Imagine a 30-second, high-energy TikTok ad for marketers targeting Gen Z, featuring vibrant visuals, quick cuts, and an upbeat, trending audio track. This short-form content should showcase how HeyGen can effortlessly turn text into trendy, viral TikTok videos using its powerful text-to-video from script capability, highlighting a new product launch with dynamic animated text and eye-catching graphics.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a compelling 45-second tutorial for aspiring content creators, demonstrating how to generate unique video clips using AI for their short-form content. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing an engaging AI avatar to deliver clear, concise instructions with a friendly, professional voiceover, illustrating the seamless workflow of HeyGen's AI avatars feature.
Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second inspirational piece aimed at small business owners eager to make TikTok videos, focusing on their journey to success through engaging storytelling. The visual approach should be cinematic and polished, incorporating a mix of professional stock footage and user-generated content snippets, paired with an emotional, motivational background score and crystal-clear subtitles/captions to ensure maximum accessibility and impact for every viewer.
Prompt 3
Design a quick 15-second TikTok video generator showcase for general users, highlighting the ease of creating engaging short-form content. The visual style should be fast-paced, colorful, and highly dynamic, rapidly cycling through various attractive templates and scenes with a catchy, trending audio track, demonstrating the versatility of HeyGen's Templates & scenes capability for instant creation.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a TikTok Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into engaging, viral-ready short-form videos for TikTok with our intuitive AI tools, designed for creative marketers and content creators.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by entering your text prompt or a detailed script into the AI TikTok Video Generator. Our Text-to-video from script capability will convert your words into initial video scenes.
Step 2
Select Visuals and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of AI Avatars to represent your brand or message. Enhance your short-form content further by adding a generated voiceover to match your script.
Step 3
Customize and Refine
Add dynamic captions to your video for increased engagement. Utilize our Subtitles/captions feature and editing tools to perfectly align visuals, audio, and text, ensuring your video stands out.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation by applying your desired export format and resolution. Our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure your video is perfectly optimized for one-click sharing to TikTok.

Leverage HeyGen as an AI TikTok Video Generator to effortlessly make engaging short-form content. Boost your TikTok ads and reach new audiences with compelling videos.

Share Customer Success Stories on TikTok

Transform customer testimonials into engaging AI videos to build trust and social proof, enhancing brand presence on TikTok.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I make engaging TikTok videos using AI?

HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator allows you to quickly transform text prompts or scripts into dynamic short-form content. You can generate unique video clips with AI avatars and professional voiceovers to capture attention.

Can HeyGen help marketers create TikTok ads efficiently?

Absolutely. HeyGen streamlines the creation of high-quality TikTok ads, enabling marketers to customize video generation with various templates and editing tools. This makes producing engaging UGC ads and other short-form content faster than ever.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for customizing TikTok videos?

With HeyGen, you can turn text into trendy, viral TikTok videos by adding music, captions, and integrating AI Avatars. The platform also supports aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your vertical video looks perfect.

How does HeyGen facilitate transforming content for TikTok?

HeyGen allows you to easily transform long video into viral clips or generate new short-form content from scripts. You can add eye-catching effects and use editing tools to make your TikTok videos stand out.

