What is HeyGen?
HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that enables users to instantly and efficiently create high-quality videos at scale in over 170 languages and dialects. Whether you are creating content for marketing, training, e-learning, or sales, HeyGen makes video production fast, scalable, and accessible.
HeyGen users
Photo avatars created
Instant avatars generated
Making video storytelling easy for everyone
HeyGen was founded on a simple belief: creating videos should be effortless and accessible. Traditional video production is often too expensive, slow, and intimidating. Our founder, Joshua Xu, realised that removing the camera through AI could unlock creativity for everyone. Now, with just a script, anyone can generate high-quality videos without the hurdles of filming, editing, or budget constraints.
Reduce time spent on post-production
Saved per video
Reduction in translation costs
Your partner for AI video creation
HeyGen’s AI video platform is designed to meet the needs of modern storytelling at scale. From avatar-led video creation to real-time interactivity, translation, and personalisation, each product is built to help you engage your audience with speed, precision, and ease.
No more disjointed AI video tools
HeyGen’s suite of state-of-the-art AI products brings everything under one roof for a streamlined user experience. Designed for scale and storytelling, HeyGen removes the friction of using multiple disconnected tools while quietly meeting the invisible quality threshold your audience expects. It is a powerful, intuitive alternative that sets a new benchmark for what AI video can achieve.
See how customers in India use HeyGen
One platform, endless use cases
Marketing
HeyGen gives marketers the flexibility to create professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into compelling, on-brand video content at any time, without overshooting your budget.
Video adverts
Create eye-catching ads in a fraction of the time and scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or overworking your team.
Social media
Stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective on every platform, including LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and more.
Learning & Development
HeyGen enables teams to create customised training experiences, from compliance to employee development and continuous upskilling. Our AI video platform makes it easy to scale impactful learning without compromising on quality or speed.
Learning programmes
Skip long production cycles and create high-quality learning courses in minutes, whether you are preparing a lecture, tutorial, or step-by-step guide.
Skills-based training
Easily create AI videos that make skills-based training more interactive, engaging, and effective, leading to higher completion rates and better learning outcomes.
Sales
HeyGen enables sales teams to deliver personalised outreach at scale, from prospecting to follow-ups and product demos. Our AI video platform helps reps stand out in crowded inboxes, speed up deal cycles, and build stronger customer relationships.
Sales presentations
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward even before you get on the call.
Sales outreach
From outbound pitches to pre-call introductions and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with personalised videos.
Use the HeyGen API to seamlessly integrate AI video generation into your workflows
Pay-as-you-go API to generate videos using the Video Agent, translate videos with Video Translation, create speech with Text-to-Speech models, and speed up your workflow by creating avatars, generating videos via the Studio API, and building templates
FAQs
What is HeyGen all about?
HeyGen is an AI video creation platform that enables you to instantly generate high-quality videos at scale. No camera, crew, or editing experience required. It supports over 170 languages and dialects and is designed for use cases across marketing, learning and development, sales, and more.
How is HeyGen different from other AI video tools?
HeyGen is an all-in-one platform that brings together scripting, avatars, editing, and localisation in a single seamless workflow. Unlike scattered tools or platforms with a steep learning curve, HeyGen is intuitive, fast, and designed for professional, external-facing content that can scale as your requirements grow.
Do I need any video production experience to use HeyGen?
Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to create polished, professional videos in just a few clicks.
Can I create customised avatars with HeyGen?
Yes. You can choose from a wide library of realistic avatars or create your own digital spokesperson to suit your brand. You will have complete control over voice tone, gestures, and delivery style.
How does video translation work in HeyGen?
With HeyGen’s built-in video translation, you can translate your content into 170+ languages and dialects with realistic dubbing, accurate lip sync, and editable scripts. It’s a cost-effective way to localise video without re-recording or hiring voice artists.
What is personalised video, and how can I use it?
Personalised video allows you to create unique videos for each viewer using CRM data or other variables, such as name, company, or location. It is a powerful tool for increasing engagement in marketing, outreach, onboarding, and customer success.
What are interactive avatars?
Interactive avatars are AI-powered virtual presenters that can engage viewers in real time. They can answer questions, guide users, or deliver dynamic content by connecting to scripts or knowledge bases, turning static content into two-way, interactive experiences.
What types of companies use HeyGen?
More than 85,000 companies—from startups to large enterprise brands—use HeyGen across teams including marketing, L&D, customer support, and sales. Notable users include OpenAI, Pepsico, Samsung, HubSpot, Shopify, trivago, Ogilvy, and many more.
How much time and money can HeyGen help me save?
On average, users report a 50% reduction in post-production time, save 3 hours per video, and cut translation costs by 80%. Use our ROI calculator to estimate your team’s potential savings.
Can I integrate HeyGen with the tools I am already using?
Yes. HeyGen offers integrations with popular platforms, CRMs, and learning systems to help you streamline workflows and personalise content at scale.