AI video tools for every creator
HeyGen's complete library of free AI video tools, all in one place. Generate avatars, clone voices, write captions, translate videos, edit clips, and turn text, images, or audio into polished video in minutes. No editor, no agency, no learning curve.
Image to video
Turn photos into striking videos with AI. Add motion, text, and music in seconds – ideal for social posts, ads, and storytelling.
Face swap video
Create high-quality AI face swaps in minutes. Upload your media, choose a face, and get realistic results with natural lighting and expressions. No editing skills required.
AI video generator
Type your idea. Click generate. Get a share-ready video from text faster than you’d expect. No camera, video editing software, or production skills needed. Download it, edit it, or share it instantly.
Text to video AI
Turn any idea, script, or message into a polished video with no camera, editing software, or production skills required.
Create AI lip-sync videos
Bring your videos to life with perfectly synced lips and voices. HeyGen’s AI lip sync tool transforms text or audio into realistic talking avatar videos in minutes. Upload your footage or pick an avatar, add your script, and let HeyGen’s AI handle the rest. No editing experience needed. Ideal for creators, marketers, and educators who want professional-quality videos fast.
AI voice cloning (V2)
Clone any voice with AI-level accuracy to create natural, personalised voiceovers that match your tone and style on any platform.
AI birthday video maker for quick greetings
Turn simple ideas into meaningful personalised birthday videos that feel personal and memorable. HeyGen’s AI birthday video maker helps you create heartfelt messages with visuals, music, and voiceovers, all generated in minutes without any editing experience.
AI GIF creator for instant fun GIFs online
Create animated GIFs from text using HeyGen’s AI GIF creator. Turn short descriptions into expressive, looping GIFs that communicate emotion, context and ideas faster than static images, without animation software or design skills.
Audio to video converter
Turn your audio into engaging video content with HeyGen. Convert podcasts, voiceovers, or any audio into videos featuring AI avatars, subtitles, and animations. No editing required. Just upload and share.
AI music video generator for reactive visuals
Create studio-quality music videos powered entirely by AI. HeyGen’s free AI music video generator transforms your tracks, lyrics, or creative prompts into immersive, audio-reactive visuals that sync perfectly with rhythm, emotion, and pacing. No cameras needed with this AI-generated approach. No editing is required when using this AI tool. Just instant, music-driven video generation.
URL to video, turn any link into a video
Turn any webpage into a professional, narrated video in minutes using HeyGen's URL to video tool. Paste your link, choose a visual style, and get a complete video with captions, voiceover and animations.
Ghibli art video generator for instant artwork
The Ghibli art video generator helps you create emotionally rich, hand-drawn style AI videos inspired by nostalgic animation aesthetics. With HeyGen, you can turn simple ideas, scripts, or visuals into cinematic Ghibli style art videos without animation skills.
Make photos sing: animate any image with AI
Upload a photo or paste an image link and instantly get a polished singing video. HeyGen animates faces, syncs lips to audio, adds natural expressions, captions, and platform-ready exports so you can create shareable clips without cameras or manual animation.
AI reel generator for viral short-form videos
Turn ideas, scripts, links, or tracks into polished social reels with HeyGen’s AI reel generator. Produce audio-reactive edits, captions, platform presets, and localised variants automatically — no cameras, no editors, just ready-to-publish short-form video.
AI news generator for broadcast-ready videos
Turn scripts, articles, or live updates into polished news videos with HeyGen’s advanced AI video generator. Our AI news generator automates narration, scene assembly, timing, and captions so you can publish timely news content without studios or crews. Produce consistent, on-brand broadcasts that scale.
AI captions generator
Create accurate captions for any video in seconds. HeyGen’s AI Caption Generator turns spoken audio into clean, ready-to-use captions that improve accessibility, lift engagement and help your content perform better across every platform. Upload your video, generate captions instantly and edit them with simple tools that keep your workflow fast and stress-free.
