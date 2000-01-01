Create a Compelling Fundraising Video with Impact
Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-Video feature for creating impactful nonprofit videos that engage donors through compelling video storytelling and drive donations effectively.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a Successful Fundraising Video
Engage donors and drive donations with an effective storytelling approach in just four simple steps.
Craft a Compelling Script
Begin by crafting a script that effectively communicates your nonprofit's mission and fundraising goal. Focus on creating an emotional connection with the viewers. This script will serve as the backbone of your fundraising video, guiding the message and ensuring clarity.
Choose the Right AI Avatar
Select a relatable AI avatar from HeyGen that aligns with your organization's brand. AI avatars add a personable touch, delivering your message with consistency and professionalism, engaging your audience on an emotional level.
Apply Voiceover Generation
Use HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to add a captivating voice to your fundraising video. A well-articulated voiceover can effectively communicate urgency and sincerity, making your appeal more compelling.
Export and Share with Subtitles
After finalizing your video, export it with subtitles using HeyGen's capabilities. Subtitles increase accessibility and ensure that your message is clear across diverse social media platforms, helping to drive donations from a broader audience.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhancing Fundraising Campaigns with HeyGen Videos
Discover how HeyGen empowers nonprofits with compelling, engaging, and quick-to-produce fundraising videos, leveraging video storytelling to boost donations.
Create Social Media Videos in Minutes
Quickly generate captivating fundraising clips for social media platforms to drive donations and engage a wider audience.
Inspire with AI-Powered Storytelling
Leverage AI storytelling to create emotionally compelling narratives that move donors to action, enhancing your fundraising efforts.
Showcase Success with AI Videos
Highlight success stories with AI-generated videos that demonstrate impact and encourage donor generosity.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance storytelling in nonprofit videos?
HeyGen boosts your nonprofit video's storytelling by offering AI-powered tools like avatars, voiceovers, and customizable templates, making it easier to create compelling narratives that connect emotionally with donors.
What features does HeyGen provide for creating fundraising videos?
HeyGen provides a variety of features tailored for fundraising videos, including text-to-video capabilities, aspect-ratio resizing, and easy export options. These tools ensure your campaign video is optimized for social media platforms to drive donations effectively.
Does HeyGen support animations for nonprofit fundraising videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports animations and motion graphics to create dynamic and engaging fundraising content. These features help you convey your message more powerfully and make a memorable impact on viewers.
Why should nonprofits consider using HeyGen for video production?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of video production tools, including branding controls and a media library. These capabilities allow nonprofits to produce professional-quality videos that enhance their mission, boost engagement, and inspire generosity.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.