Pinterest Video: Enhance Your Visual Storytelling
Unlock the power of Pinterest Video to captivate audiences with immersive, high-quality content that communicates your brand's message. Incorporate HeyGen's Text-to-Video feature for seamless content creation.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Pinterest Video Works
Discover the seamless process of using Pinterest Videos to enhance your online presence with this step-by-step guide.
Upload Your Video
To start using Pinterest Videos, you first need to upload your video content. Make sure your video aligns with Pinterest video specs for a smooth upload process.
Optimize Video Content
Enhance your video using a video editor to add text overlays, music, or transitions, ensuring it stands out in the Pinterest feed.
Copy and Paste Video Link
Copy the video link from Pinterest to your clipboard. This link can be shared or used in any video downloader to save high-quality videos for offline viewing.
Engage with Video Pins
Post your optimized video pins and engage your audience with captivating brand storytelling, boosting your marketing reach effectively.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Unlock Pinterest Video Success with HeyGen AI
HeyGen makes Pinterest video creation seamless, offering AI-powered solutions that optimize content, engage viewers, and boost marketing reach effortlessly.
Generate Engaging Social Media Clips Instantly
Create Pinterest-ready videos that captivate audiences and enhance social media strategy.
High-Performing Ad Creation with AI Video
Craft compelling Pinterest Video Pins to elevate brand storytelling and maximize marketing impact.
Showcase Customer Stories with AI Videos
Utilize engaging videos to highlight customer success and inspire Pinterest viewers.
Have questions? We have answers
What is the best way to download Pinterest videos with high quality?
HeyGen offers a seamless experience to download high-quality Pinterest videos using our advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Easily convert your saved Pinterest videos to rich media content while ensuring superior quality through our extensive media library support.
How can I upload videos on Pinterest effectively?
To upload videos on Pinterest effectively, HeyGen provides optimized video specs and aspect-ratio resizing. Use our platform to align your content with Pinterest's video ad formats, ensuring optimal viewer engagement and performance across devices.
Can HeyGen help me optimize video content for Pinterest?
Absolutely! HeyGen's video editor and branding controls allow users to seamlessly edit and tailor content for Pinterest. Leverage our tools to adjust aspect ratios, add voiceovers, and include subtitles, enhancing viewer retention and boosting your social media strategy.
Which video specs should I follow when posting on Pinterest?
When posting on Pinterest, focus on adhering to their video specs by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and export features. Ensure your videos meet Pinterest's technical requirements while captivating audiences with engaging visuals and storytelling.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.