Script to video AI for fast video creation
Turn your script into a complete AI-generated video with cinematic scenes, natural narration, motion design, and frame-accurate timing. HeyGen’s script to video AI removes cameras, studios, editors, and production delays so your team can create high-quality videos at scale.
Turn long videos into short clips easily with AI
Turn long videos into short videos automatically using AI. Create viral-ready clips with captions, smart reframing, and fast exports.
Loop video
Creating a loop video should be simple, fast and reliable. With HeyGen, you can turn any clip into a smooth, seamless loop in seconds without downloading software or learning complicated editing tools. Whether you're making content for social media, presentations or digital displays, HeyGen gives you an easy way to repeat your videos, control timing and export high-quality results that look clean on every platform. It’s built for creators, marketers and anyone who needs a professional loop video without the extra steps.
AI voice generator
Generate multilingual, natural voiceovers with accurate lip-sync. No reshoots or manual edits. Support multiple human-like AI voices in one video with advanced text-to-speech tech.
AI YouTube video generator
Skip the filming and long edits. HeyGen lets you turn any script into a high-quality YouTube video using AI avatars, natural voices, and ready-made templates. You can create full videos or Shorts in minutes, without a camera or editing software. It’s fast, simple, and built to help you publish more content with less effort.
AI video ads generator
Create high-performing video ads with artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI Video Ad Generator turns your product data, ad copy, or script into ready-to-publish videos in minutes. No camera, actors, or editing skills required. Just fast, effective video ads that deliver results.
PPT to video
Turn PowerPoint slides into polished videos with lifelike AI avatars and natural voiceovers. Easily import your presentation to automatically turn each slide into a scene, transforming static decks into engaging videos for any audience.
AI intro maker for branded video openings
Create branded video intros with AI in minutes. Add logos, motion graphics, and music for YouTube, podcasts, and ads. Free trial, no design skills required.
PDF to video converter for narrated videos
Convert your slide decks, whitepapers, manuals, and reports into polished videos in minutes with HeyGen’s pdf to video converter. Upload a PDF, pick a voice and style, and get a finished MP4 with narration, visuals, captions, and platform-ready exports, no editing skills needed.
Sora 2 AI video generator
HeyGen and Sora 2 integration gives creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses the ability to generate cinematic B-roll, scenes, and visuals directly inside their workflow. This integration makes storytelling faster, more creative, and more impactful without adding extra steps.
Combine two videos
Join your clips into one smooth video in just a few clicks. Upload your files, arrange them, and download a clean MP4 without watermarks or sign ups. Everything works right in your browser, fast and secure. Perfect for social posts, mobile clips, school projects or quick edits. Keep it simple, merge your videos, and get a ready-to-use file in seconds
AI invitation maker for instant invites
Create polished, share-ready video invitations from scripts, images, or event links using HeyGen’s free AI invitation maker. Paste your event copy, choose a visual style, and instantly generate refined invites with animated scenes, voiceover, captions, and export-ready formats, no cameras or editing required.
AI Yourself tool for realistic AI avatars
AI yourself lets you create a realistic digital version of yourself using AI. With HeyGen, you can generate AI yourself content that looks, speaks, and presents like you, without constant filming, photo shoots, or production work.
Faceless AI video generator for content creators
Build powerful video channels without ever stepping in front of the camera. HeyGen turns simple prompts into fully produced faceless videos, complete with visuals, voiceover, and on-brand styling. You can create studio-quality videos that feel personal and professional while keeping your identity private.
Free AI TikTok video generator
Generate TikTok-ready content in minutes. Use AI avatars, voices, and templates to produce high-performing videos that stand out in your niche.
AI talking head video generator
The easiest way to create realistic, engaging talking head videos. No need for cameras, microphones, or complex editing. Whether you're creating presentations, announcements, or training content, our platform lets you generate professional portrait videos in just minutes, completely free.
Create your own avatar
Turn your photo or short video into a lifelike digital version of yourself. With HeyGen, you can create an AI avatar that speaks, moves, and connects in over 175+ languages. It’s fast, realistic, and ideal for videos, training, or social media.
