AI Presentation Videos in 175+ Languages and Dialects

HeyGen’s AI Presenter helps you create polished videos without cameras, studios, or on-screen talent. Instead of recording yourself, you write a script, choose a presenter, and let HeyGen generate a video that delivers your message clearly and consistently.

  • 1,000+ lifelike AI presenters
  • Speak in over 175 languages and dialects
  • Generate professional videos in minutes
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
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How to Create Videos with AI Presenters

Turn any idea, document, or training material into an engaging video featuring a lifelike AI presenter.

HeyGen make professional video creation simple, fast, and scalable.

Get Started For Free
Step 1

Open a new video draft

Log into HeyGen, open an existing draft, choose a ready-made template, or start a project from scratch.

Step 2

Choose your AI presenter

Select from over 1,100 avatars such as Business Casual Lily, or create your own bespoke presenter using a single image or video.

Step 3

Add your script or voiceover

Write or paste your text and use HeyGen’s AI script assistant to polish your message. You can also upload your own audio or select one of 600+ text-to-speech voices.

Step 4

Generate and download your video

Render your presenter-led video in minutes, review the result, and download or share it straightaway.

HeyGen AI video creation dashboard with URL input for script generation and various video tools.

Effective Features That Help Our AI Presenter Stand Out


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AI Presenter

Customisable AI presenters

Choose from over 1,100 AI presenters or design one that mirrors your brand, company leader, or yourself. Add logos, backgrounds, gestures, or outfits to make every presentation on-brand and authentic.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Presenter

AI presenters that speak over 175 languages and dialects

Localise your content effortlessly. Your AI presenters can speak more than 100 languages and dialects with perfect pronunciation and natural lip-sync.

Keep the original voice or clone your own for multilingual videos that sound authentic and consistent.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Presenter

AI tools that improve efficiency

  • Professional templates: Create drafts in minutes
  • Document to Video: Turn PDFs or PPTs into narrated training videos
  • AI Script Assistant: Workshop dialogue with GPT-powered support
  • Text-to-Speech Voices: Choose from 600+ voice choices
  • Custom Branding: Add your logo and brand elements
  • No Equipment Required: Say goodbye to cameras and manual recording
a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

Frequently Asked Questions about AI Presenters

What is an AI Presenter?

An AI Presenter is a virtual on-screen presenter that delivers your script as a video. With HeyGen, you can create professional presenter-led content without cameras or filming, making video creation faster, more consistent, and easier to scale.

How do I create an AI presenter video?

Log in to HeyGen, choose your AI presenter/avatar, add your script or voice, customise branding, and generate a professional-quality video in just a few minutes.

Can AI Presenters be used for training and induction?

Yes. Many teams use HeyGen AI Presenters for onboarding, compliance, and internal training. Presenter-led videos help deliver consistent explanations and are easy to update as processes or policies change

Can I use my own voice in my AI presenter video?

Yes. You can upload your voice recording or clone it using HeyGen’s voice cloning technology, allowing your AI presenter to speak naturally in your tone and accent.

Are AI Presenters suitable for marketing and sales?

They are. Teams use HeyGen AI Presenters for product demos, announcements, and educational sales content. When combined with the Personalised Video Platform, you can tailor messaging for different audiences.

Can I customise the presenter’s voice and appearance?

Yes. HeyGen offer different presenters and styles to match your brand. For more control over voice tone and delivery, some teams use the AI Voice Generator alongside presenter videos.

How long does it take to create an AI Presenter video?

Most videos can be created in minutes. Once your script is ready, HeyGen generates the presenter video quickly, and updates only require editing text.

Do I need filming equipment?

No. You can create professional-quality AI presenter videos entirely online. No cameras, microphones, studios, or editing tools are needed; just your script and imagination.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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