Video for Startups: Transform Your Vision with Ease

Unlock growth with our AI-powered text-to-video script tool. Simplify complex ideas and create engaging, branded content effortlessly using templates and media support.

451/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Video for Startups Works

Explore how to effortlessly create engaging videos tailored for startups with HeyGen's cutting-edge features.

Step 1

Create Your Script

Start by drafting a compelling script that aligns with your startup’s vision. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to bring your ideas to life effortlessly.

Step 2

Select AI Avatars

Choose from HeyGen’s diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand personality. This unique feature helps you engage and captivate your target audience seamlessly.

Step 3

Add Voiceover and Captions

Enhance your video with natural voiceovers and clear captions generated by HeyGen. This ensures your message is accessible and impactful.

Step 4

Export and Share

Finalize your video with easy export options tailored to various platforms. Share your finished product across channels to boost your startup’s visibility and reach.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Powering Startup Videos with HeyGen's AI Solutions

Elevate your startup with HeyGen's AI video creation, offering tailored solutions for efficient, engaging video content. Transform your video strategy now.

Icon 1

Create High-Performing Ads Instantly

Generate eye-catching ads quickly with HeyGen's AI, driving growth for your startup.

Icon 2

Enhance Social Media Presence

Craft compelling social media videos swiftly, expanding your brand's reach and engagement.

Icon 3

Boost Educational Content Efficiency

Develop comprehensive courses faster, increasing global access to your startup's expertise.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen facilitate video creation for startups?

HeyGen offers an intuitive no-code platform that empowers startups to create professional-grade videos using AI avatars and text-to-video conversion from scripts. These capabilities simplify the video production process, allowing startups to communicate their vision effectively.

What are the key benefits of using HeyGen's generative AI video features?

HeyGen's generative AI video features enable content creators to craft visually engaging explainer and promotional videos effortlessly. With access to a rich media library and customizable templates, you can align videos with your brand's identity seamlessly.

Can HeyGen assist in creating animation and motion graphics?

Absolutely, HeyGen supports animation and motion graphics through its robust media tools and dynamic scene templates. This feature helps in delivering high-quality animated videos tailored to specific marketing strategies.

Which features does HeyGen provide to enhance video branding and personalization?

HeyGen allows you to personalize your videos through branding controls, such as adding your logo and colors. Coupled with voiceover generation and subtitle features, you can ensure that each video resonates with your target audience.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Product Explainer VideoCreate Video MarketingMarketing Video MakerCustomer Video ReviewsBrand Storytelling Video30 Second Explainer VideoVideo ProspectingUgc AdsProduct Video ExamplesTestimonial Video AdsCall To Action VideoCreative Video AgencyB2B Video ExamplesPromo Video MakerAnimated Video ExamplesVideo StorytellingVideo Banner AdsFundraising VideoPromotional Video MakerAi Advertising Generator3D Video MakerAi Video MakerTwitter Video ToolCorporate VideoDeepfake Video Maker

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background