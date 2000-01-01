Transform Your Brand with Video Marketing Templates
Boost engagement using customizable templates with HeyGen's AI avatars for seamless and impactful promotional videos tailored to captivate your audience.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Marketing Templates Work
Craft eye-catching videos using HeyGen's powerful video marketing templates designed to elevate your digital marketing strategy.
Choose a Marketing Video Template
Begin by browsing through HeyGen's extensive collection of free marketing video templates. Select the one that aligns with your brand and message.
Customize Your Template with Design Elements
Edit your chosen template with HeyGen's customizable features. Add or modify text, colors, and graphics to match your brand's unique style.
Add Background Music and Voiceover
Incorporate the perfect soundtrack and generate a voiceover using HeyGen’s advanced audio features to make your video more engaging.
Export and Share on Social Media Platforms
Once your video is ready, resize it for your preferred social media platforms and export it as an MP4 file for seamless sharing across all channels.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Maximize Marketing Impact with HeyGen Video Templates
Harness HeyGen's customizable video templates to create stunning marketing videos quickly. Engage audiences with AI-driven templates tailored for digital marketing success.
Craft High-Performing Ads Swiftly
Create powerful ads using AI-enhanced video templates to captivate viewers and boost digital marketing success.
Generate Social Media Clips in Minutes
Use HeyGen's quick video editing capabilities to produce engaging social media content effortlessly.
Revitalize Customer Stories with AI
Transform customer success stories into compelling video narratives, highlighting brand achievements and fostering engagement.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen's video marketing templates enhance my content strategy?
HeyGen offers a wide array of customizable marketing video templates designed to elevate your content strategy. With engaging design elements, branding controls, and the ability to integrate voiceover and subtitles, these templates ensure your promotional videos resonate with your audience on all major social media platforms.
What creative options do I have with HeyGen's video editor?
HeyGen's video editor provides robust creative options, including custom animations, a rich library of stock videos, and the ability to add background music. Whether you want to create animated marketing videos or digital content for social media, HeyGen supports your vision with seamless editing features.
Can I use HeyGen templates for multiple formats and platforms?
Yes, HeyGen's templates are versatile and can be adjusted to fit various aspect ratios, making them perfect for different platforms. This flexibility ensures your marketing videos look professional, whether you're posting on Instagram, Facebook, or any other digital marketing channel.
What makes HeyGen templates stand out in the video creation process?
HeyGen templates stand out due to their integration with AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. These features, combined with easy-to-use branding controls and a comprehensive media library, streamline the video creation process, allowing for innovative and effective video content development.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.