Turn any idea, script, or message into a polished video with no camera, editing software, or production skills required.
Scale professional video production with text-to-video AI
Turn text into engaging video content fast. Simply input your script, select a lifelike avatar (or your own digital twin), and generate studio-quality AI voiceovers in multiple languages.
Remove the hassle of filming, actors, and costly reshoots. Use it as an all-in-one tool to turn text into video, or to generate A-roll for your favourite editor.
Create full videos from a single prompt. No video editing experience needed. Simply paste your idea or topic, type a prompt, and the Video Agent acts as your personal director, scripting, storyboarding and animating a complete video in minutes.
Automate scene creation and B-roll. Turn blog posts, PDFs, or URLs into engaging text-to-video narratives instantly. The AI turns your text into scenes, selects relevant B-roll and layouts, and syncs the avatar, getting you 80% of the way to a finished product in one click.
AI-curated visuals and dynamic storytelling. Move beyond static video templates. The Video Agent intelligently selects stock footage, generates AI images, and creates infographics tailored to your specific script, ensuring every short clip feels unique and visually relevant to your message.
Your always-on production assistant. Produce high-volume social media shorts, marketing assets and training videos at a fraction of the cost. Scale your output from one video a week to publishing every day without hiring a production crew or spending hours in an editor.
How to get the best results with text to video AI
To get the most out of HeyGen, combine the speed of the Video Agent with the precision of AI Studio. Use the AI to generate your "first draft" (scenes, B-roll, and script), then refine the output for a professional finish.
Skip the blank page. Use the Video Agent to instantly turn a simple prompt or URL into a complete draft with an auto-generated script and B-roll, getting you 80% of the way there.
Choose a stock Avatar or use your own Digital Twin to build authority. Pair them with a realistic voice from the library, or upload your own audio for a genuinely authentic delivery.
Open your draft in AI Studio for granular control. Swap generic B-roll for your own brand assets, adjust the script pacing, and refine the layout until it perfectly matches your vision.
Scale your reach instantly with Video Translation. Automatically dub your final video into 175+ languages while perfectly preserving your avatar's original voice tone and lip-sync.
Turn scripts into pro videos with text to video
HeyGen's AI video generator from text automates the production process, turning your script into high-quality videos with consistent avatars, voiceovers and visuals. No camera or crew required.
Ultra-realistic AI voice and translation
Generate voiceovers that capture emotional nuance, or clone your own voice for authentic narration. Automatically translate and dub content into 175+ languages to reach global markets without having to re-record.
Consistent content at scale
Maintain brand consistency across hundreds of videos. Save custom avatars and ready-made templates to generate daily social media content, training modules, or personalised outreach messages in minutes, not days.
Generate B-roll and visuals
Stop searching for stock footage. The AI analyses your text to automatically generate or select relevant B-roll, images, and animations that match your narrative, speeding up your workflow.
Multi-platform export (4K)
Export videos in MP4 up to 4K resolution. Easily reformat content for vertical (TikTok/Reels) or landscape (YouTube/LMS) viewing to maximise reach across all channels.
Real-world uses of text to video AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-video AI platform.
Create viral short clips for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram campaigns. Turn product descriptions into video ads and generate dozens of personalized variations from a single script. The free text to video ai tool built for modern marketers.
Paste your script or internal guide, choose a professional avatar, and create training videos with consistent tone across every module. Localize content into multiple languages for global teams and edit updates without reshooting.
Convert text to video for tutorials, explainers, and social media content. Export in the right format for every platform, use voice cloning to keep your signature sound, and animate scenes with AI-generated visuals.
Transform static product descriptions into dynamic video shorts. Generate video from text listings, showcase features with AI avatars, and export clips optimized for Instagram Reels and TikTok Shop. No video editing experience needed.
Build engaging tutorial and lecture videos from existing lesson plans. Select an avatar, create polished explainer content for any LMS platform, and scale creating videos without ever stepping in front of a camera. This text-to-video ai tool is built for educators.
Clone your voice and avatar, input your script with prospect details, and generate high-quality outreach clips at scale. A single prompt can produce dozens of customizable videos, helping sales teams streamline prospecting and close deals faster.
How to turn text into video
Use your words to bring your text to life and let the AI text to video generator turn your content into a polished, professional result.
Start by entering your text or uploading a document. The AI organises your ideas into scenes.
Select from diverse, lifelike avatars or create your own Digital Twin. Pick an AI voice that matches your tone and brand, or clone your voice using voice cloning for authentic delivery.
Add images, templates, subtitles, or background music. Animate overlays, edit each scene, and use the customisable interface to adjust the look and feel without any technical skills.
Export your MP4 and share it instantly across your website, social platforms, or learning systems. Choose vertical for TikTok or Instagram Reels, or landscape for YouTube.
An AI text-to-video generator turns written scripts into polished videos featuring lifelike AI avatars, natural-sounding voiceovers, captions, and visuals. There’s no need for cameras, studios, or editing software. With HeyGen, you paste your script, choose from 700+ photorealistic avatars (or create a digital twin of yourself), pick a voice in 175+ languages, and generate a studio-quality video in minutes.
Yes. You can upload your voice for AI voice cloning or create a custom avatar for a branded or personal presence. Our platform has already produced 111,045,177 AI-powered avatars for creators and businesses.
Most videos are ready in a few minutes depending on length and customisation.
HeyGen is the best free text-to-video AI generator because it turns any script into a polished video in minutes, and the platform handles voice, visuals, and editing automatically. You get high-quality results without needing cameras or editing skills.
Paste your script (or type a prompt describing what you want), pick an AI avatar and voice, and click generate. HeyGen turns the text into a fully voiced, lip-synced video you can preview, tweak, and export. If you don't have a script ready, you can give HeyGen a topic and it will write one for you.
Yes. You can generate content in over 175 languages and translate existing videos instantly.
Yes. You can rewrite any part of the script and HeyGen will regenerate just that section; the avatar's voice, lip-sync, and timing update automatically. You can also swap avatars, change voices, adjust backgrounds, add captions, or edit individual scenes without starting over.
Yes. HeyGen has a free plan that lets you create text-to-video clips without paying. You get access to AI avatars, voices, and core editing features, with paid plans available when you need longer videos, more exports, or premium avatars. For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29
Yes. You can use your videos for marketing, training, social media, advertising, and client projects. For more advanced creation needs, the Pro plan starts from $49
Yes. HeyGen enables you to create professional-quality AI-generated videos directly from text. Whether you're producing training materials, marketing content, or explainer videos, HeyGen's AI ensures smooth production and polished results every time.
Absolutely. HeyGen makes creating training videos and video content effortless. Simply describe your idea with a prompt, choose your avatar, and let the AI handle the rest.
Yes. Export options include HD (1080p) and 4K resolution, ensuring your videos are suitable for professional and public use across platforms.
Yes! HeyGen allows users to transform audio into video by pairing voice recordings with AI avatars, captions, and dynamic visuals. Simply upload your audio file, choose a video style, and let AI generate a polished video in minutes.
You can export MP4 in HD or 4K and choose vertical, square, or landscape layouts.
HeyGen prioritises security, ensuring that avatars and generated content comply with ethical guidelines. Transparency, user consent, and responsible AI development are key factors in maintaining ethical AI video generation.
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