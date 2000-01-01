Create Stunning Shorts Video Effortlessly with HeyGen

Enhance your short-form videos using HeyGen’s user-friendly drag-and-drop editor and professionally-designed templates. Perfect your content with subtitles and creative effects.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How to Create a Shorts Video

Easily make engaging short videos with our user-friendly platform, incorporating AI technology and professionally-designed templates.

Step 1

Create with AI Avatars

Kickstart your video creation process by leveraging AI avatars. These lifelike avatars can bring a unique flair to your short video, making your content more captivating and interactive.

Step 2

Choose Your Template

Browse through a variety of professionally-designed templates to set the tone for your video. These templates provide a perfect starting point and can be customized to fit your creative vision.

Step 3

Add Captions Effortlessly

Enhance the accessibility and engagement of your video by adding captions. With our intuitive tool, you can effortlessly generate and synchronize captions for a seamless viewer experience.

Step 4

Upload to Video-Sharing Platforms

Once your short video is ready, easily export and upload it to your preferred video-sharing platforms. This will help boost your online visibility and connect you with a broader audience.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Elevate Your Shorts Video Game with HeyGen

Leverage HeyGen to create captivating shorts videos effortlessly. Enjoy the power of AI, user-friendly interfaces, and a variety of creative tools.

Icon 1

Craft Engaging Social Media Clips Swiftly

Generate eye-catching short videos quickly with AI, perfect for boosting your online presence.

Icon 2

Showcase Success Stories with AI Precision

Transform testimonials into compelling shorts with AI-driven storytelling and visual effects.

Icon 3

Create High-Impact Ads in Minutes

Utilize AI video tools to craft persuasive ads that resonate with your audience.

Have questions? We have answers

What makes HeyGen an ideal short video maker?

HeyGen stands out with its user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, allowing creators to effortlessly design captivating short-form videos. With access to a plethora of professionally-designed templates and AI features like voiceover generation, users can easily craft engaging content suited for multiple video-sharing platforms.

How does HeyGen enhance online visibility for creators?

Creators can boost their online visibility by utilizing HeyGen's array of editing effects, transitions, and captions. These features, combined with customizable branding controls such as logos and colors, empower users to create standout videos that attract audiences and facilitate engagement on any platform.

Can HeyGen assist in producing content with AI-driven tools?

Absolutely! HeyGen incorporates cutting-edge AI technology to transform scripts into videos effortlessly. This includes the generation of realistic AI avatars and voiceovers, making it simpler for creators to deliver polished, professional videos without any technical hassle.

How user-friendly is HeyGen's platform for creating videos?

HeyGen is designed with a straightforward and intuitive interface, perfect for creators of all skill levels. The drag-and-drop editor and extensive media library simplify the video-making process, ensuring users can focus on storytelling rather than technical complexities.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

