Create Stunning Videos with Facebook Video Maker
Effortlessly craft engaging video campaigns using AI avatars and a user-friendly interface.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In this 60-second video, dive into the world of video editing with HeyGen's user-friendly interface. Ideal for content creators and marketers, this video will guide you through the process of using AI avatars and voiceover generation to create personalized content. The visual style is clean and minimalistic, allowing your message to shine. Highlight the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your ideas into engaging visual narratives.
Engage your audience with a 30-second video campaign using HeyGen's online video maker. Designed for social media managers and digital marketers, this video will demonstrate the ease of creating impactful content with HeyGen's templates and scenes. The visual style is bold and colorful, capturing attention instantly. Incorporate subtitles and captions to ensure your message is accessible to a wider audience, enhancing your brand's reach.
Explore the technical side of video creation in this 90-second tutorial, perfect for aspiring video editors and tech enthusiasts. Discover how HeyGen's AI tools and aspect-ratio resizing & exports can streamline your workflow. The visual style is informative and straightforward, focusing on the functionality of the platform. Use HeyGen's voiceover generation to add a professional touch to your videos, making them stand out in the competitive digital landscape.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes Facebook video creation with its AI-powered video editor, offering a user-friendly interface and a wealth of video templates to enhance your social media presence.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly craft compelling Facebook ads using HeyGen's AI tools, boosting engagement and conversion rates.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly produce captivating Facebook videos with HeyGen's extensive library of video filters and music.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my Facebook video creation?
HeyGen offers a robust Facebook video maker that simplifies the creation process with customizable video templates and AI tools. You can easily add voiceovers and video transitions to make your content stand out on social media.
What features does HeyGen's video editor provide?
HeyGen's video editor is equipped with advanced features like voiceover generation, video filters, and a comprehensive music library. These tools allow for precise editing and creative enhancements to your videos.
Can HeyGen assist with brand visuals in video campaigns?
Yes, HeyGen supports brand visuals by offering branding controls such as logo and color customization. This ensures your video campaigns are consistent with your brand identity.
Why choose HeyGen as your online video maker?
HeyGen is a versatile online video maker that provides a user-friendly interface, AI avatars, and a rich media library. It's designed to streamline video creation while maintaining high-quality outputs.