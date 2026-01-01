With HeyGen, video creation is dramatically faster, directly leading to cost savings. Instead of relying on slow editing processes or back-and-forth discussions with production teams, users can generate videos in minutes using templates and intuitive tools. Updates are quick and easy—changing a script, switching languages, or updating branding does not mean starting from scratch with our AI video maker. This efficiency cuts down on billable hours and minimises delays, helping teams remain agile and budget-conscious.