Face talking AI tool for realistic videos
Face talking transforms a static photo into a realistic speaking video using AI. With HeyGen, you can generate face talking videos that look natural, expressive, and human, without cameras, filming, or complex production workflows.
Screen recorder
Capture your screen, webcam, and audio with HeyGen’s AI screen recorder. Record in perfect sync, clean up background noise, and generate captions automatically. Create high-quality, shareable videos in minutes without downloads or editing software.
Subtitle generator
Create accurate subtitles for any video in seconds. HeyGen’s AI Subtitle Generator turns spoken audio into clean, ready-to-use subtitles that improve accessibility, lift engagement and help your content perform better across every platform. Upload your video, generate subtitles instantly and edit them with simple tools that keep your workflow fast and stress free.
AI video highlights generator for quick clips
An AI video highlights generator helps you instantly pull out the most important moments from long videos. With HeyGen, you can automatically turn raw footage into polished highlight clips that are ready to share, without manual editing or scrubbing through the timeline.
Resize video
Resize your video quickly and keep it looking clear, clean and ready for any platform. HeyGen helps you adjust dimensions in minutes, whether you need a vertical format for TikTok, a square layout for Instagram or a widescreen clip for YouTube. With the right size, your video displays correctly, avoids unwanted cropping and delivers a smoother viewing experience.
Baby announcement video maker: share your news for free
Turn your biggest news into a baby announcement video that stops the scroll and brings people to tears. Upload a photo, write a message, and produce a share-ready video in minutes without cameras, editing software, or any production experience.
Add photo to video
Add any photo, PNG, logo, or graphic to your video fast. Upload your video, place images exactly where you want, and customise everything in a simple online editor that works on any device.
Video editor transition
Create smooth, well-timed transitions that improve the flow of your videos without adding extra steps to your editing process. HeyGen helps you apply the right transition style in minutes, whether you prefer a simple fade, a clean zoom, a quick whip, or a more creative visual effect. With the right transitions, your videos feel more polished, engaging, and easier for viewers to follow.
Increase video volume
Make your videos louder and clearer in seconds with HeyGen’s online volume booster. Upload your clip, raise the audio level, and fix low or quiet sound instantly. No editing software or experience needed.
AI video editor for publish-ready videos
Turn rough clips into polished videos with an editor that feels simple and smart. HeyGen’s AI video editor helps you cut, fix, and enhance videos using text-level controls so you can spend less time on timelines and more time on stories that attract clicks using the best AI tools.
AI promo video generator for instant promos
Create AI promo video content that looks polished and performs, without cameras or complex editing. Turn product links, short scripts, and simple ideas into on-brand promotional videos in minutes. HeyGen helps teams launch more creatively, test more angles, and move faster than traditional production.
AI YouTube Shorts generator for viral clips
Create scroll-stopping YouTube Shorts in minutes with HeyGen’s AI YouTube Shorts generator. From script to publish-ready vertical video, our AI writes hooks, generates visuals, syncs audio, and adds captions so creators and brands can scale short-form content without cameras or lengthy edits.
AI actors generator: create realistic AI actors
Create presenter-led videos, UGC-style ads, and training clips with realistic AI actors, no camera, studio, or casting needed. Pick a stock actor, clone your own voice, or build a brand actor and publish platform-ready videos in minutes.
Video presentation maker for instant decks
Convert static slides and long documents into clear, presenter-led video presentations in minutes. With HeyGen, you can create explainers, training, and updates that feel human and engaging, without recording yourself or booking studio time.
AI spokesperson
The AI Spokesperson tool can create high-quality videos quickly and without the need for filming or editing. Whether you’re creating content for video marketing, training, or social media, you can have a realistic AI spokesperson ready in just minutes. No filming, no editing, just results.
Free AI video explainer maker for brands
Turn static text and complex topics into short explainer videos that people actually understand. With HeyGen, you can create presenter-led explainers that combine voice, visuals, and clear structure, all without cameras or editing timelines. Educate customers, teams, and learners faster with video creation that stays on brand and is easy to update.
