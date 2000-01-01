Create Stunning Promotion Videos in Minutes
Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video technology to craft compelling promotion videos effortlessly. Elevate your marketing campaigns with customizable templates and real-time branding controls.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a Promotion Video
Elevate your brand with a compelling promotion video using HeyGen's intuitive tools. Follow these steps to create your video today!
Select a Template
Begin by choosing a professionally-designed template that aligns with your brand's aesthetic and message. HeyGen offers a wide array of options, from explainer videos to promotional ads, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your marketing needs.
Add Personalized Content
Upload your media files directly from your device, including images, logos, and videos. Enhance your promotion video by incorporating your brand's unique elements, supported by HeyGen's extensive media library and stock footage.
Apply AI Voiceover
Give your promotional video a professional touch with HeyGen's AI voiceover feature. Choose from various voice options to narrate your story, ensuring your message is conveyed clearly and engagingly.
Export and Share
Once satisfied with your creation, use HeyGen's export feature to resize and download your promotion video. Share it effortlessly across social media platforms to boost brand awareness and engage your audience effectively.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Your Promotion Videos with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen revolutionizes promotional video creation with AI technology, optimizing brand awareness and engagement in marketing campaigns.
High-Performing Ad Creation
Craft captivating promotional videos swiftly using HeyGen's AI-driven tools, designed to boost marketing performance effectively.
Engage with Social Media Videos
Generate eye-catching clips for social platforms rapidly, elevating your brand's online presence and interaction.
Showcase Success Stories
Transform customer experiences into compelling promotional content that fosters trust and authenticity.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen help in creating professional promotional videos?
HeyGen offers an intuitive platform for creating promotional videos using AI video technology. With professionally-designed templates and a vast media library, users can easily craft engaging videos that enhance brand awareness across various social media platforms.
What makes HeyGen's text-to-video feature stand out?
HeyGen's text-to-video feature leverages advanced AI to transform written scripts into captivating videos, complete with automated voiceovers and subtitles. This ensures quick, creative video production that aligns perfectly with your storytelling needs.
Can HeyGen be used for social media campaigns effectively?
Absolutely, HeyGen's video marketing capabilities are designed to boost social media engagement. Its user-friendly interface allows for easy video editing, enabling marketers to craft impactful explainer videos and product videos that resonate with audiences.
What are the technical features of HeyGen that support video creation?
HeyGen provides versatile technical tools, including aspect-ratio resizing, branding controls, and a media library with stock footage. These features empower users to produce high-quality promotional videos tailored to any marketing strategy or platform requirement.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.