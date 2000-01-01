Create Stunning News Videos with Our News Video Maker

Benefit from advanced features like AI avatars and voiceover generation to craft compelling news stories quickly and effortlessly.

508/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How a News Video Maker Works

Easily create dynamic news videos with a powerful video maker using templates, AI features, and more. Follow this guide to see how.

Step 1

Select a Ready-Made Template

Jumpstart your news video creation by choosing from a variety of professionally designed video templates. Customize elements to fit your style and story.

Step 2

Upload or Choose Stock Media

Enhance your news video by uploading your clips or selecting from a vast media library of high-quality stock footage to visually enrich your storytelling.

Step 3

Add Text and Subtitles

Utilize intuitive drag-and-drop tools to insert text, headlines, and subtitles seamlessly. Ensure your audience can follow along with clear, concise captions.

Step 4

Export and Share with Ease

Once your video is polished to perfection, export it in multiple formats. Share your creation across platforms to engage your audience effectively.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Harness HeyGen for Dynamic News Video Creation

Explore how HeyGen's AI-powered tools elevate news video production with templates, animations, and voiceovers, transforming your content effortlessly.

Icon 1

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes

Enhance your news stories with HeyGen's fast, AI-driven video creation, perfect for timely social media updates.

Icon 2

Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos

Transform your breaking news into engaging content with HeyGen's motivational video tools and talking avatars.

Icon 3

Bring Historical Events to Life with AI-Powered Video Storytelling

Captivate viewers by turning significant news events into compelling narratives with HeyGen's advanced storytelling features.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen simplify news video creation?

HeyGen enhances news video creation by offering a comprehensive suite of features, including AI-powered avatars, customizable video templates, and a drag-and-drop editor. These tools make it easy to produce professional-looking news segments quickly.

What features make HeyGen stand out as a breaking news video maker?

HeyGen excels as a breaking news video maker with its AI script generator and voiceover capabilities, enabling users to swiftly create dynamic news videos that capture the urgency of breaking stories.

Can I add subtitles and voiceovers to videos using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to add both subtitles and voiceovers seamlessly, enhancing the accessibility and engagement of your news videos without the need for additional software.

What customization options does HeyGen provide for video branding?

HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing users to integrate logos, select brand colors, and utilize custom animations, ensuring that each news video aligns with your unique brand identity.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Twitter Video ToolTemplate For Instagram StorySocial Media Video TemplatesShort Form Video ExamplesMusic Video MakerLyric Video MakerLyrics Video MakerTiktok TemplatesYoutube Video MakerTiktok Video MakerMeme Video MakerYoutube Video GeneratorTwitter VideoPinterest VideoTiktok Video GeneratorStream Starting Soon VideoDress Change VideosSocial Media Video MakerKaraoke Video MakerFunny Video Maker3D Video MakerAi Video MakerMarketing Video MakerCreate Video MarketingProduct Explainer Video

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background
News Video Maker | Create Stunning News Clips | HeyGen