Turn a simple text prompt into cinematic b-roll in minutes. The AI b-roll generator creates ready-to-cut footage with no cameras, no stock fees, and no editing software, for adverts, explainer videos, and social content.
Features of the AI B-Roll Generator
Generate B-Roll Footage from a Prompt
Type a scene and the AI generates ready-to-cut b-roll footage in minutes, with no stock library or film crew. The latest text-to-video models inside HeyGen, including Sora, Veo, and Kling, turn your prompt into high-quality cinematic cutaways, product shots, and motion backgrounds.
Snap a Photo into High-Quality B-Rolls
Drop in a still or snap a photo and the image-to-video engine adds pans, zooms, and camera motion to create smooth b-roll. Set your video's shot direction from a short prompt, so a single brand asset becomes a polished scene without filming.
Auto-Edit Takes in the AI Video Editor
Speech Cleanup auto-edits your a-roll takes, removing filler words, pauses, false starts and retakes, then handles the video editing by stitching the best clips together. Invisible transitions bridge every gap inside the AI video editor, so footage looks as if it were recorded perfectly the first time.
Match On-Brand B-Roll and Colour
Swap generic stock for your own brand assets to match your look and enhance every scene. Adjust pacing, refine transitions, and apply professional-grade colour grading so dynamic visuals stay on message. Pair generated footage with an AI talking head to anchor the story.
All-in-One Platform, Script to Video
Go beyond clips to a finished video on one all-in-one platform. Paste a brief into the script-to-video workflow and Video Agent writes the script, builds the storyboard, generates matching b-roll, and adds dynamic voiceover and subtitle tracks for a video that is ready to publish.
Agency shoots drain budgets and take weeks. Marketers generate scroll-stopping cutaways and motion scenes from a script to save time and engage buyers, then drop them into marketing videos ready for every channel in minutes.
Filming fresh clips every day is slow and inconsistent. Turn quick ideas into cinematic b-roll and hooks that enhance reach, then publish viral TikToks, Reels and Shorts with a TikTok video workflow designed for engagement.
Filming a polished demo takes planning, equipment, and edits. Describe the feature and generate relevant b-roll and close-ups that complement a product demo video with seamless cuts, so it looks studio-made and ready to ship.
Abstract ideas are difficult to convey with talking heads alone. Add animated concepts and supporting footage so an AI video explainer makes complex topics clear, turning dense scripts into straightforward, watchable storytelling.
Reshooting training footage for every update is costly. Generate lifestyle scenes that identify and illustrate each step for a training video, then edit the script and regenerate to keep content creation moving whenever the material changes.
Stop sourcing fresh stock for every episode, podcast, or repurposing project. Generate unlimited b-rolls on demand to power a YouTube video generator workflow, keeping a consistent look for creators across hundreds of episodes.
How the AI b-roll generator works
Create cinematic b-roll in four steps that take you from a written prompt to polished, ready-to-edit footage.
Choose a format, aspect ratio, and visual style, then set the mood and scene direction.
Describe the scene you want or drop in a reference image, and the system plans the shot.
The AI renders cinematic b-roll with fluid motion in minutes, with no stock library or filming needed.
Adjust pacing, transitions, and colour, then export in any ratio for adverts, social, or YouTube.
An AI b-roll generator turns a text prompt or reference image into ready-to-cut footage. This AI tool reads your script, identifies the scenes you need, and generates cinematic cutaways, product shots, and motion backgrounds for a faceless video or any project.
Yes. Footage comes from leading models available in HeyGen like Sora, Veo, Kling, and Seedance, with fluid motion, realistic lighting, and depth. Refine pacing, transitions, and colour grading inside the AI video generator so every scene delivers professional results.
No. Rather than scouring stock sites like Pexels, the generator intelligently identifies the scenes your script needs and creates fresh b-roll footage on demand. You also keep a media library of generated clips to reuse across projects.
Yes. Drop in your own videos and images, and the system adds natural motion, pans, and camera moves. It is the quickest way to turn existing assets into footage for a product video, with no reshoot or stock subscription.
Yes. Upload your video and the AI-powered editor lets you add b-roll footage wherever it strengthens your message. Adding relevant cutaways helps enhance your videos and makes your content look polished, without hours of manual editing.
Yes. The subtitle generator adds subtitles and captions in one click, then syncs them to your voiceover. Download a shareable video file in any aspect ratio, with the subtitle track burnt in or kept separate.
Yes. Footage generated on a paid plan comes with full commercial rights for adverts, product launches, and client work. Drop clips into an AI advert maker flow or any deliverable. Free exports include a watermark; paid plans remove it and unlock full commercial use.
You can batch-create environment clips, product close-ups, and motion backgrounds in the App Library before your main edit. Paid plans unlock unlimited generations, so you can build a full library of cutaways for a campaign or channel without per-clip fees.
Stock libraries offer generic clips that other brands also use, and licensing fees add up. A b-roll generator creates footage for your exact scene and brand, so visuals feel original. Pair it with a video script generator to plan and produce everything in one place.
Yes. The scene-based interface fits an existing video editing workflow, with API integration for batch jobs. Generated b-rolls match the feel of your project, so cutaways slot straight into your timeline without breaking your creative flow.
You can start for free with no credit card and generate footage to test the workflow, with a watermark on free exports. Paid plans from $24 per month remove the watermark and unlock higher resolution, longer videos, and full commercial rights.
Yes. Chain generated clips with a presenter, AI voice generator narration, music, and captions in the same project. Everything renders together on one timeline, and you can download the finished video in HD or share it straight to your channels.
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