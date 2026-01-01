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Explore the full potential of HeyGen’s use cases

Users are constantly finding new ways to use HeyGen’s AI video platform to save time, reduce costs, and improve workflows, including building the ultimate video marketing tech stack. Here are a few of the top use cases we are seeing.

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Documentary-style videos

Documentary-style videos

Documentary video production engages audiences with powerful narratives. Whether it is covering trending topics, historical events, or brand storytelling, HeyGen enables content creators, educators, and brands to produce high-quality documentary videos quickly, without the need for costly production resources.

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Historical Storytelling for India-Focused Audiences

Historical Storytelling for India-Focused Audiences

History is best understood through engaging narratives. Whether it is explaining key historical events, exploring the lives of famous figures, or educating students with captivating lessons, HeyGen empowers historians, educators, and content creators to produce high-quality historical storytelling videos effortlessly. With our AI video generator, you do not need extensive production resources to create compelling content.

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LEARNING PROGRAMMES

LEARNING PROGRAMMES

Whether you are creating online learning courses, lectures, tutorials, or motivational messages, HeyGen’s AI video maker simplifies the process of producing professional, engaging videos. These AI videos captivate audiences across the world and help deliver a lasting impact.

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LANGUAGE LEARNING

LANGUAGE LEARNING

Language education flourishes with interactive and visually rich materials. Whether you are teaching basic vocabulary, grammar, or cultural insights, HeyGen enables educators and language institutions to create professional-quality language learning videos quickly, without needing a full production team.

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AI Sales Development Representative (SDR)

AI Sales Development Representative (SDR)

Speed matters in sales, but your team cannot be everywhere at the same time. HeyGen’s interactive AI avatars act as virtual AI sales avatars that answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7. They help deliver a more engaging and personalised buying experience on your website and Zoom calls, significantly increasing conversions.

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RELIGIOUS CONTENT

RELIGIOUS CONTENT

Religious leaders, educators, and organizations need effective ways to share faith-based teachings through online religious video content. HeyGen enables the rapid creation of professional faith-based media, helping communities connect and grow without the need for complex production resources.

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Have questions? We have the answers

Which is the best AI video production platform for enterprises?

The best AI video production platform for enterprises is one that combines innovation, speed, and scalability to keep you ahead of competitors. HeyGen is built for global organisations, enabling teams to create, personalise, and localise videos at scale with lifelike AI avatars and advanced translation technology. Unlike traditional production cycles that take weeks, HeyGen delivers enterprise video content in hours—so your business can launch faster, adapt quickly, and stay competitive. With enterprise-grade security, including SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, HeyGen ensures your data remains protected while you accelerate video production worldwide.

How can AI video marketing help promote my business?

AI video for marketing helps promote your business by enabling faster content creation, personalized messaging, and global scalability. Instead of relying on costly agencies or additional headcounts, HeyGen allows marketing teams to produce high-quality videos in hours, tailor content to specific audiences, and repurpose videos across channels. This not only accelerates campaign execution but also boosts engagement and conversions by delivering the right video message at the right time.

What is AI video marketing and how does it work for companies?

AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalize, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions—making AI video marketing an essential tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow faster.

How does an AI marketing video generator work to create business videos?

An AI marketing video generator works by transforming text or presentations into professional videos using AI-powered avatars, natural voiceovers, and automated editing. With HeyGen, enterprises can input a script, choose from diverse avatars, and instantly generate on-brand videos ready for marketing campaigns. This process eliminates long production cycles and gives teams the speed and flexibility to continuously deliver fresh business video content.

What are the advantages of using an AI sales video generator for outreach?

An AI sales video generator allows sales teams to create personalized outreach videos at scale, increasing engagement and response rates. Instead of sending static emails, reps can use HeyGen to generate dynamic videos tailored to each account or prospect. This level of personalization makes sales outreach more human, more memorable, and ultimately more effective at driving meetings and pipeline growth—without requiring video production expertise.

Can an enterprise video platform replace traditional agencies for video creation?

Yes, an enterprise video platform can replace many traditional agencies for video creation. Platforms like HeyGen offer faster turnaround, lower costs, and greater flexibility compared to agencies, which often require weeks of planning and large budgets. With AI-powered video production, enterprises can generate and update videos instantly, localise content for global audiences, and maintain brand consistency — all without depending on external vendors.

How secure is an enterprise video platform for corporate and customer data?

A trusted enterprise video platform ensures complete security for corporate and customer data. HeyGen is SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, offering enterprise-grade encryption, role-based access controls, and secure cloud infrastructure. Your data will also not be used to train our models. This means enterprises can confidently use AI video for marketing, training, sales, and communications, knowing that sensitive data is always protected.

Can AI video production translate and localize videos for global audiences?

Yes—AI video production is ideal for translation and localisation at scale. With HeyGen, enterprises can instantly translate scripts, clone voices, and lip-sync avatars in over 40 languages. This ensures every global audience receives high-quality, culturally accurate videos without the time and cost of traditional production—making it easier for enterprises to deliver training, marketing, and communication videos across the world.

Which AI video platform integrates best with CRM and marketing automation tools?

The best AI video platform for enterprises is one that integrates seamlessly with CRM and marketing automation tools. HeyGen connects with systems like HubSpot, enabling marketing and sales teams to embed personalised videos directly into campaigns, track viewer engagement, and measure ROI across the customer journey.

Is AI video marketing safe and compliant for regulated industries?

Yes, AI video marketing is safe for regulated industries when you use a platform designed for enterprise-grade security and compliance. HeyGen is independently audited for SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, ensuring robust data protection and governance controls. Enterprises in finance, healthcare, and other regulated sectors can confidently create and distribute videos without compromising on compliance standards.

What kinds of videos can I create with an AI sales video generator?

With an AI sales video generator, enterprises can create a wide range of videos, including personalized prospecting videos, product demos, onboarding tutorials, customer success stories, and account-based marketing campaigns. HeyGen’s avatar library and customizable templates make it simple to produce sales videos that drive engagement across every stage of the buyer journey.

How quickly can my company see ROI from an enterprise AI video platform?

Enterprises typically see ROI from an enterprise AI video platform within a few days. By replacing expensive agencies, reducing production timelines, and enabling global localization, HeyGen lowers costs while accelerating campaign execution. Faster go-to-market speeds, improved personalization, and global reach help enterprises generate measurable revenue impact in record time.

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