Create Stunning Videos with Facebook Video Maker

Effortlessly craft engaging video campaigns using AI avatars and a user-friendly interface.

464/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second video, dive into the world of video editing with HeyGen's user-friendly interface. Ideal for content creators and marketers, this video will guide you through the process of using AI avatars and voiceover generation to create personalized content. The visual style is clean and minimalistic, allowing your message to shine. Highlight the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your ideas into engaging visual narratives.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second video campaign using HeyGen's online video maker. Designed for social media managers and digital marketers, this video will demonstrate the ease of creating impactful content with HeyGen's templates and scenes. The visual style is bold and colorful, capturing attention instantly. Incorporate subtitles and captions to ensure your message is accessible to a wider audience, enhancing your brand's reach.
Prompt 3
Explore the technical side of video creation in this 90-second tutorial, perfect for aspiring video editors and tech enthusiasts. Discover how HeyGen's AI tools and aspect-ratio resizing & exports can streamline your workflow. The visual style is informative and straightforward, focusing on the functionality of the platform. Use HeyGen's voiceover generation to add a professional touch to your videos, making them stand out in the competitive digital landscape.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Facebook Video Maker Works

Create engaging videos for Facebook with ease using our intuitive video creation platform.

1
Step 1
Create with Video Templates
Start your video creation journey by selecting from a variety of professionally designed video templates. These templates are tailored to fit different themes and styles, making it easy to kickstart your project.
2
Step 2
Add Voiceovers and Music
Enhance your video by adding voiceovers and selecting tracks from our extensive music library. This feature allows you to personalize your content and make it more engaging for your audience.
3
Step 3
Apply Video Filters and Transitions
Elevate your video’s visual appeal by applying video filters and smooth transitions. These creative tools help you maintain a consistent look and feel, aligning with your brand visuals.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the optimal format for Facebook and other social media platforms. Our user-friendly interface ensures a seamless export process, so you can share your video campaigns effortlessly.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes Facebook video creation with its AI-powered video editor, offering a user-friendly interface and a wealth of video templates to enhance your social media presence.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight your brand's impact on Facebook by creating dynamic customer success stories with HeyGen's video creation platform.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my Facebook video creation?

HeyGen offers a robust Facebook video maker that simplifies the creation process with customizable video templates and AI tools. You can easily add voiceovers and video transitions to make your content stand out on social media.

What features does HeyGen's video editor provide?

HeyGen's video editor is equipped with advanced features like voiceover generation, video filters, and a comprehensive music library. These tools allow for precise editing and creative enhancements to your videos.

Can HeyGen assist with brand visuals in video campaigns?

Yes, HeyGen supports brand visuals by offering branding controls such as logo and color customization. This ensures your video campaigns are consistent with your brand identity.

Why choose HeyGen as your online video maker?

HeyGen is a versatile online video maker that provides a user-friendly interface, AI avatars, and a rich media library. It's designed to streamline video creation while maintaining high-quality outputs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo