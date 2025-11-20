UGC Video Ads That Convert Without Hiring Creators

Generate authentic UGC video ads using AI avatars that look and feel like real creator content. Scale your ad creative for TikTok, Instagram, and Meta without managing creators, negotiating rates, or waiting for deliverables.

  • No credit card required
  • Update content instantly when products change
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125,989,860Videos created
100,160,506Avatars generated
17,325,299Videos translated
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

The Marketing Challenge

See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text to AI video platform.

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Without HeyGen

The Marketing Content Crunch

The Marketing Content Crunch

Your best-performing ads are UGC-style videos that convert 3–5× better than polished brand ads, but scaling them is slow and expensive. Managing multiple creators, negotiating usage rights, waiting for deliverables, and paying $200–$500 per video quickly adds up. Creators miss deadlines, quality varies, and usage rights expire, while you still need dozens of ad variations to find what works. Testing new angles takes weeks of briefing and revisions, slowing your ability to compete. Your creative testing velocity can’t keep up with your growth goals.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen's AI ad creator generates authentic UGC video ads without hiring creators. Choose from diverse AI avatars that deliver creator-style content and look native to TikTok and Instagram. Simply type your script, select a presenter, and generate ads in minutes with no creator management, usage rights negotiations, or waiting. Need 50 ad variations to test different hooks, angles, and CTAs? Generate them in one session, testing demos, testimonials, unboxing, and tutorials from the same presenter. What would cost $25,000 in creator fees can be created in a single afternoon.

Avatar presenters speak 175+ languages with natural delivery and lip-sync. Launch the same UGC ad creative globally using localized video campaigns without hiring regional creators or increasing budgets.

Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Unlimited Creative Testing

Generate endless advert variations testing different hooks, pain points, benefits and CTAs. A/B test 10, 20, 50 versions to find your winning formula. No incremental creator costs per variation. Scale creative testing speed to match your ad spend.

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Authentic Creator Aesthetic

AI avatars deliver the casual, authentic style that helps UGC ads perform quite well. Mobile-shot look. Direct-to-camera delivery. Natural speaking style. Organic feel that does not trigger ad blindness. Your ads blend into feeds like native content.


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Instant Turnaround

Generate ad creative in minutes, not days. Morning strategy meeting identifies a new angle. By the afternoon you are testing it in-market. Respond to trends, competitor moves, and market shifts at the pace of performance marketing.

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Full creative control

Your vision, executed perfectly. No creator interpretation. No 'sorry, that's not my style'. Script exactly what you want said, how you want it said. Iterate straightaway based on performance data.

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Consistent quality

Every video maintains professional quality. No poor lighting, low-quality audio, or off-brand presentation. Consistent avatar, consistent setting, consistent delivery. Scale content without variations in quality.

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No Usage Rights Issues

Create once, use forever. No expiring contracts. No renegotiating for extended use. No territorial restrictions. Run ads globally, indefinitely, across all platforms without additional fees.

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From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps

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Step 1

Write Your Hook

Type your ad script. Start with a scroll-stopping hook. Address pain point. Present solution. Include clear CTA. Or use AI script generator trained on high-performing UGC ad formulas. Generate multiple script variations for testing.

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A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Choose Your Creator Style

Select an AI avatar that matches your target demographic. Young, energetic presenters for Gen Z products. Relatable, everyday people for the mass market. Sophisticated avatars for premium brands. Preview multiple presenters with your script to find the right fit.

Pick setting. Bedroom for authentic feel. Kitchen for lifestyle products. Gym for fitness brands. Office for B2B. Outdoor for adventure products. Or use custom background.


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Step 3

Generate and Deploy

Click generate. In 2-3 minutes, finished UGC video ad exports in vertical 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram, square 1:1 for feed placements. Upload directly to Meta Ads Manager, TikTok Ads Manager, or download for other platforms.

Generate 10 variations testing different hooks. Another 10 testing different CTAs. Another 10 with different benefit emphasis. Launch comprehensive creative testing in under an hour


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Built for Every Marketing Requirement

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E-commerce Product Ads

E-commerce Product Ads

Generate product review style UGC ads. Avatar unboxes product, highlights features, shares experience. Show product in use. Address common objections. Drive clicks to product pages with authentic testimonial format.


Direct Response Campaigns

Direct Response Campaigns

Create problem-solution UGC ads. Avatar calls out a specific pain point your audience experiences. Introduces your product as the solution. Demonstrates results. Strong CTA prompts immediate action.


