“Great support and quality”
"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is excellent, and overall it`s a valuable tool."— Danielle U. on Capterra'
Flexible pricing plans for every creator and team
HeyGen empowers 100,000+ businesses to create, localise, scale, and collaborate on video, no camera or crew needed. Recognised as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product of 2025, we make professional video creation easier than ever.
$0/mo
Ideal starting point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, like HeyGen’s AI video maker.
$29 / month
Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
$49 / month
Built for advanced creators producing premium content at scale. Unlock flexible usage and export in stunning 4K video quality.
$0/mo
Ideal starting point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with AI tools, like HeyGen’s AI video maker.
$29 / month
Generative AI video creation for solo creators. Provides access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
$49 / month
Built for advanced creators producing premium content at scale. Unlock flexible usage and export in stunning 4K video quality.
$149 / month
Additional seats are $20/seat. Secure, scalable video creation for teams and businesses
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Studio-quality video creation tailored to your business needs.
Compare pricing plans and features
Free
Get started →
Creator
Get started →
Pro
Get started →
AI studio editor
Full access
Full access
Full access
Maximum duration per video
1 minute
30 minutes
30 minutes
Video processing speed
Standard
Fast
Faster
Export resolution
Up to 1080p
Up to 4K
Video templates
75+
75+
75+
PowerPoint & PDF imports
Audio input
Screen recorder
Save designs as templates
Watermark removal
Stock video avatars
500+
700+
700+
Custom digital twins
1
1+
1+
Custom digital twin looks
500
500
500
AI voice
1,000+
1,000+
1,000+
Voice cloning
1 voice clone
Unlimited
Unlimited
Photo avatars
Up to 3
Unlimited
Unlimited
Avatar IV generation minutes
Avatar IV maximum duration per video
1 minute
30 minutes
30 minutes
Motion / gesture control
Generate looks
AI model training
Look Packs
Product placement
Custom voice emotion
Additional digital twins
Add-on
Add-on
AI background removal
Maximum duration per video
3 minutes
30 minutes
30 minutes
Video processing speed
Standard
Fast
Fastest
Global language suite
30+ languages
175 languages & dialects
175 languages & dialects
Brand voice (Brand glossary)
Upload transcript as source
Edit and proofread translation script
Switch voice
Interactive video
Video link embedding
Interactive quizzes
Video branching and decisioning
SCORM export
User seats
1
1
1
Video comments
Brand kit
Video draft collaboration
Tag and assign tasks
Collaborative workspace
Team templates
Role controls
Content access controls
Granular content access controls
Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
SAML/SSO
SCIM
Password-protected URLs
Audit log
Team member 2FA enforcement
Live chat support
You can try HeyGen for free, no credit card required. The Free plan includes up to 3 videos per month, and limited trial access to premium features like Avatar IV, Video Agent, and lip-sync translation, so you can experience the product before upgrading.
You can use HeyGen for free and generate up to 3 videos a month, no credit card required. Paid plans include a monthly credit allocation you use across all features. For solo creators, the Creator plan costs $29/month (or $24/month if you pay annually). For advanced individuals, Pro starts at $49/month and scales up to tiers with more credits each month. For teams looking to create and collaborate, the Business plan costs $149/month plus $20/seat/month.
Credits are HeyGen's single currency for video and asset creation. Every paid plan includes a monthly credit allocation, which you can use across different HeyGen features.
Credit usage depends on the type of video or asset you create:
Studio (avatar) videos
These are videos created with HeyGen avatars in HeyGen Studio. Credit cost depends on the avatar engine you use in the video itself:
Video translation
Video Translation has two options:
Video Agent
Video Agent is used for prompt-based video projects.
Yes. Monthly subscribers' unused credits roll over for one more month. Annual subscribers' credits accumulate until their annual renewal date. Credits do not carry over after cancellation — your previous cycle credits will expire and will not roll over if your subscription is not active.
Creator and Pro users can upgrade to a higher plan or tier for more credits. Business users can purchase one-off credit packs or enable auto-reload. Upgrades take effect immediately, with prorated billing and credits added to your account straight away.
All Pro tiers include the same features; only the monthly credit allocation changes. Tiers range from 1,000 credits per month at $49 to 100,000 credits per month at $4,300. You can switch tiers at any time.
Monthly subscriptions are billed each month; annual subscriptions are billed once a year at a lower effective monthly rate. Annual subscribers also get better credit rollover: credits accumulate all year until renewal, instead of for just one cycle.
Yes. Upgrades take effect immediately, with prorated billing and credits added straight away. Downgrades and cancellations take effect at the end of your current billing cycle, so you keep your plan and credits until then. For support issues, reach out to us at [email protected].
Cancelling stops your next billing renewal. You keep your paid features and remaining credits until the end of your current billing cycle, after which your account moves to the Free plan. Unused credits do not carry over.
What customers are saying about us
Spoiler: they’ve got some pretty nice things to say.
"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is excellent, and overall it`s a valuable tool."— Danielle U. on Capterra'
"This is transformative for our content creation. It saves time and money, and the results are highly professional. Really impressive."— Manuel R. on Capterra
"I love the lifelike avatars and how simple the UI is. Even our non-designers can create quality videos with HeyGen."— Thomas V. on Product Hunt
"The versatility of this tool is impressive. We create everything from ads to tutorials. HeyGen is intuitive and requires very little effort."— Umair B. on Product Hunt
"I love that I don`t need any camera or crew now. I just type my script and get a video. It`s incredibly convenient and the results are great."— Wendy D. on Product Hunt
"HeyGen’s multi-language support is perfect for reaching a global audience. The translations and voice-overs sound very natural."— Xiao L. on Product Hunt
"Coming from image generation, I found the video creation experience with HeyGen to be exceptional. It unlocks so much creativity with ease."— Bella M. on Capterra
"As a solo entrepreneur, HeyGen helps me create professional content without needing a production team. It’s very straightforward and effective."— Alexis N. on Product Hunt
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.