HeyGen alternatives and comparisons

In the AI Video and AI Avatar tool category, HeyGen stands out as a leading option for turning text scripts into impressive AI avatar videos. It offers realistic avatars, seamless translations, and a user-friendly platform that sets it apart from other options.

Try HeyGen for free
136,450,438Videos generated
111,045,177Avatars generated
18,778,631Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
#1 fastest growing product by G2

Why HeyGen stands out

See what really sets HeyGen apart from other AI video platforms.
Not all AI video tools are built the same. From avatar realism to global scalability, HeyGen outperforms the competition where it matters most.

More than just talking heads

Most platforms offer generic presenters. HeyGen gives you over 500 avatars, including realistic, stylised, photo-based, and user-generated formats. With facial sync and gesture support, our avatars don’t just speak. They perform.

✅ 500+ avatar options (real, stylised, UGC)
✅ Expressive facial sync and motion
❌ Most competitors only support corporate presenter styles

Speak globally. Translate instantly.

HeyGen supports voice cloning, dubbing, and lip-sync in more than 175 languages.

Unlike others who stop at subtitles, we deliver fully localised videos that match tone, timing and facial expressions for every audience.

✅ Support for 175+ languages
✅ Multilingual voice cloning
✅ Video translation with lip-sync
❌ Competitors don’t offer fully synced, end-to-end video localisation

One place to write, edit and scale

HeyGen combines scripting, avatar control, voice direction, editing and collaboration in a single, seamless workspace. From creators to enterprise teams, it’s the most complete AI video production environment available.

✅ Prompt-to-video, script editing
✅ Voice Director, team collaboration
✅ Brand kits, tagging, multi-user review
❌ Most platforms need external tools for editing or review

Rated 4.8 on G2 by real users

HeyGen is the top-rated AI video platform on G2. From performance to ease of use, thousands of creators and marketers choose us for a reason and stay for the results.

✅ 4.8/5 rating on G2
✅ Loved for avatar quality, workflow, and localisation
✅ Trusted by 500,000+ users and growing
❌ Competitors have lower ratings and don’t deliver the same user satisfaction with features

a badge that says “Best Software 2025 – Top 100 Fastest Growing”
Avatar types

Endless ways to cast your avatar.

Clone yourself, generate with AI, or choose from our stock avatar library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an AI-powered avatar that doesn’t exist in real life. Find a community avatar, or choose one from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Icon representing HeyGen’s Instant Voice feature for AI-generated voice in videos

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar for humans, pets, aliens, or anything else you can imagine.

Icon representing AI-generated video creation

A video avatar lets you be in two places at once, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo upload icon for generating AI videos from a single image

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Gen AI icon representing AI-powered video creation with a user avatar and sparkles

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts—perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Icon representing AI-generated international avatars or content personalisation, labelled “INT.”

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock avatar icon with sparkles representing ready-made AI video presenters

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

Avatars

HeyGen
Synthesia
Colossyan
VEED
Number of Avatars
500+
100+
70+
20+
Expressive avatars
Personal avatars
Photo avatars
Stylised or UGC Avatars
Flexible camera angles

Voices & languages

HeyGen
Synthesia
Colossyan
VEED
Supported languages
175+
130+
70+
40+
AI voices
2000+
800+
300+
120+
Voice cloning
Multilingual voice cloning
Voice director
Voice mirroring
Video translation (with lip-sync)

Video creation

HeyGen
Synthesia
Colossyan
VEED
AGENT
130+
70+
40+
Doc-to-Video
300+
URL-to-Video
Screen recording
AI Zoom Animation
Automatic script translation
Avatar background removal
Visual triggers & animations
Built-in media library
Thousands
Templates
Limited
2M+
Export formats (MP4/WebM)
MP4

Collaboration & team tools

HeyGen
Synthesia
Colossyan
VEED
Live collaboration
70+
40+
Commenting
300+
Analytics
Brand kit
Workspaces

Platform access and pricing

HeyGen
Synthesia
Colossyan
VEED
Starting price
$0 (Free Plan)
$29/month
$19/month
$12/month
Paid plans
$29/month
$29/month
$19/month
$12/month
Unlimited video
From $29
From $70
From $29
API access
Voice cloning
All paid plans
Creator plan only
Business plan
Personal avatars
All Plans（Free + Paid）
Creator only
SCORM export
G2 rating
⭐️ 4.8 / 5
⭐️ 4.7 / 5
⭐️ 4.3 / 5
⭐️ 4.5 / 5
HeyGen alternatives

HeyGen vs alternatives

Comparison of the best features of HeyGen with other AI video generators.

Compared to alternatives like Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen stands out for its quality, flexibility, and all-in-one features as a leading AI video generator.

