Create an AI talking photo online

Talking photo AI lets you create realistic AI talking photos that speak more than 175 languages and dialects. Instantly generate unlimited AI photo avatars of yourself for LinkedIn headshots, holiday content, travel scenes, or even fantasy worlds, all in one click.

  • No credit card needed
  • AI voice cloning
  • 175+ languages and dialects
136,450,438Videos generated
111,045,177Avatars generated
18,778,631Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Introducing talking photo AI

Create an AI talking photo avatar that works as hard as you do. Take your photo and reimagine yourself in any scenario. HeyGen’s AI photo avatars fit your vision, whether it’s in a professional office, a luxury holiday, or a creative fantasy world. With natural motion, lifelike gestures, and custom styles, your avatar becomes the industry leader.

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Generate AI photo avatars with prompts

Use text-based instructions to define your AI photo avatar’s look. This realistic avatar creator crafts images tailored to your needs, whether it’s a corporate headshot, a casual portrait, or a cinematic composition. Discussing ethical aspects of personalisation and how we balance privacy in our creations, our offerings are unmatched.

HeyGen interface showing male Italian avatar presets in business, casual, and everyday styles with a Generate button
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Generate fresh looks for your AI avatar

Take your AI avatar character further by generating fresh looks. Change clothing, adjust expressions, or switch backgrounds to match any theme or occasion with our avatar creator app.

Magic wand transforming a single portrait into multiple AI-generated video scenes of the same woman
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Style for every story with preset look packs

Speed up customisation with look packs. Instantly apply professional, lifestyle, holiday, or fantasy styles to your AI photo avatar with a single click. Explore our enhanced avatar generator from photo options that make creating your photo avatar easy.

Collage of diverse avatar headshots representing customisable AI video presenters in HeyGen

Features and benefits of talking photo AI

HeyGen’s talking photo AI gives you complete control to create realistic avatars from any image. Whether you want to experiment with different looks, generate avatars using prompts, or customise styles in one click, our platform makes it easy to produce expressive, animated AI avatars that adapt to any scene, theme, or audience.

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Avatar IV

Transform a single image into a complete video with natural voice sync, expressive facial dynamics, and authentic hand gestures.

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Effortless customisation in one click

Forget fiddling with details. With one click, your photo avatar transforms into the perfect look for any scene, purpose, or mood. You can instantly swap between styles or settings to keep your content fresh and aligned with your creative goals.

Generate talking photo

Generating

Generating video

Upload photo

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Uploading

Enter script

Type your script here...

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Generate AI avatars with prompts

Describe your ideal scene, outfit, or pose with simple text prompts. HeyGen's AI turns your photo into realistic AI images of you, effortlessly. You can choose any setup, whether it's business, casual, themed, or more. Discover the power of computer vision in avatar transformation.

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Realistic movements and expressions

Bring your talking photo AI to life with natural blinks, eye movement, and nuanced micro-expressions. HeyGen captures pauses and emphasis so the delivery feels human, not robotic. Add emotion presets or fine-tune intensity to match the tone of your script across languages, scenes, and styles.

Turn photos into vibrant animated AI avatars

Turn a static image into a dynamic AI-generated avatar with motion and voice. Engage your audience with an AI-powered video that feels natural and expressive, creating a powerful photo avatar experience.

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Talking photo avatar

Turn Photo
Generate talking video
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Start with your avatar

Upload a photo for the best accuracy, or skip it and let your imagination take over by generating an avatar from picture ideas.

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Generate with text prompts

When your imagination outpaces the presets, use text prompts to create something uniquely yours. Describe the outfit, environment, or atmosphere you’re imagining, and HeyGen will handle the rest as your AI avatar creator, blending realism and personalisation.

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Browse look packs

Tap into a curated library of preset styles, from bold business attire to mythical adventurers. Look packs give you instant access to polished looks tailored to specific themes and occasions, enhancing your avatar from picture transformations.

Create your talking photo AI in 4 simple steps

Become the face of your digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions and movements while lifting user engagement.

Step 1: Upload your photo

Got a clear photo? Perfect! Simply upload it and, for best results, add a few more shots of yourself. This helps our AI learn and capture every detail of your digital twin.

Elegant woman with short dark hair and red lipstick, wearing gold earrings against a warm studio backdrop

Step 2: Generate AI photos with prompts

Type in a few words to describe your vision and watch the magic happen. From polished headshots to imaginative scenarios, your avatar is ready to match your vibe through our AI avatar maker.

HeyGen interface fields for setting avatar age, gender, ethnicity, and a text description for AI-generated video characters

Step 3: Add motion and voice

Bring your avatar to life with natural movements and flawless lip-sync. Whether it’s a subtle nod or a bold statement, it’ll look and sound just like you, unlocking the full potential of your AI avatar creator.

Close-up of a woman’s face, looking directly at the camera, used as an AI-generated video Avatar example

Step 4: Create and share

HeyGen’s AI learns your facial expressions, gestures, and unique features to create an ultra-realistic digital version of you. Download it or share it anywhere on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, or wherever you want to stand out with your new avatar.

Close-up of a woman’s face with a play button overlay, representing an AI-generated video avatar
Trivago cuts post-production time by 50%
Trivago used HeyGen to localise their TV ads across 30 markets, cutting post-production time in half and saving 3–4 months per campaign.

Photos that talk back

Become the face of your digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions and movements, while boosting user engagement.

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Confident woman in a bright floral shirt looking directly at the camera, representing a HeyGen AI video avatar
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Man speaking to camera in a well-lit room, representing a HeyGen AI-generated video presenter
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Young man in a blue athletic shirt holding a tennis racket, used as an AI-generated avatar for HeyGen videos
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AI-generated avatar with long green hair and a green jumper against a blurred library background
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Have questions? We’ve got answers

What is a Talking Photo AI?

Talking Photo AI is a digital representation that uses AI to create a realistic image or video of a person. It brings your photo to life by making it talk, move, and show emotion, making it ideal for content creation, virtual communication, or simply having fun.

How can I create an AI talking photo avatar with HeyGen?

Upload your photo, use text prompts to describe your vision, and HeyGen will generate a realistic AI avatar for you.

What types of avatars can I generate with HeyGen?

HeyGen enables users to create photo avatars, video avatars, and interactive avatars for a range of scenarios and platforms. You can explore unique features by getting started for free here.

Can I animate my AI-generated avatar?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to add motion and voice to your avatar, making it dynamic and lifelike. Learn more about these features here.

Can I customise the appearance of my AI avatar?

With HeyGen, you can change clothing, expressions, and backgrounds using text prompts and Look Packs, giving you a tailored experience here.

What are Look Packs in HeyGen and how do they work?

Look Packs provide instant customisation with predefined styles like professional, lifestyle, and fantasy looks. Explore how they can enhance your avatars here.

What are AI Avatars used for?

AI avatars are used for creating videos, social media profile pictures, and branding. Find out how you can get started here.

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