Scale your content, save time, and produce professional onboarding, compliance, and educational videos without the hassle of traditional production.
Introducing the free AI training video creator
Turn any script or training material into a lifelike AI training video. With our platform, you can create professional videos in just minutes. No cameras, studios or actors required. Whether it’s for employee onboarding, educational content or compliance training, creating high-quality training videos has never been easier.
Start by uploading your presentation, PDF, or text-based training materials directly into the platform. The AI will instantly process your content, getting it ready for video narration and visuals.
Select from a wide range of lifelike avatars designed to represent your training content. These avatars can deliver your message in a way that resonates with learners
Once your video is generated, adjust the tone, voice, and movements of your avatar to match your training needs. Customise colours, logos, and even background music for a personalised touch.
Click “Generate” and within minutes your professional, high-quality training video will be ready. Download it and share across any platform, or integrate it directly into your Learning Management System (LMS).
Features and benefits of the AI training video generator
With this AI video generator, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional training videos quickly and easily. Here’s why this platform is your best option for AI video creation:
Customisable Avatars
Choose from 1,100+ hyper-realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, making your videos feel genuine and engaging.
Multilingual capabilities
Translate your script into 175+ languages with natural, human-like delivery. Engage learners around the world and personalise your videos for different cultures and regions.
No need for cameras or studios
Skip the expensive equipment and long filming sessions. Simply upload your script and image, and create your video in minutes, with AI handling all the technical details
Fast video production
Generate high-quality AI training videos in minutes, making it ideal for businesses and creators who need to scale content production efficiently.
An AI training video generator transforms your scripts, documents, or slides into professional training videos using lifelike avatars and realistic voice lip-syncing. It eliminates filming, editing, and manual production work. Businesses and creators have already created 135,807,118 videos using our AI platform.
Simply upload your script or training material, choose an avatar, and let the AI generate a complete video with narration, gestures, and captions. You can personalise branding, tone, and visuals in minutes. Need help writing scripts? Try the AI Video Script Generator.
Yes. You can upload your own portrait and voice recording to create personalised instructor-style videos. You may also choose from hundreds of AI avatars and natural-sounding AI voice options. Our platform has already produced 110,336,635 AI-powered avatars for creators and businesses.
Absolutely. Companies use it to build onboarding modules, compliance updates, product walkthroughs, and internal communication videos. For presenter-style videos, you can also explore the AI Spokesperson Tool.
Yes. The platform supports more than 175 languages and dialects, including localised accents and lip-synced delivery. This ensures your training content is accessible to learners around the world.
Definitely. AI tools, regulations, and best practices change rapidly. HeyGen lets you update your AI training content anytime without needing reshoots. This keeps your teams current on policies, workflows, and evolving AI guidelines.
Generation typically takes just a few minutes. Even long training modules can be produced quickly, helping teams update or scale content without delay.
Traditional video production for AI training often requires subject matter experts on camera, dedicated studios, and editing teams. HeyGen reduces these costs by using AI avatars and text-to-video generation while still producing professional, branded content that scales across your entire organisation. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.
You don’t need any editing experience. The AI takes care of narration, timing, visuals, and syncing for you. You can start creating your first training video straight away through HeyGen Signup.
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