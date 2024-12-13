2025 HeyGen Keynote

2025 HeyGen Keynote

Because "close enough" isn't good enough. Watch CEO Joshua Xu and team unveil a new era of AI video. In this new world, you're in full creative control.

On-demand recording

Agenda

HeyGen’s philosophy

See how we've helped teams scale visual storytelling without compromising on quality or creativity, and why we're just getting started.

Latest innovations

Get a first look at the next evolution in AI video, enabling full control over every word and gesture with stunning accuracy.

Fireside chat

Join HeyGen and top industry-leading customers for a fireside chat discussing the future of AI-powered storytelling.

Speakers

Joshua Xu

Joshua Xu is the Co-Founder and CEO of HeyGen. Before founding HeyGen, Xu was a key engineer at Snap, where he pioneered advancements in ads ranking, machine learning platforms, and computational photography.

Adam Halper

Adam Halper is a Product Manager at HeyGen. Before joining HeyGen, Adam was Head of Product at Numerade where he built AI video automation tools and shaped the company’s strategy to leverage generative AI effectively.

Leo Rofe

Leo Rofe is a Product Manager at HeyGen. Prior to joining HeyGen, he served as Chief Product Officer at Decentral Games. He also worked at Nike, where he was part of the founding team that built the Nike SNKRS app.

