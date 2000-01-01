Maximize Impact with Short Video Ads
Enhance your marketing strategy with HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video scripting, ensuring your short-form video advertising captivates and converts seamlessly.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Short Video Ads Work
Create compelling short video ads that captivate your audience and enhance brand engagement using HeyGen's powerful tools.
Create an Engaging Script
Start by crafting a concise and engaging script using HeyGen's script-writing capabilities. Focus on a strong message that communicates your brand's value proposition to capture your audience's attention quickly.
Select the Perfect Template
Choose from HeyGen's extensive library of templates and scenes. Opt for a style that aligns with your brand's aesthetics and conveys your message effectively through impactful visuals.
Add Your Branding
Incorporate your brand elements using HeyGen's branding controls. Add your logo, colors, and any specific text that resonates with your brand identity, ensuring consistency across all marketing materials.
Export and Share
Once your short video ad is ready, utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to tailor the video for various platforms like YouTube Shorts, Facebook, and Instagram. Share it across social media to maximize reach and engagement.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Effortless Short Video Ads with HeyGen AI Video
Create impactful short video ads effortlessly with HeyGen AI, optimizing social media strategies and driving audience engagement.
AI-Powered Ad Creation
Design high-converting video ads in minutes using AI, boosting your digital marketing strategy.
Generate Engaging Social Media Clips
Craft compelling video content quickly for platforms like YouTube and Facebook, enhancing audience engagement.
Showcase Success with AI Videos
Highlight customer success stories through captivating AI-created videos, promoting brand trust and recognition.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance short-form video ads?
HeyGen leverages AI avatars, customizable templates, and branding controls to craft short-form video ads that are both engaging and memorable. These tools help make your brand stand out in the crowded social media landscape.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating YouTube Shorts ads?
HeyGen provides text-to-video capabilities, voiceover generation, and subtitle support to streamline the creation of impactful YouTube Shorts ads. Easily adapt your content to fit the unique demands of the Shorts feed.
Can I use my own branding in HeyGen's video creations?
Yes, HeyGen allows for comprehensive branding controls, including the addition of logos, color schemes, and more, ensuring that your video ads consistently reflect your brand's identity.
How does HeyGen support creative video marketing plans?
HeyGen offers a rich media library and a variety of customizable templates that empower you to develop original and creative video marketing content, tailored to fit any sales funnel or promotional strategy.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.