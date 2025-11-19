AI Video Clip Generator: Create AI Videos in Minutes

Turn long videos into short, shareable clips using HeyGen’s AI video clip generator. Upload a full recording and generate multiple high impact clips optimized for social feeds, without scrubbing timelines or manually editing footage.

-Video generati
-Avatar generati
-Video tradotti
Le aziende leader mondiali si affidano a HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Milioni di persone in tutto il mondo si affidano a noi per dare vita alle loro storie.

Try our free Image to video generator

us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Podcast and interview clips

Podcast and interview clips

Long conversations are hard to repurpose manually. The AI video clip generator pulls strong moments that work as standalone clips for discovery.

Educational video highlights

Educational video highlights

Instructors turn recorded lessons into focused clips that explain one concept at a time, helping learners revisit key points quickly.

Product demo snippets

Product demo snippets

Teams extract short clips that show specific features or workflows, making it easier to share product value across channels.

Webinar and event recaps

Webinar and event recaps

Instead of sharing full recordings, generate highlight clips that capture the most relevant insights from talks or panels using the AI video generator.

Social media content engines

Social media content engines

Creators use the AI video clip generator to maintain posting frequency by turning each long video into multiple posts.

Internal knowledge sharing

Internal knowledge sharing

Companies clip internal meetings or training sessions into short videos that are easier to watch and retain.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Clip Generator

HeyGen is built for repurposing at scale. It helps teams extract the most engaging moments from long videos and convert them into clips that are easy to publish, easy to update, and designed to perform.

Finds moments that matter

The AI video clip generator analyzes speech, pacing, and visual cues to surface moments that feel complete and engaging on their own.

Built for short form distribution

Clips are generated with social viewing behavior in mind, including framing, pacing, and caption readiness for vertical and square formats.

Reduces editing time dramatically

Instead of trimming manually, teams generate multiple clips at once and spend time refining message instead of cutting footage.

Automatic highlight detection

Upload a long video and let the system identify natural clip boundaries based on dialogue, emphasis, and topic shifts. Each clip is structured to feel intentional, not abruptly cut, thanks to the advanced capabilities of the AI clip generator.

image to video

Multi clip generation from one video

Create several short clips from a single source video in one pass. The AI video clip generator turns one recording into a steady stream of reusable content.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Caption ready clip layouts

Each clip is generated with clear spacing for captions and on screen text. This supports sound off viewing and improves clarity across social platforms.

Voice cloning

Platform optimized framing

Clips are automatically formatted for TikTok, square, or landscape viewing. Subjects stay centered and readable without manual reframing, thanks to the AI-powered technology.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Video Clip Generator

Create short video clips in four steps using a workflow designed for speed and scale.

Step 1

Upload a long video

Add your full length recording. HeyGen analyzes audio and visuals to understand structure and emphasis.

Step 2

Generate clips automatically

The AI video clip generator identifies multiple clip candidates and prepares them as standalone segments.

Step 3

Review and refine

Edit clip text, captions, or framing if needed. Adjust length or emphasis without re-cut footage.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download clips in the formats you need and publish across social platforms like TikTok, websites, or internal tools.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video clip generator?

An AI video clip generator turns long videos into short clips automatically. It detects highlight moments and prepares them as ready to share videos.

What types of videos work best?

Videos with clear speech or structure work especially well, including podcasts, interviews, webinars, lessons, and product demos.

How long are the generated clips?

Clips typically range from fifteen seconds to one minute, but lengths can be adjusted based on your publishing goals.

Do I need video editing experience?

No. The workflow is designed for non editors. You review and refine clips without using timelines or advanced tools, making it easier than ever with our AI tool.

Can I add captions to clips?

Yes. Clips are generated with caption friendly layouts and can include automatically generated captions for clarity.

Can I generate multiple clips at once?

Yes. One long video can produce multiple clips in a single generation, supporting consistent content output.

What formats can I export?

You can export vertical, square, and landscape clips suitable for social platforms, websites, and internal sharing using the AI clip generator.

How does this fit into a content strategy?

The AI video clip generator helps teams get more value from every recording by turning one video into many distribution ready assets.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Free AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to Video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background