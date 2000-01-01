Enhance Your Outreach with Personalized Video Solutions

Leverage AI avatars for dynamic video selling to boost engagement and secure more sales. Integrate seamlessly with CRM systems for effective viewer analytics.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Personalized Videos Work

Unleash the potential of personalized videos to boost engagement and drive sales through HeyGen's innovative video platform.

Step 1

Create a Personalized Video Script

Start by crafting a compelling script tailored to your audience's needs. Utilize HeyGen's AI technology to transform this script into a captivating video with AI avatars.

Step 2

Add Your Brand Elements

Incorporate your brand's unique identity by using HeyGen's branding controls. Add your logo, select your brand colors, and ensure consistent messaging across all videos.

Step 3

Choose Customizable Thumbnails

Opt for eye-catching thumbnails that align with your video content. Leverage HeyGen's media library to find the perfect image or customize your own to enhance viewer curiosity.

Step 4

Apply Viewer Analytics

After sharing your video, employ HeyGen's viewer analytics to track engagement. Analyze insights to refine your video strategy and maximize audience interaction.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Boost Sales with Personalized AI Video Strategies

Discover how HeyGen empowers personalized video creation to enhance B2B sales, boost engagement, and drive success with AI-driven technology.

Enhance Marketing Emails with Personalized Videos

Use HeyGen to integrate personalized AI videos into your marketing emails, boosting engagement and conversions.

Create Engaging Social Media Videos Quickly

Leverage HeyGen's AI to generate captivating social media clips, driving engagement and expanding your reach.

Showcase Customer Success with AI Videos

Harness HeyGen's power to create compelling video testimonials, highlighting customer success and attracting new leads.

How does HeyGen utilize AI in creating personalized videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI technology to seamlessly craft personalized videos by transforming your text scripts into dynamic videos, complete with AI avatars and voiceovers. This ensures engaging video content that's customized for your target audience, enabling more effective communication.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video emails?

HeyGen provides a suite of customization tools for video emails, including personalized thumbnails, customizable CTAs, and branding controls like logos and colors. These features help you deliver tailored content that resonates with your recipients and enhances engagement.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing CRM systems?

Yes, HeyGen supports CRM integration, allowing for effortless synchronization with your existing customer management systems. This integration streamlines the process of managing personalized video campaigns, enabling better tracking and analytics for your marketing efforts.

Why choose HeyGen for asynchronous video communications?

HeyGen's asynchronous video solutions are ideal for enhancing remote communications. With features like media library access, aspect-ratio resizing, and export options, HeyGen ensures your videos are polished and professional, making it easier to connect with audiences anytime, anywhere.

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

