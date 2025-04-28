Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Explore everything you need to know about HeyGen’s AI video generator, AI avatar generator, and AI translation and localisation tools. Dive deep to maximise the potential of HeyGen, the leading AI video generator.
About HeyGen
HeyGen is an online video tool with built-in talking AI-avatars that unlock people's creativity by removing the costly barriers of traditional video filming and editing.
Choose an avatar, type the script you want, and click "submit" to create a polished spokesperson video in minutes!
You’ll have a better experience with HeyGen on a PC, but we’ve created a special page for mobile users to make a video demo.
Pricing
HeyGen offers 3 core plans for individuals. Free at $0/mo (3 videos, 720p). Creator at $29/mo (unlimited videos, 1080p). Pro at $99/mo (4K export, 10x premium usage). For teams, Business starts at $149/mo plus $20 per additional seat.
Creator costs $29/mo and includes unlimited videos, 1080p export, 175+ languages, and voice cloning. Pro costs $99/mo, adds 4K export, faster processing, and 10x higher premium usage. The upgrade focuses on scale and output quality improvement of ~300% in resolution (1080p → 4K).
Individuals typically start with Free (US$0/mo) or Creator (US$29/mo) for basic to advanced video creation. Businesses scale with the Business plan at US$149/mo + US$20/seat, which adds collaboration, centralised billing, and multi-user workflows. Enterprise offers custom pricing with unlimited videos and no duration limits for large-scale operations.
API pricing
You can start with $5 (100% pay-as-you-go). No monthly commitment. Costs scale directly with usage, which reduces upfront risk for individuals and small teams.
Pay-As-You-Go starts at $5 (0% fixed cost) and includes core APIs like video generation and TTS. Enterprise adds custom pricing (variable discount rates), dedicated support, and advanced APIs. This increases scalability and reduces unit cost at higher usage volumes.
Security and compliance
SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant. Ensures enterprise-grade data protection and regulatory alignment across global markets.
Encrypted infrastructure with role-based access controls. 100% of data remains private and is not used to train AI models, reducing data exposure risk to 0%.
HeyGen enforces strict guidelines on consent, avatar usage, and content creation. 100% of user data is not used for model training, and built-in safeguards help prevent misuse such as unauthorised likeness or deceptive content. This ensures responsible, transparent, and compliant AI video production at scale.
AI video generator
There are three ways to create a video canvas on HeyGen
Option 1: From scratch. Hover your mouse over the '+Create Video' button in the upper right corner of the web application. You’ll see a selection of vertical and horizontal videos.
Option 2: From a template. Browse our library of video templates, find one that suits your needs, and click the '+ Use this Template' button.
Option 3: From an avatar. Browse our list of avatars and select the AI avatar you like. The page will open a window prompting you to create a video.
Each scene allows for one character. You can add multiple avatars by using different ones in different scenes.
The transition effect will only appear at the junction between two scenes. Click the "..." button in the upper right corner of the scene to adjust the effects.
HeyGen will automatically save the video draft, and you can find it in the 'draft' section of the 'video' tab.
Click the 'Submit' button in the upper right corner and the video will be submitted for generation. You can check its progress in the 'Video' tab.
Once the video is generated, you can export it by clicking the 'download' button on the 'My Video' tab
If you haven't submitted your video yet, there is a redo arrow tab at the top of the editing screen. Click on it to undo your previous action. After your video has been successfully submitted, you will need to create a clone to edit. From the 'My Video' tab, choose the '...' button on the video you want, and then click 'Duplicate'.
It depends on the number of videos being processed. When many users submit videos at the same time, it may take a little longer than usual. Users on paid plans have priority processing time. If it takes an unusually long time or an error occurs, please contact us via the "help" button.
AI avatar generator
Custom Avatars are automatically generated and take only a few minutes! A Studio Avatar, which is professionally curated by our team, can take up to 7 days from start to finish.
Animating your Avatar to read your script will require AI to process and create your video. You can preview the audio, but to see outputs such as Avatar lip-sync and gestures, you will need to submit your video for processing first.
Enterprise
Supports 175+ languages and enables a tenfold increase in production speed and a 100% increase in video capacity. Scale is achieved through automated localisation, reusable templates, and centralised workspace management.