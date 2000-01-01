Create Stunning Promo Video Templates with Ease
Transform your marketing strategy with customizable templates featuring HeyGen's AI avatars, effortlessly creating captivating promotional videos.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Promo Video Templates Work
Creating captivating promotional videos using HeyGen's customizable video templates has never been easier. Follow these four simple steps to bring your brand vision to life.
Select Your Template
Start by browsing through HeyGen's extensive library of promo video templates. Choose the one that aligns best with your campaign goals and style.
Customize with AI Editing Tools
Leverage HeyGen's AI editing tools to personalize the template. Adjust text animations, add your brand colors, and integrate your logo for a cohesive look.
Add Engaging Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance your promotional video by incorporating AI-generated voiceovers. Don't forget to add subtitles for accessibility, ensuring your message reaches everyone.
Export in Multiple Formats
Once you're satisfied, export your video in various aspect ratios, perfect for sharing across different social media platforms without any watermarks.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Unlock Creativity with Promo Video Templates
Elevate your brand with HeyGen's promo video templates. Simplify video creation using AI-powered tools for engaging social media content.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video
Leverage AI to swiftly create compelling promotional videos that resonate with your audience.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes
Quickly produce captivating content tailored for social platforms using customizable templates.
Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos
Use HeyGen to craft narratives that highlight customer experiences and successes, enhancing brand loyalty.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen help me create promo videos quickly?
HeyGen offers a range of promo video templates that you can customize to suit your brand. With a drag-and-drop editor and AI editing tools, creating promotional videos becomes a breeze, allowing you to focus on your content and message.
What features does HeyGen provide for video customization?
HeyGen allows you to customize templates with options like text animations, music, intros, and more. You can also use our branding controls to incorporate your logo and brand colors seamlessly into each video.
Can HeyGen video templates be used for social media?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides social media video templates that are optimized for various platforms. You can easily adjust aspect ratios and add engaging captions or subtitles to ensure your promotional videos stand out online.
Does HeyGen ensure videos have no watermark?
Yes, videos created with HeyGen do not come with a watermark, enabling you to present your content professionally and maintain brand integrity without any unwanted logos.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.