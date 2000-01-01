Create Stunning Stories with a Template for Instagram Story
Elevate your brand with HeyGen's easy-to-use template for Instagram story. Our drag-and-drop editor simplifies the design process, letting you effortlessly add photos, text, stickers, and graphics for eye-catching IG stories that boost engagement.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Template for Instagram Story Works
Learn to design captivating Instagram stories in just four simple steps, utilizing user-friendly tools and creative features to boost engagement.
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of pre-designed Instagram story templates in the HeyGen media library. This step ensures that your story stands out with aesthetically pleasing layouts.
Customize Your Design
Use HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor to personalize your chosen template. Modify text, colors, and fonts to align with your brand or personal style, ensuring a unique touch.
Add Visual Elements
Enhance your story with photos, stickers, and graphics from HeyGen's extensive library. This feature lets you create visually captivating stories that engage your audience.
Export & Share
Once satisfied with your design, export your story in high-quality PNG or JPG format. Use HeyGen's tools to publish your captivating story directly to Instagram, boosting your engagement effortlessly.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Elevate Your Instagram Stories with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen transforms your Instagram Story ideas into captivating content using AI-driven video tools.
Engaging Social Media Videos
Generate captivating and dynamic Instagram Stories in minutes with HeyGen's AI-powered video tools.
High-performing Ad Creation
Create visually stunning ad-like Instagram Stories swiftly to boost engagement and brand visibility.
Motivational Video Inspiration
Leverage HeyGen's capabilities to inspire your audience with motivational stories tailored for Instagram.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen's Instagram story templates unique?
HeyGen's Instagram story templates stand out due to their extensive customization options, allowing users to personalize colors, fonts, and graphics to create aesthetically engaging IG stories. Our intuitive drag-and-drop editor makes the design process seamless and creative.
How can I customize templates using HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can easily customize templates by adding photos, text, stickers, and graphics. Our user-friendly design tool enables you to tailor every aspect of your Instagram story to reflect your brand's unique style.
Can HeyGen help boost Instagram engagement?
Absolutely! By utilizing HeyGen's captivating Instagram story layouts and styles, you can create visually stunning content that enhances user interaction, boosting your brand's recognition and engagement on social media.
Does HeyGen offer free Instagram story templates?
Yes, HeyGen provides an array of free Instagram story templates that cater to diverse creative needs. These pre-designed layouts serve as an excellent foundation for crafting impactful and appealing Instagram stories.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.