Educational video maker for engaging lessons
Create engaging educational videos using HeyGen’s AI-powered educational video maker. Generate lessons, explainers, and training videos from ideas, scripts, images, or existing materials with automated visuals, voice, captions, and pacing. No filming, editing timelines, or production overheads.
Video GPT
HeyGen's Video GPT transforms simple prompts into fully AI-generated videos with no editing skills required. Whether you're creating content for marketing, education, or social media, AI-powered video creation has never been this easy. Let AI bring your ideas to life with just a few clicks.
Video template
Create impressive videos in minutes using HeyGen’s library of more than 700 AI video templates. Each template gives you a fast way to produce high-quality, scroll-stopping content without any editing experience. More than 85,000 creators and teams already trust HeyGen to simplify and speed up their video creation process.
AI narrator for stories and scripts
Turn your script into a complete AI-generated video with cinematic scenes, natural narration, motion design, and frame-accurate timing. HeyGen’s script to video AI eliminates cameras, studios, editors, and production delays so your team can create high-quality videos at scale.
AI video clip generator for quick edits
Turn long videos into short, shareable clips using HeyGen’s AI video clip generator. Upload a full recording and generate multiple high-impact clips optimised for social feeds, without scrubbing timelines or manually editing footage.
Share video
Share your videos quickly and easily with HeyGen’s Share Video Tool. Upload, optimise, and deliver HD or 4K videos without dealing with file size limits, formatting issues, or quality loss. Perfect for marketers, educators, creators, and teams who want smooth playback and professional-looking results on every device.
Wedding invitation video maker: free templates and more
Turn any webpage into a professional, narrated video in minutes using HeyGen's URL to video tool. Paste your link, choose a visual style, and get a complete video with captions, voice-over, and animations.
Save the date video maker: create yours in minutes
Create a polished save the date video starting from a script, a photo, or a simple idea. No camera, no crew, and no editing experience required. Choose a style, add your message, and HeyGen turns your video into a shareable clip in minutes.
AI product placement maker for branded videos
Create natural, realistic AI product placement in videos using HeyGen. Insert products into scenes where they feel intentional and context-aware, without reshooting footage or manually editing frames, while keeping storytelling authentic and brand-safe.
AI subtitle generator: create instant captions
Turn every video into a watch-to-the-end experience with AI subtitles that sync perfectly with your audio. HeyGen automatically transcribes, times, and styles your captions so more viewers can follow along, even with the sound off. No manual typing, no clunky tools, just clear, engaging subtitles that match your brand.
Video intro maker for catchy openings
Create professional video intros that build recognition and set the tone for every video. Your audience remembers what they see first, so make your opening moments count with studio-quality AI on your side. Launch polished intros that instantly show who you are, what you do, and why your content matters. Turn viewers into subscribers with high-impact branding from the start.
Add captions to video at scale with AI
Upload a video or paste a link and get accurate, editable captions in minutes. HeyGen transcribes audio, aligns timing, and exports SRT or burned-in subtitles so your content is accessible and optimised for platforms without manual subtitling.
Video size compressor
Compress video size online in seconds and keep your visuals sharp. Upload any MP4, MOV, MKV or AVI file and create a smaller version that loads faster and is easy to share. HeyGen makes it simple, secure and fast to reduce large video files without installing software or losing quality.
Animated presentation maker for instant videos
Create an animated presentation from text using HeyGen’s AI video generation platform. Turn written ideas into engaging presentations with motion, voice, visuals and pacing, without designing slides, filming or editing by hand.
AI video caption generator, online and free
Generate accurate, readable captions automatically using HeyGen’s AI video caption generator. Turn spoken audio into perfectly timed captions and subtitles that boost accessibility, engagement and reach. No manual transcription, no editing timelines, just fast AI-powered results.
