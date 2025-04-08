Leaning on an AI stack to scale marketing efforts

Tomorrow.io のマーケティングチームは、わずか 5 名という少人数ながら広範な業務領域を担っています。豊富なマーケティングリソースを持つ大企業と競い合うために、マーケティングディレクターの Kelly Peters 氏は、AI を活用した戦略とテックスタックを駆使しています。

“We serve a lot of different business units. We need to stand out as any marketing team does. But also given our size, be especially scrappy,” said Peters. “That’s why we heavily leaned into and embraced AI versus passively reacting.”

Tomorrow.io のマーケティングチームは、動画を非常に重視しています。動画は、SEO とエンゲージメントの両方の観点から、彼らのマーケティング戦略において欠かせない要素です。しかし、従来型の動画制作には多くの時間がかかり、経営陣やビデオグラファーとの調整に加え、大がかりなポストプロダクションが必要になります。

“We know that video is going to engage people better and make a bigger impact from a brand perspective,” said Peters. “We see it being critical for the future of marketing.”

よりABM的なアプローチを取るために、チームはアカウント単位と個人単位の両方でパーソナライズされたコンテンツをスケールさせ、拡大し続ける多様なアウトプット全体で一貫性を維持する方法を必要としていました。そうした課題を解決するために彼らが選んだのが、HeyGenでした。

Finding the right platform for its content machine

Synthesia を使ってみた結果、チームはアバターのクオリティという観点で自分たちのニーズを満たしていないことに気づきました。Tomorrow.io は、よりリアルな AI アバターと、経営陣のパーソナライズされた動画を作成・送信できる点を評価して HeyGen を選びました。

“One of the challenges we faced before using HeyGen was definitely time. It takes weeks to make a really nice, professional-looking ad or video. And we were looking to close that amount of time,” said Madison Sofield, AI Content Strategy and Video Creation at Tomorrow.io.

Now, HeyGen powers Tomorrow.io’s everyday content machine and seamlessly integrates into its content workflows. The team uses the platform to produce video content that can be repurposed into various formats, from product explainers and executive videos to social media posts and email campaigns.

「多くのマーケティングチームは、まず文章コンテンツを計画し、そこから動画を作ります。一方で私たちは、動画コンテンツを計画し、それを文章コンテンツに変換しているのです」と、AIマーケティングマネージャーのルース・ファベラ氏は語ります。「そこで私たちは気づきました。『最初から、複数のコンテンツに展開できる動画を作ればいいのでは？』と。」

たとえば Tomorrow.io では、CMO を含む経営陣の AI アバターを HeyGen で作成し、重要度の高い見込み顧客向けにパーソナライズされた動画コンテンツを制作しています。チームがやるべきことは、まずステークホルダーと打ち合わせをして目標を定め、ChatGPT や Claude を使ってスクリプトを書き、それを HeyGen に入力してアバター動画を生成し、ポストプロダクション用に書き出すだけ——すべて AI で完結します。最終的な動画は、その後各種配信チャネルに組み込まれます。

“When I watched my first HeyGen video, it both felt really cool but also really weird because I basically created a video of my boss. It felt like I was wielding so much power, but also really cool because I immediately got to make something for our ads,” said Madison.

Beyond marketing, the HeyGen AI avatars found applications across departments, with potential use cases such as training modules or customer support videos. “Our marketing team has now become this beacon of leadership in the AI marketing space internally and externally,” said Peters.

Converting AI video into high-level marketing