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, captioning, and export formatting. HeyGen combines text to video and AI avatars to create engaging content. image to video flows to create polished ads without cameras or manual editing.
HeyGen focuses on clarity, control, and speed rather than heavy template dependence. By letting teams update scripts instead of rebuilding videos, it’s easier to iterate, stay consistent across campaigns, and scale ad creative without slowing down the production workflow
AI helps you create more ad variations faster, which improves testing and optimisation. Performance still depends on your offer and message, but faster iteration makes it easier to learn from results and refine creative without production bottlenecks. Businesses and creators have already generated videos 135,807,118 videos using our AI platform.
Yes. HeyGen supports ad creation for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Google Ads. Many teams also use Repurpose Video to adapt the same ad creative across multiple platforms without starting again.
No. HeyGen is designed for marketers, founders, and teams who want results without complex editing tools. Most changes involve simple text updates, making it accessible even if you’ve never edited a video before.
Apply a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colours. HeyGen enforces brand rules across generated drafts and templates, and allows locking of key elements so teams maintain consistency at scale.
HeyGen exports MP4 video files and high-resolution images formatted for Feed, Reels, Stories, Messenger, and in-stream placements. Batch export organises files with clear naming for ad managers and campaign tools.
HeyGen follows common platform best practices such as aspect ratio, caption readability and typical text ratios, but final policy compliance and ad approval remain the responsibility of the advertiser.
You can get started quickly and test the workflow before scaling. HeyGen lets you create your first AI video ad directly in your browser, so you can see how it fits into your marketing process before you commit. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.
You can create product promos, brand awareness ads, performance creatives, educational ads, and announcements. For structured layouts, many teams start with a Video Template to keep branding consistent across campaigns.
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