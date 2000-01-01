Discover Inspiring Explainer Video Examples

Boost your brand's storytelling with HeyGen's AI avatars for creating engaging explainer videos that captivate your audience and drive action.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Explainer Video Examples Work

Learn how to create engaging and professional explainer videos using HeyGen's powerful features.

Step 1

Create Your Video Script

Begin by crafting a compelling video script that succinctly explains your product or service. Focus on storytelling to keep the audience engaged. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to bring your script to life efficiently.

Step 2

Choose the Perfect Template

Select from a variety of professional templates and scenes available in HeyGen. This will help you structure your explainer video effectively and maintain brand consistency with options for logo and color customization.

Step 3

Add Voiceover and Subtitles

Enhance your video with clear voiceover using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. To ensure accessibility and wider reach, apply accurate subtitles and captions effortlessly.

Step 4

Export and Share Your Video

Once your explainer video is polished, export it in the preferred aspect ratio for platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Share your creation across social media to maximize visibility and engagement.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Explore Top Explainer Video Use Cases with HeyGen

Discover how HeyGen simplifies creating explainer videos with AI, enhancing video marketing, storytelling, and training experiences effectively.

Icon 1

High-Performing Ad Creation with AI Videos

Leverage HeyGen's AI to swiftly craft engaging explainer videos that capture audience attention, boosting your marketing efforts.

Icon 2

Generate Engaging Social Media Clips

Create captivating explainer videos for social platforms in minutes, increasing reach and viewer engagement with concise messaging.

Icon 3

Enhance Training Engagement with AI

Utilize HeyGen's capabilities to produce impactful training explainer videos, improving learner retention and understanding through compelling storytelling.

Have questions? We have answers

What are the benefits of using HeyGen for explainer videos?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive video creation tool that simplifies the process of making explainer videos. With features like AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and voiceover generation, HeyGen enhances creativity while ensuring professional-quality output.

How does HeyGen assist in video script creation?

HeyGen streamlines the script-to-video process with its innovative text-to-video feature. This enables creators to transform written scripts into engaging visual narratives effortlessly, enhancing storytelling in explainer videos.

Can HeyGen produce explainer videos with animations?

Absolutely! HeyGen supports animation creation through its rich library of templates and scenes. Whether you're crafting a motion graphic or a whiteboard animation, HeyGen offers the tools to bring your vision to life.

What branding options are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides advanced branding controls allowing users to incorporate logos and brand colors seamlessly. This ensures your explainer videos maintain a consistent brand identity across all social media and marketing platforms.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