AI voice actor
Turn your written content into realistic, lifelike voiceovers in minutes with HeyGen’s AI Voice Acting Tool. Whether you need voiceovers for videos, e-learning, podcasts, or virtual assistants, our tool helps you create professional-quality voiceovers quickly and easily. No need for voice actors or recording studios, just advanced AI technology delivering fast, cost-effective results.
Article to video generator for instant videos
Take your best written content and turn it into videos that people actually watch to the end. With HeyGen, you can convert articles, blogs, and long-form resources into presenter-ready videos that lift reach, engagement, and time on page, all without editors or cameras.
AI animation generator for instant results
Turn plain text, scripts, or outlines into animated videos using AI video without storyboarding or keyframing. HeyGen’s AI animation generator creates scenes, motion, and narration for you so you can focus on the message, not the manual work.
Blog to video AI for faster content creation
Turn your blog posts into short videos that people actually watch. With HeyGen, you can convert articles, guides, and newsletters into presenter-led videos that mix on-screen text, visuals, and narration, all without opening a video editor. Repurpose your best written content into scroll-ready clips for every channel.
Digital humans maker for realistic AI videos
Create digital humans that deliver clear, human-like video communication using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Turn text or images into professional digital human videos with natural speech, expressions, and multilingual delivery without cameras, actors, or production overheads.
Online video trimmer
Cut, shorten, and polish your videos with the free online video trimmer. This fast, browser-based tool makes editing simple and precise. Remove unwanted parts, refine your clips, and get professional-quality results, all without downloading software. Whether it’s for social media, product demos, or tutorials, you can create clean, engaging videos in just minutes.
Document to video converter for instant AI videos
Turn documents into polished videos using a document-to-video converter built for speed, clarity and scale. Start from written files, structure your message automatically, and generate professional video content without cameras, timelines or manual editing.
AI course builder for instant online courses
Start from text, slides, PDFs, or a short brief and get polished course modules without cameras or editing. HeyGen converts your source material into narrated video lessons, quizzes, captions, and packaged exports so teams and creators deliver training faster.
Personalised video platform
HeyGen’s AI-powered personalised video platform enables you to create customised videos effortlessly, integrating names, preferences, or offers into each video. Reach your audience with tailored content, driving engagement and higher conversion rates. Whether you’re targeting individuals or large-scale campaigns,
Free anniversary video maker
Turn your words into a polished anniversary video in minutes with an anniversary video maker that handles every production step automatically. Write your message, choose a visual style, and get a finished video ready to share with no cameras, no editing software, and no production experience required.
Avatar looks generator
Turn any photo into a lifelike, expressive, or animated AI avatar. Make short videos, build your digital twin, or design a custom look that reflects your personality or brand. Upload your photo, add your script or audio, and let the AI bring your avatar to life. It only takes a few minutes.
Create an AI video tutorial from a script in minutes
Start from a script, slide deck, or screen recording and produce polished tutorial videos with HeyGen. Auto-generate voiceovers, captions, scene sequencing, and platform-ready exports so teams publish training, demos, and how-to videos faster without cameras or timeline editing.
Election video maker: create campaign videos fast
Create professional election campaign videos from a written script in minutes. Whether you're running for local office or coordinating a national campaign, the election video maker lets you produce polished, on-message videos without cameras, crews or editing experience. Write your message, choose your style, and get a broadcast-ready video automatically.
AI movie maker for cinematic storytelling
Turn scripts and simple ideas into cinematic movies with AI. HeyGen gives you the tools to create characters, scenes, voiceover, and motion in one place. No cameras, no editing timeline, just movie creation with an AI movie maker that keeps your imagination in control.
Infographic video creator
Turn your data, charts, and visual content into polished infographic videos in minutes. With this infographic video maker, you start with your information and get a fully narrated, animated video without cameras, design software, or editing experience. Make complex ideas clear, shareable, and built for every screen.
AI Santa video maker
Create a personalised AI Santa video for any occasion, any audience, in minutes. Write your message, choose a festive style, and get a polished Santa greeting video without hiring actors, booking studios, or owning a single camera.
Start creating videos with AI
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