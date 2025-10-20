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Free AI lip-sync tool

Bring your videos to life with perfectly synced lips and voices. HeyGen’s AI lip sync tool transforms text or audio into realistic talking avatar videos in minutes. Upload your footage or pick an avatar, add your script, and let HeyGen’s AI handle the rest. No editing experience needed. Ideal for creators, marketers, and educators who want professional-quality videos fast.

Tool featured image
136,454,258Videos generated
111,062,766Avatars generated
18,780,119Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Lip-sync

Enhance your videos with lip-sync AI

Want to make your videos look natural and engaging without spending hours on editing? With HeyGen’s AI Lip Sync, you can instantly synchronise lip movements with any audio or speech, creating perfectly timed and realistic dialogue in multiple languages.

Whether you are producing training content, marketing videos, or short social clips, HeyGen’s AI-powered lip-sync technology makes avatars and real human footage speak fluently and naturally. You can easily dub videos, localise content, or translate speech to reach a global audience, all directly in your browser without the need for complex tools or editing software.

Get started for free →
HeyGen face swap avatars with multiple female AI actors in colored cards.
AI Lip-sync

Best practices for AI lip-syncing

To achieve smooth, realistic and expressive lip sync results, use these quick tips:

✓ Choose a high-quality voice: Pick from 300+ AI voices in 175+ languages for natural delivery.
✓ Use clear audio: Upload clean, noise-free audio or use HeyGen’s text-to-speech for precise syncing.
✓ Match speech with expression: Pair lip-sync with expressive AI avatars for more lifelike storytelling.
✓ Use AI translation: Translate speech automatically to create multilingual lip-synced videos.

These tips help every word look and sound aligned, giving your videos a polished, authentic finish.

Get started for free →
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AI lip-sync

Engage your audience with realistic AI lip-sync

HeyGen’s Lip Sync AI makes dubbing and multilingual video creation simple. The AI analyses your audio and syncs every frame to produce smooth, natural lip movement that matches speech.

✓ Perfectly matched speech and lips: Advanced AI aligns lip motion with audio for accurate, realistic results.
✓ Create videos in any language: Multilingual support helps you reach global audiences with natural voice and lip-syncing.
✓ Works with avatars or your own footage: Use HeyGen’s avatars or upload your own video to add custom expressions.
✓ Fast browser-based editing: Create and export videos online without downloads, ideal for social media, e-learning and marketing.

Want to take it a step further? Combine this feature with the AI Talking Head Tool to create lifelike avatars that move and speak naturally.

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How to lip-sync videos with AI in 4 easy steps

Producing lifelike videos with perfectly synced lips and natural speech is simple with HeyGen’s AI Lip Sync Tool. Just follow these four quick steps to turn your audio or script into a realistic, ready-to-share video.

Step 1

Upload audio or enter text

Upload your voice recording or type your script directly into the editor. HeyGen supports popular formats like MP3 and WAV for quick set-up.

Step 2

Select your avatar or video footage

Pick from HeyGen’s professional AI avatars or upload your own video clip. The AI automatically analyses facial movements to ensure precise lip-syncing.

Step 3

Generate video with AI

Let HeyGen’s AI process your audio and sync every word to the right lip movement. Preview your video instantly before exporting.

Step 4

Export and share

Download your completed video in high quality and share it on any platform. You can also test playback and sync accuracy with the HeyGen Video Player.

FAQs about the Lip Sync AI tool

What is AI lip-sync technology?

AI lip-sync technology automatically matches speech with lip movements in videos using artificial intelligence.

How does AI lip-sync work?

The AI analyses your audio and generates realistic lip movements that sync with your video frames.

Can AI lip-sync handle multiple languages?

Yes. HeyGen supports multiple languages and voices for global reach.

Are there any free tools available for AI lip-sync?

Yes. HeyGen offers free trials and online AI lip-sync tools for testing and creating videos. For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29.

What are the challenges of AI lip-sync?

AI lip-sync works best with clear audio and visible faces. Complex backgrounds or low-quality recordings may reduce accuracy

Are there any free tools available for AI lip-sync?

Yes, some platforms offer free or trial versions for AI lip-sync video creation, and HeyGen is one of the platforms where you can start exploring these capabilities for free. For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29

What is a notable AI lip-sync tutorial?

A recent tutorial by Dzine AI on YouTube shows how to create realistic talking videos with synchronised lip movements and expressions, making it an excellent resource to get started with platforms like HeyGen for creating engaging content. For advanced creation needs, the Pro plan starts $49

What are the challenges and ethical concerns with AI lip-sync technology?

AI lip-sync technology struggles to capture natural expressions and depends on high-quality input. Ethically, it can be misused for deepfakes, misinformation, and reputational harm, making detection tools and clear usage guidelines essential.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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