Create Stunning News Videos with Our News Video Maker
Benefit from advanced features like AI avatars and voiceover generation to craft compelling news stories quickly and effortlessly.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a News Video Maker Works
Easily create dynamic news videos with a powerful video maker using templates, AI features, and more. Follow this guide to see how.
Select a Ready-Made Template
Jumpstart your news video creation by choosing from a variety of professionally designed video templates. Customize elements to fit your style and story.
Upload or Choose Stock Media
Enhance your news video by uploading your clips or selecting from a vast media library of high-quality stock footage to visually enrich your storytelling.
Add Text and Subtitles
Utilize intuitive drag-and-drop tools to insert text, headlines, and subtitles seamlessly. Ensure your audience can follow along with clear, concise captions.
Export and Share with Ease
Once your video is polished to perfection, export it in multiple formats. Share your creation across platforms to engage your audience effectively.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Harness HeyGen for Dynamic News Video Creation
Explore how HeyGen's AI-powered tools elevate news video production with templates, animations, and voiceovers, transforming your content effortlessly.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes
Enhance your news stories with HeyGen's fast, AI-driven video creation, perfect for timely social media updates.
Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos
Transform your breaking news into engaging content with HeyGen's motivational video tools and talking avatars.
Bring Historical Events to Life with AI-Powered Video Storytelling
Captivate viewers by turning significant news events into compelling narratives with HeyGen's advanced storytelling features.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen simplify news video creation?
HeyGen enhances news video creation by offering a comprehensive suite of features, including AI-powered avatars, customizable video templates, and a drag-and-drop editor. These tools make it easy to produce professional-looking news segments quickly.
What features make HeyGen stand out as a breaking news video maker?
HeyGen excels as a breaking news video maker with its AI script generator and voiceover capabilities, enabling users to swiftly create dynamic news videos that capture the urgency of breaking stories.
Can I add subtitles and voiceovers to videos using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to add both subtitles and voiceovers seamlessly, enhancing the accessibility and engagement of your news videos without the need for additional software.
What customization options does HeyGen provide for video branding?
HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing users to integrate logos, select brand colors, and utilize custom animations, ensuring that each news video aligns with your unique brand identity.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.