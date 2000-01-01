Create Stunning Stories with a Template for Instagram Story

Elevate your brand with HeyGen's easy-to-use template for Instagram story. Our drag-and-drop editor simplifies the design process, letting you effortlessly add photos, text, stickers, and graphics for eye-catching IG stories that boost engagement.

544/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How a Template for Instagram Story Works

Learn to design captivating Instagram stories in just four simple steps, utilizing user-friendly tools and creative features to boost engagement.

Step 1

Select a Template

Begin by choosing from a variety of pre-designed Instagram story templates in the HeyGen media library. This step ensures that your story stands out with aesthetically pleasing layouts.

Step 2

Customize Your Design

Use HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor to personalize your chosen template. Modify text, colors, and fonts to align with your brand or personal style, ensuring a unique touch.

Step 3

Add Visual Elements

Enhance your story with photos, stickers, and graphics from HeyGen's extensive library. This feature lets you create visually captivating stories that engage your audience.

Step 4

Export & Share

Once satisfied with your design, export your story in high-quality PNG or JPG format. Use HeyGen's tools to publish your captivating story directly to Instagram, boosting your engagement effortlessly.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Elevate Your Instagram Stories with HeyGen

Discover how HeyGen transforms your Instagram Story ideas into captivating content using AI-driven video tools.

Icon 1

Engaging Social Media Videos

Generate captivating and dynamic Instagram Stories in minutes with HeyGen's AI-powered video tools.

Icon 2

High-performing Ad Creation

Create visually stunning ad-like Instagram Stories swiftly to boost engagement and brand visibility.

Icon 3

Motivational Video Inspiration

Leverage HeyGen's capabilities to inspire your audience with motivational stories tailored for Instagram.

Have questions? We have answers

What makes HeyGen's Instagram story templates unique?

HeyGen's Instagram story templates stand out due to their extensive customization options, allowing users to personalize colors, fonts, and graphics to create aesthetically engaging IG stories. Our intuitive drag-and-drop editor makes the design process seamless and creative.

How can I customize templates using HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can easily customize templates by adding photos, text, stickers, and graphics. Our user-friendly design tool enables you to tailor every aspect of your Instagram story to reflect your brand's unique style.

Can HeyGen help boost Instagram engagement?

Absolutely! By utilizing HeyGen's captivating Instagram story layouts and styles, you can create visually stunning content that enhances user interaction, boosting your brand's recognition and engagement on social media.

Does HeyGen offer free Instagram story templates?

Yes, HeyGen provides an array of free Instagram story templates that cater to diverse creative needs. These pre-designed layouts serve as an excellent foundation for crafting impactful and appealing Instagram stories.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Twitter Video ToolMusic Video MakerLyric Video MakerLyrics Video MakerYoutube Video MakerTiktok Video MakerMeme Video MakerYoutube Video GeneratorTwitter VideoPinterest VideoTiktok Video GeneratorSocial Media Video MakerKaraoke Video MakerFunny Video MakerYoutube Intro Video MakerFacebook Video MakerShorts Video MakerTwitter Video MakerMake A Lyric VideoReaction Video Maker3D Video MakerAi Video MakerCreate Video MarketingProduct Explainer VideoDeepfake Video Maker

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background