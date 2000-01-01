Maximize Your Reach with Pre Roll Video Ads
Boost brand awareness using pre-roll video ads, enhanced with AI avatars and subtitles for deeper audience engagement. Explore HeyGen's customizable video solutions.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Pre-Roll Video Ads Work
A step-by-step guide to creating effective pre-roll video ads with HeyGen's powerful features for optimal brand awareness.
Create an Attention-Grabbing Script
Start by crafting a concise and engaging script that highlights your key message within the first few seconds. Use HeyGen's text-to-video capability to seamlessly convert your script into a captivating pre-roll ad.
Select Precise Targeting Options
Utilize HeyGen's targeting options to ensure your pre-roll ads reach the right audience. Choose from various segmentation methods to connect with viewers most likely to engage with your content.
Add Brand Elements to Enhance Recall
Incorporate your branding elements such as logos and colors using HeyGen's branding controls. This helps reinforce brand recognition and recall as viewers watch your pre-roll ad.
Export and Analyze Performance
Once your video ad is complete, export it in the desired format and aspect ratio for various platforms. Leverage HeyGen's analytics to monitor engagement data and optimize future campaigns.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Pre-Roll Video Ads with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen transforms pre-roll video ads through AI innovation, creating attention-grabbing and high-performing content swiftly.
Create High-Performing Ads Swiftly
Leverage AI to craft engaging video ads that captivate audiences instantly.
Engage More Viewers with Quality Content
Utilize HeyGen to produce attention-grabbing videos that drive viewer engagement.
Inspire Action with AI-Powered Videos
Generate impactful ads that prompt viewers to take action, boosting campaign success.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen improve pre-roll video ads creation?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive platform to create compelling pre-roll video ads with AI-generated avatars and voiceovers. You can leverage its pre-designed templates, branding controls, and media library to create personalized and engaging ads that elevate your brand recall and audience engagement.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for YouTube Pre-Roll?
HeyGen simplifies the technical complexities of creating YouTube Pre-Roll ads through features like aspect-ratio resizing and subtitles. It offers seamless integration of text-to-video from script, enabling precise targeting options, ensuring your ads reach the right audience effectively.
Can HeyGen support my video ads campaign objectives?
Absolutely, HeyGen is tailored to meet diverse campaign objectives by providing customizable templates and scenes. This enables marketers to create attention-grabbing pre-roll advertisements that resonate with their audience, thus enhancing brand awareness and recall.
Why choose HeyGen for digital advertising tactics?
HeyGen stands out as a versatile digital advertising tool with its media library and stock support, allowing for a wide range of creative options. Its branding controls empower marketers to maintain brand safety and relevance, making it an ideal choice for executing effective digital advertising tactics.
