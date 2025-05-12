AI podcast generator

HeyGen's Avatar IV AI Podcast Generator lets you create podcasts instantly. Just write or upload your script.
No mic needed. Our AI turns text into clear and realistic voices, ready for broadcast. Ideal for stories, interviews or discussions.

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136,450,438Videos generated
111,045,177Avatars generated
18,778,631Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Story and narrative podcasts

Story and narrative podcasts

Turn written stories into polished podcast episodes without recording. The AI podcast generator delivers clear narration and consistent pacing, making it easy to publish engaging storytelling content at scale.

Interview and discussion podcasts

Interview and discussion podcasts

Create interview-style podcasts from prepared scripts or structured conversations. The AI produces natural back-and-forth delivery, helping you share insights and discussions without coordinating hosts or guests.

Marketing and brand podcasts

Marketing and brand podcasts

Launch branded podcast episodes that explain products, share updates, or tell brand stories using a free AI podcast generator. The AI podcast generator enables fast production while maintaining a professional sound across episodes.

Training and internal communications

Training and internal communications

Convert training materials, onboarding guides, or internal updates into audio content. Employees can consume information on demand without attending live sessions or reading long documents.

Educational and learning content

Educational and learning content

Transform lessons, lectures, or written materials into accessible podcast episodes. The AI podcast generator helps learners review topics through audio, improving flexibility and retention.

Multilingual podcast publishing

Multilingual podcast publishing

Create podcast episodes in multiple languages from a single script. The AI adapts voice and delivery for each language, making global content distribution fast and cost-effective for your professional podcast.

Why teams use HeyGen’s AI podcast generator

When you’re looking for the best AI podcast generator, certain features help set some tools apart from the rest. These capabilities are key to how realistic, versatile, and useful your generated podcasts will be, helping you deliver high-quality audio production every time with our AI video generator.

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Time and cost efficiency

Create a polished 30-minute podcast in just minutes, without spending countless hours on scripting, recording and editing, thanks to our AI podcast generator. HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive microphones, acoustic treatments and studio rentals, making it a highly effective AI podcast maker.

Realistic AI voices that engage listeners

HeyGen offers natural-sounding AI voice cloning that clearly expresses tone, emotion, and emphasis. These voices keep your audience engaged, removing the need for professional voice actors or long recording sessions, so you can create professional podcasts efficiently.

Multilingual support for global reach

HeyGen allows you to generate podcast episodes in multiple languages from a single script using our AI video maker. This feature enables consistent messaging while smoothly expanding into international markets without needing translators or voice actors.

Text-to-podcast generation

Turn written scripts into complete podcast episodes automatically. The AI converts text into clear, natural-sounding audio without microphones, recording sessions or manual editing. This removes technical barriers and speeds up podcast production.

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Realistic AI voice cloning

Choose from lifelike AI voices that deliver tone, emotion and emphasis naturally. The generator produces consistent, human-like speech across long episodes, keeping listeners engaged without the need for voice actors.

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Voice, music, and captions in one flow

Generate videos using built-in voices and music. Create talking avatars with subtitles synced to audio. Add audio layers without needing separate tools. Supports multiple video formats and resolutions.

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Flexible styles and motion control

Customise video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like "slow pan" or "zoom on subject". This video generator tool gives you full control with no learning curve.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It’s enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How our AI podcast generator works

Making an AI-generated podcast is easier than traditional recording methods. You can produce professional audio content effortlessly without speaking into a microphone or editing sound files, creating podcasts in minutes. Here's how to create a podcast with AI in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Upload your photo

Choose a high-quality image where the face is clearly visible. Supported formats include PNG, JPG, HEIC, or WebP (up to 200 MB).

Step 2

Choose and prepare your script

Start with a script, blog post, article, meeting notes, or even a PDF. Make sure the text is clear, conversational, and free of visuals or formatting that don’t work for audio so you can turn it into a podcast smoothly.

Step 3

Select the right AI voice

Choose a voice that matches your content’s tone, with options for gender, age, accent, and delivery style.

Step 4

Generate with AI Avatar and Finalise Delivery

Enhance your podcast by pairing the audio with a realistic AI avatar for a video version. Preview the results, make any final tweaks, and then export in video or audio format for distribution.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an AI podcast generator?

HeyGen’s Podcast Generator is an AI tool that turns text, audio, or images into professional-quality podcast videos ready to share. It uses AI voice cloning to create natural-sounding voices and lifelike avatars, enhancing the overall quality of your podcast in minutes. You don’t need a mic or voice actor. It’s fast, supports many languages, and saves time and money.

Is there an AI that generates podcasts?

Yes, several AI tools create podcasts. HeyGen’s Podcast Generator turns text or audio into video podcasts using AI voice cloning and avatars. It works without a mic or voice actor.

What file formats can AI podcast generators handle?

Most AI podcast generators accept TXT, PDF, DOCX, XLSX, and HTML files, converting the text into audio while preserving structure and readability.

How much does an AI podcast generator usually cost?

Pricing can vary widely depending on features, but generally ranges from free to premium plans that can cost between $15 and $50 per month. Start exploring the HeyGen platform for free here.

Can AI podcast generators create content in multiple languages?

Yes, AI podcast generators support multiple languages, making it easy to turn any content into a podcast with voice and accent customisation. Experience this feature on HeyGen here.

How long does it take to generate a podcast with AI?

A 2,000-word script can typically be generated in under five minutes, especially when paired with advanced features like AI Avatars.

Can I customise the AI voices in my podcast?

Yes, you can adjust pitch, speed, emotion, and emphasis to suit your podcast’s tone and style. Try out these features on HeyGen here.

How do I distribute podcasts created with a free AI podcast generator?

Podcasts can be exported for popular audio platforms or visually enhanced with AI avatars for distribution on video platforms.

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Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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Free AI podcast generator: turn any content into a podcast