Synthesia logo

This is an AI video generator that easily transforms text into videos.

Users can turn any picture or video into an extraordinary experience with this tool.

Elai logo

An AI-powered text-to-video platform that offers various features for the video AI generator experience.

DeepBrain AI logo

A generative AI platform that uniquely transforms text into videos suitable for any need.

OpenAI logo

A synthetic video creation platform utilizing advanced AI technology.

Colossyan logo

Another AI video generator that allows users to create videos from text effortlessly.

AI translator

Speak every language.

Your avatar speaks any language, perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localisation adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customise voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

Use cases

From creators to marketers.

100+ use cases for HeyGen.

Get started

Brand managers

Build trust and brand awareness with AI-generated videos. Create storytelling content, sizzle reels, and global campaigns without a production crew.

Sales teams

Engage and qualify leads 24/7 with AI-powered SDR avatars. Automate responses, book meetings, and accelerate your sales pipeline without adding extra headcount.

Educators & E-learning Creators

Scale course creation with AI-powered videos. Use lifelike avatars, multilingual support, and engaging visuals to captivate learners around the world.

Performance marketers

Create high-impact AI-powered video ads in minutes. Save time, cut costs, and personalise content to maximise ROI across multiple platforms.

HR & L&D professionals

Simplify corporate training with engaging AI videos. Effortlessly scale content, boost retention, and localise learning for employees worldwide.

Event marketers

Drive event attendance with personalised AI videos. Send speaker-led invites, engaging promos, and post-event recaps that maximise impact.

Sales enablement teams

Create AI-driven sales presentations that sell for you 24/7. Educate prospects, speed up deals, and scale outreach with ease.

Content marketers

Convert newsletters into dynamic AI videos. Boost engagement, personalise content, and scale outreach without complex production.

Sales reps

Cut through the noise with AI sales videos. Deliver tailored messages, automate follow-ups, and close deals faster with no recording required.

Social media managers

Generate scroll-stopping AI videos for TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Boost engagement, localise content, and stay on-brand in minutes.

Product marketers

Launch products with striking AI-powered videos. Simplify your messaging, highlight key features, and localise announcements for audiences around the world.

L&D teams

Transform training with AI-powered videos. Improve retention, localise effortlessly, and scale employee education without production delays.

Webinar hosts

Effortlessly create on-demand webinars and video podcasts. Automate production, generate shareable clips, and localise content instantly.
Customer reviews

Don’t just take our word for it.

HeyGen is trusted by the world’s leading creators.

With a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and a stack of Distinctions on G2.

Get started for free
  • No credit card needed
  • 1,000+ Avatars

"This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs."

K
Kwan S.

"HeyGen is incredibly intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural."

J
Javier M.

"This is now achieved in much less time and without any travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week."

E
Eriks D.

"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with no compromise on quality."

C
Carlos M.

"I’m not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first go. Absolutely love it."

D
Diana P.

I was sceptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient.

E
Ethan W.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

G2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badge

HeyGen alternatives FAQs

What is the HeyGen AI video generator?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video platform that transforms text scripts into professional, lifelike AI avatar videos, featuring customisable avatars and voice cloning features. If you're interested, you can start exploring it here.

How can I create an AI avatar with HeyGen?

Create a lifelike AI avatar by transforming yourself, allowing the avatar to mimic your voice and expressions — ideal for dynamic videos. Start your creative journey here.

What are HeyGen's key features?

HeyGen offers AI avatars with realistic expressions, voice cloning, multilingual support, and customisable video templates. To see these features in action, check it out here.

Is HeyGen free to use?

HeyGen offers a range of pricing plans, including a free trial. For more details, you can visit their official site or FAQ page.

How do HeyGen avatars integrate with video conferencing platforms?

HeyGen's Interactive Avatars can take part in video conferences by integrating with platforms like Zoom. Learn more about this fascinating capability here.

Can I customise my avatar's appearance in HeyGen?

Yes, you can customise avatars with selectable clothing, backgrounds, and voice options to match your needs. Explore these options here.

What types of avatars can I create with HeyGen?

Choose from Interactive Avatars, Video Avatars, Photo Avatars, Generative Avatars, and Stock Avatars. Start your creative journey here.

Who usually uses HeyGen?

HeyGen is used by over 85,000 customers, including businesses, marketers, educators and content creators for engaging video content. Join them today here.

What customisation options are available for video avatars in HeyGen?

Users can customise avatars by choosing different outfits, backgrounds, and recording various avatars using Hybrid Avatar "Looks". Explore these customisation options here.

Does HeyGen support multilingual voice options?

HeyGen supports multiple languages and voice options, integrating third-party voices as needed. Explore the multilingual capabilities here.

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