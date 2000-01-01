Create an Impactful Demo Video in Minutes

Unlock the power of AI avatars to enhance your demo video with engaging visuals, ensuring your product shines and captivates your target audience effortlessly.

489/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Demo Videos Work

Follow this four-step guide to create professional product demo videos that captivate your audience and showcase key features.

Step 1

Write a Compelling Script

Begin by writing a script that clearly conveys your message and captures your audience's attention. Consider the target audience and focus on highlighting key features of your product.

Step 2

Choose a Video Template

Select a video template from the HeyGen library that fits your product and message. This step simplifies the video creation process and ensures consistency in style.

Step 3

Add Voiceover and Engaging Visuals

Enhance your video with a professional voiceover using HeyGen's AI voice generation feature. Pair this with engaging visuals and animations to illustrate your points effectively.

Step 4

Export and Share

Once your demo video is polished, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share it on your preferred platforms to reach your target audience and maximize impact.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Enhance Demo Video Creation with HeyGen's AI Tools

Explore how HeyGen's AI solutions streamline demo video production with features like script writing, AI voiceovers, and engaging visuals.

Icon 1

Generate Compelling Social Media Clips

Effortlessly create social media videos to showcase product demos, engaging your target audience with HeyGen's AI video capabilities.

Icon 2

Boost Training Engagement and Retention

Enhance employee training sessions by integrating AI-driven demo videos that captivate and inform your audience efficiently.

Icon 3

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight customer experiences with product demo videos using HeyGen's intuitive tools to narrate compelling success stories.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen enhance my product demo videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging product demo videos with ease. Utilize AI avatars for seamless presentations and incorporate engaging visuals with our intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Enhance viewer engagement with integrated call-to-action elements.

What features does HeyGen offer for script writing and voiceover?

HeyGen simplifies script writing with customizable templates and brings your narrative to life through AI-generated voiceovers, providing a professional touch that resonates with your target audience.

Can I customize the visuals and branding in my videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, enabling you to adjust logos, colors, and choose from various templates. Access our extensive media library to enrich your product demo video with high-quality visuals.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating animated demo videos?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for crafting animated demo videos. Leverage our wide range of templates and scenes to create dynamic animations, ensuring your software demo video stands out in video marketing.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Product Explainer VideoCreate Video MarketingMarketing Video MakerInvideo Black FridaySales VideoPromotion VideoExplainer Video ExamplesShort Video AdsCustomer Video ReviewsBrand Storytelling Video30 Second Explainer VideoVideo ProspectingUgc AdsProduct Video ExamplesTestimonial Video AdsCall To Action VideoVideo Marketing TemplatesPersonalized VideoProduct Demo Video ExamplesBrand Video3D Video MakerAi Video MakerTwitter Video ToolVideo CreatorVideo Template

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background