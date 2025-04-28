HeyGen’s AI Presenter helps you create polished videos without cameras, studios, or on-screen talent. Instead of recording yourself, you write a script, choose a presenter, and let HeyGen generate a video that delivers your message clearly and consistently.
How to Create Videos with AI Presenters
Turn any idea, document, or training material into an engaging video featuring a lifelike AI presenter.
HeyGen make professional video creation simple, fast, and scalable.
Log into HeyGen, open an existing draft, choose a ready-made template, or start a project from scratch.
Select from over 1,100 avatars such as Business Casual Lily, or create your own bespoke presenter using a single image or video.
Write or paste your text and use HeyGen’s AI script assistant to polish your message. You can also upload your own audio or select one of 600+ text-to-speech voices.
Render your presenter-led video in minutes, review the result, and download or share it straightaway.
Effective Features That Help Our AI Presenter Stand Out
Customisable AI presenters
Choose from over 1,100 AI presenters or design one that mirrors your brand, company leader, or yourself. Add logos, backgrounds, gestures, or outfits to make every presentation on-brand and authentic.
AI presenters that speak over 175 languages and dialects
Localise your content effortlessly. Your AI presenters can speak more than 100 languages and dialects with perfect pronunciation and natural lip-sync.
Keep the original voice or clone your own for multilingual videos that sound authentic and consistent.
AI tools that improve efficiency
An AI Presenter is a virtual on-screen presenter that delivers your script as a video. With HeyGen, you can create professional presenter-led content without cameras or filming, making video creation faster, more consistent, and easier to scale.
Log in to HeyGen, choose your AI presenter/avatar, add your script or voice, customise branding, and generate a professional-quality video in just a few minutes.
Yes. Many teams use HeyGen AI Presenters for onboarding, compliance, and internal training. Presenter-led videos help deliver consistent explanations and are easy to update as processes or policies change
Yes. You can upload your voice recording or clone it using HeyGen’s voice cloning technology, allowing your AI presenter to speak naturally in your tone and accent.
They are. Teams use HeyGen AI Presenters for product demos, announcements, and educational sales content. When combined with the Personalised Video Platform, you can tailor messaging for different audiences.
Yes. HeyGen offer different presenters and styles to match your brand. For more control over voice tone and delivery, some teams use the AI Voice Generator alongside presenter videos.
Most videos can be created in minutes. Once your script is ready, HeyGen generates the presenter video quickly, and updates only require editing text.
No. You can create professional-quality AI presenter videos entirely online. No cameras, microphones, studios, or editing tools are needed; just your script and imagination.
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