Accurately measure the real impact
of AI video production
on your overall profitability
Find out how much time and budget your team can save with HeyGen’s AI video platform. Our AI video ROI calculator shows how much budget you can save, whether you are creating personalised marketing videos or accelerating e-learning content. With this calculator, you can track cost reductions, production efficiency, and revenue potential.
Estimate your ROI
How can HeyGen help you save money?
Speed up your production time
With HeyGen, video creation is dramatically faster, directly leading to cost savings. Instead of relying on slow editing processes or back-and-forth discussions with production teams, users can generate videos in minutes using templates and intuitive tools. Updates are quick and easy—changing a script, switching languages, or updating branding does not mean starting from scratch with our AI video maker. This efficiency cuts down on billable hours and minimises delays, helping teams remain agile and budget-conscious.
Eliminate conventional costs
Do away with the need for costly filming setups by creating videos entirely with AI. Say goodbye to expenses for cameras, studios, lighting, and on-site crews. HeyGen's highly realistic AI avatars and voices also help companies save on actor and voiceover costs. Without having to worry about physical sets or locations, businesses can substantially cut production overheads while still delivering high-quality AI-generated videos.
Create videos at scale
HeyGen enables internal teams of all experience levels to create high-quality videos without needing to outsource to expensive agencies or freelancers. Our user-friendly interface and automation tools help you produce content at scale, including multilingual videos through AI-powered dubbing and voice cloning. By bringing everything together into one platform, companies also save on costs for software licences for editing, animation, and localisation tools. Discover the advantages of multilingual video creation.
Customer success stories
See how businesses are saving time and money with AI video
Würth cuts video translation costs by 80% and turnaround time by 50%
With HeyGen, Würth produces professional, AI-powered videos in more than 10 languages, transforming how they train employees and communicate with teams across the globe.
Trivago saves 3–4 months and localises ads for 30 markets
Discover how trivago’s creative team used HeyGen to reduce post-production time by 50% and streamline global ad localisation, all while keeping their brand’s consistency fully intact.
Video ROI Calculator – FAQs
How does HeyGen's AI video platform speed up video production?
HeyGen enables faster video creation by allowing users to use templates and intuitive tools, significantly reducing the time required compared to traditional methods. Sign up now and start experiencing the quick, efficient performance of HeyGen for yourself!
What are the financial advantages of using HeyGen for video production?
HeyGen replaces expensive traditional setups with AI-driven solutions, helping you save on equipment, actor, and crew costs while still delivering high-quality videos. Use our ROI Calculator to estimate how much you could save!
Can businesses create videos in multiple languages using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen's AI-powered dubbing and voice cloning make it possible to create multilingual videos without needing extra resources. Learn more about the advantages of creating multilingual videos.
How can HeyGen support marketing and e-learning teams in particular?
Marketing teams can efficiently scale personalised videos, while e-learning teams can easily update content without needing physical production environments. Get started for free and see how HeyGen can streamline your projects!
Is there a tool to calculate the ROI of using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers an ROI Calculator to help you quantify potential savings in production costs, time, and resources for your business.
What is the ROI of using HeyGen for video production in my organisation?
HeyGen’s ROI Calculator helps you quantify potential savings on production costs, time, and resources, so you can make informed, data-driven decisions for your business.
Are there any extra fees or hidden charges with HeyGen?
No hidden fees. HeyGen works on a subscription model, so you will have predictable, scalable pricing without any unexpected production costs.