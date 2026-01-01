How the world’s leading brands create with HeyGen
See why more than 100,000 of the world’s leading brands are using HeyGen to create videos in minutes, reducing production time, cutting costs and scaling output without sacrificing quality.
Explore customer stories from every industry
See how Crystal Ninja founder Kellie DeFries uses HeyGen to turn time-intensive crystal artistry demonstrations into polished, scalable online courses without burning out.
Discover how Malecare and Cancer Academy use HeyGen to deliver scalable, empathetic cancer education that helps patients feel informed, supported, and confident.
Explore how Rosetta Stone enhances language learning with HeyGen's AI tools, creating engaging multilingual video content that breaks down barriers effectively.
Discover how Dolsten & Co. uses HeyGen to prototype, iterate, and deliver high-fidelity creative work in days instead of months, enabling faster collaboration, bolder ideas, and scalable AI-powered storytelling.
Discover how Colenso BBDO used HeyGen to digitally clone Skinny Mobile’s happiest customer, launching a viral campaign that reshaped creative storytelling.
Join the brands creating far more video content while cutting production time and cost with HeyGen.
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HeyGen’s AI case studies show how companies cut production time, scale content globally, and boost creativity. Teams finish videos in hours, agencies deliver in multiple languages, and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, reducing cost while enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how personalised, scalable video drives stronger engagement and ROI. Brands doubled conversion and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns, and expanded global reach with multilingual content, proving HeyGen empowers marketers to scale personalisation, cut costs, and maximise impact.
HeyGen’s AI education case studies show how institutions and companies boost learning outcomes. Avatars power role-play for skill practice, enterprises modernise compliance training, healthcare teams speed medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable, and effective across schools, businesses, and professional development.
HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies show how providers improve communication, cut costs, and expand access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams cut training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content, delivering accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals, and global audiences.
Würth shifted from written to video-first communication by using HeyGen to generate multilingual, avatar-based videos. They slashed translation costs by 80%, cut production time in half, and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making global, engaging training and messaging more efficient and cost-effective.
Komatsu’s AI case study shows how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent, and engaging videos, Komatsu lifted completion rates to nearly 90%, improved knowledge retention, and reduced production costs. Their success highlights how AI customer stories demonstrate scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training into marketing and global communication.
Trivago’s experience with HeyGen shows that AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localisation. By using HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago cut post-production time in half (saving 3–4 months), localised TV ads across 30 markets quickly, and maintained a consistent brand identity to deliver scalable, efficient, high-quality marketing results.
Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-driven marketing videos, like a Gen Z–focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalised, localised content at scale, strengthening audience connection, preserving emotional tone, and lifting engagement across markets.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.