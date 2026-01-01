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Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
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The fastest-growing product on G2, and for good reason

From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers appreciate the most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
100% increase in video capacity
30markets localised in three months
80%reduction in video translation costs
5Xreturn on ad spend
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See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.

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