Turn your photo or short video into a lifelike digital version of yourself. With HeyGen, you can create an AI avatar that speaks, moves, and connects in over 175 + languages. It’s fast, realistic, and ideal for videos, training, or social media.

Tool featured image
's Werelds toonaangevende bedrijven vertrouwen op HeyGen
Miljoenen mensen wereldwijd vertrouwen op ons om hun verhalen tot leven te brengen.

This tool lets you turn a single photo into a lifelike AI avatar that mirrors real expressions, motion, and lighting for polished videos. You can instantly generate professional-quality clips for social content, training, or storytelling without cameras, crews, or editing skills.

Want a unique AI avatar for your videos?

With HeyGen’s AI Avatar Generator, you can create a realistic digital version of yourself or design a completely custom character that represents your brand. Whether you’re producing marketing videos, training materials, or social media content, your personalized avatar helps you appear anywhere without being on camera.

HeyGen lets you customize your avatar’s look, voice, and expressions so it matches your tone and personality perfectly. Choose facial features, clothing, and gestures that reflect your brand identity. Your avatar can even speak in over 175 + languages, making global communication simple and authentic.

With HeyGen’s AI-powered video creation, you can design professional avatars without cameras, actors, or complicated editing tools. It’s the easiest way to create engaging, scalable video content that connects with your audience.

a recording of a woman on a green screen with heygen written on the bottom
Best Practices for Creating Your AI Avatar

To make your custom avatar look natural and professional, follow these simple tips:

✓ Use high-quality video or images: Sharp, well-lit footage delivers the most lifelike results.
✓ Record in bright, even lighting: Avoid shadows so the AI captures accurate details.
✓ Keep backgrounds simple: Plain, distraction-free backdrops create a cleaner final output.
✓ Try voice cloning: Use HeyGen’s AI voice cloning to make your avatar sound like you.
✓ Customize outfits and expressions: Adjust clothing, tone and gestures to fit your brand.
✓ Add multiple languages: Speak naturally in 175+ languages and accents to reach global audiences

• Add Multiple Languages: Speak naturally in more than 175 + languages and accents to reach audiences worldwide.

Want to record tutorials or product demos with your avatar? Try the AI Screen Recorder to capture your videos directly in your browser

a screenshot of a website that says " upload a high-quality 2 min video footage "
Boosting Engagement with AI Avatars

HeyGen makes it easy to create professional, lifelike avatars without cameras, actors or editing skills. Everything runs in your browser, so you can get polished results in minutes.

✓ Natural expressions and gestures: Avatars speak and move with realistic facial animations that match your tone.
✓ AI voice cloning: Give your avatar your own voice using advanced speech synthesis.
✓ Global language support: Communicate naturally in 175+ languages and accents.
✓ Simple browser workflow: Create, customize and render videos online with no software needed.

HeyGen’s Create Your Own Avatar feature brings characters to life with expressive motion, natural voice delivery and realistic detail that helps you connect with your audience.

a video that says boost engagement on it
How It works?

Create Your Custom AI Avatar in 4 Easy Steps

From a short video to your fully personalized, ready-to-speak digital self. Creating your AI avatar with HeyGen is quick and straightforward. You only need a short video or photo to get started. In just a few minutes, your custom AI avatar is ready to speak, present, and connect with your audience.

Step 1

Record a short video

Capture a clear, well-lit clip of yourself following the simple on-screen guide.

Step 2

Upload your video and consent form

Your footage is processed securely to generate your personalized avatar.

Step 3

Customize your look and voice

Adjust your style, expressions, and tone to match your personality or brand.

Step 4

Start creating videos

Type your script, and your avatar will deliver your message naturally in any language.

Create Your Own Avatar FAQs

What is HeyGen’s “Create Your Own Avatar” tool?

It’s an AI-powered tool that turns your video or photo into a talking digital version of you. You can use it for business videos, presentations, and content creation.

Can I create an avatar from a photo or video?

Yes. Upload a clear photo or a short video clip, and HeyGen will generate your lifelike avatar in minutes.

Can my avatar speak different languages?

Yes. Your avatar can speak in more than 175 + languages and accents, making it perfect for global audiences.

Can I update or recreate my avatar later?

Yes. You can delete, recreate, or update avatars from your dashboard as needed, depending on your subscription level.

Is this feature available on all plans?

Custom avatar creation is available on premium plans, and some plans include free trials or limited access.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