Social Proof Testimonials

Social Proof Testimonials

Scale social proof using testimonial video ads without chasing customers for recordings. Deliver reviews, results, and success stories in high-converting UGC format..

Product Demonstrations

Product Demonstrations

Tutorial-style UGC showing how products work. Avatar walks through features, demonstrates use cases, explains benefits. Educational format that reduces hesitation to purchase.

Comparison and Alternatives

Comparison and Alternatives

"I switched from [competitor] to [your product]" style ads. Avatar explains why they made the switch, what's better, results they achieved. Competitive positioning in authentic UGC format.


Seasonal and Promotional

Seasonal and Promotional

Generate timely UGC ads for sales, holidays and limited offers. Black Friday urgency. Holiday gift guides. Summer product launches. Create seasonal creative quickly without seasonal creator availability issues.


G24.81,000+ reviews

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn projects down. It feels as though we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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Have questions? We have answers

What are UGC video ads?

UGC video ads are user-generated content style advertisements that mimic organic social media posts. They feature real people (or realistic avatars) sharing authentic experiences, reviews, or demonstrations. UGC ads outperform traditional polished advertisements because they feel native to social platforms, do not trigger ad blindness, and leverage social proof psychology.

HeyGen's AI ad creator generates UGC-style videos using AI avatars that deliver authentic, creator-like presentation without hiring actual creators.

How do I create marketing videos without a production team?

AI-generated UGC ads often perform as well as or better than creator-made content due to faster iteration, consistent quality, and unlimited testing. Many brands use AI UGC for rapid testing and scaling, then deploy creator content for hero campaigns or product launch videos.

Do UGC ads work for my industry?

UGC video ads perform across sectors: e-commerce, DTC, SaaS, mobile apps, supplements, beauty, fashion, fitness, food and drink, financial services, and B2C services. Any brand targeting consumers on social platforms benefits from authentic, creator-style content.

B2B brands use modified UGC approach with professional presenters in business contexts. Same authentic delivery, different setting and tone.


What makes a high-performing UGC ad?

Winning UGC ads include: strong hook in first 3 seconds, clear problem identification, relatable presenter, authentic delivery style, visual product demonstration, social proof elements, direct CTA, mobile-optimised vertical format, and captions for sound-off viewing.

HeyGen's AI script generator incorporates these elements. Or write bespoke scripts using proven frameworks

Can I create UGC-style content with HeyGen?

Create your compliance training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. The translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Your Spanish version sounds like native Spanish, not dubbed English.

Can I test multiple advert variations quickly?

Yes, this is HeyGen's core advantage. Generate 20, 50, 100+ variations testing different variables: hooks (first 3 seconds), pain points addressed, benefits emphasized, product angles, CTAs, presenter styles, and backgrounds.


How much do UGC ads cost with HeyGen vs hiring creators?

Creator costs: $200-$500 per video. Testing 50 variations costs $10,000-$25,000. HeyGen: Fixed monthly subscription. Unlimited videos. 50 variations cost the same as 5 variations: your subscription fee.

ROI timeline: Most performance marketers recover the subscription cost in the first 10–20 AI-generated videos. Everything beyond that is simply margin improvement.


What video specs and formats does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen exports UGC ads in formats for every major platform:

  • Vertical 9:16 (1080x1920) for TikTok, Instagram Reels, Stories
  • Square 1:1 (1080x1080) for Instagram feed, Facebook feed
  • Horizontal 16:9 (1920x1080) for YouTube, landscape placements
  • Bespoke dimensions for specific placements

How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?

Traditional marketing video production requires talent co-ordination, studio bookings, filming days, and post-production editing—typically 2–4 weeks and $5,000–$20,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generate comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost. When campaigns change or content needs updates, you regenerate rather than reshoot. Marketing teams report content creation that is around three times faster and significantly lower production costs.

Can I translate UGC ads for international campaigns?

Yes. Create UGC ad in your primary language, translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Same avatar speaks fluent Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin with natural pronunciation.

Launch international campaigns without hiring regional creators. One ad creation becomes unlimited market versions. Typical use: create 5–10 core ad concepts in English, translate each to 5–10 target languages, and launch with 50–100 market-specific variations.


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Start Creating Marketing Videos Today

Stop waiting weeks for content that ought to be ready tomorrow. Generate professional marketing videos in minutes, localise for global markets straightaway, and scale your content production without increasing your team or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who have transformed the way they create.

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UGC Video Ads | AI Ad Creator for TikTok & Instagram | HeyGen