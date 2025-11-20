Create Marketing Videos Three Times Faster Than Traditional Production

Product launches, social content, ad creative, customer stories—generate professional marketing videos in minutes without studios, crews, or waiting on talent. Scale your content across every channel and language from a single source.

  • No credit card required
  • Update content instantly when products change
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125,989,860Videos generated
100,160,506Avatars generated
17,325,299Videos translated
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

The Marketing Challenge

See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and support growth with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Without HeyGen

The Marketing Content Squeeze

The Marketing Content Squeeze

Your content calendar is relentless. Product launches need videos. Social channels demand daily content. Campaigns require localised creative for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and blowing your budget on a single shoot. By the time content is ready, the moment has passed. Your competitors are shipping video daily whilst you're still in pre-production. And asking leadership to speak on camera? Good luck with that scheduling nightmare.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen turn your marketing team into a video production engine. Write a script—or let AI generate one from your brief—select an AI avatar, and produce professional video in minutes. Product demos, explainer videos, social content, ad creative—all without cameras, studios, or talent coordination. Need the same campaign in 12 markets? Translate into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Ship video at the speed your marketing calendar requires.

Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Rapid Video Production

Go from brief to finished video in minutes, not weeks. No studio bookings, no talent scheduling, no post-production queues. Your marketing team control the entire workflow—ideation to export—without external dependencies.

• Generate videos in minutes

• No studio or equipment required

• Full creative control in-house

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Multi-Channel Export

One video, every format. Export in 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for Instagram feed. Stop recreating content for each platform—produce once, export everywhere.

• 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 aspect ratios

• Optimised for each platform

• Batch export for efficiency

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Global Campaign Localisation

Launch campaigns worldwide without separate productions for each market. AI video translation localises your creative into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your German campaign sounds German, not dubbed.

• Voice cloning preserves brand voice

• Lip-sync matches facial movements

• One source, global distribution

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UGC-Style Content

Authentic-looking content without the influencer coordination. Create UGC-style videos that feel native to social feeds—testimonial formats, product reactions, casual talking-head content that performs quite well.

• Varied avatar styles

• Authentic, informal delivery

• Scale without influencer fees

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Brand consistency

Lock in your visual identity across every video. Brand Kit enforces approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Brand Glossary ensures product names and taglines are pronounced correctly—every time, by every team member.

• Centralised brand assets

• Pronunciation controls

• Consistent output across the team

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Personalised video at scale

Turn one video into thousands of personalised versions. Dynamic variables let you customise names, companies, and details for personalised outreach that drives engagement without manual production for each recipient.

• Dynamic personalisation fields

• Batch generation

• Individual viewer targeting

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From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps

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Step 1

Start with Your Message

Paste your script, upload a brief, or let the AI script generator create content from your campaign objectives. No blank-page problem — start from your existing marketing materials.

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Step 2

Choose Your Creative Option

Select from over 200 diverse AI avatars that match your brand and audience. Choose voices, backgrounds, and visual styles, or create a spokesperson clone for a consistent brand presence across all content.

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Step 3

Generate and Distribute

Click generate. In minutes, you have a professional marketing video. Export in every aspect ratio for every channel. Need global reach? Translate into any language with one click. Ship content at the pace of your marketing calendar.

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Built for Every Marketing Requirement

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Product Launch Videos

Product Launch Videos

Publish launch content on day one, not day thirty. Product videos that explain features, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not weeks. Update straightaway when features change.

Use case: Generate product announcement videos for website, email, and social channels simultaneously on launch day.

Social Media Content

Social Media Content

Feed the algorithm without burning out your team. Daily social content across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube — consistent quality in a fraction of the production time.

Use case: Produce a week’s worth of social videos in a single afternoon session.

Advertising Creative

Advertising Creative

Test more concepts, find winners faster. Generate ad variations for A/B testing without separate shoots for each creative. Different hooks, different avatars, different angles—all from one workflow.

Use case: Create 10 ad variations for creative testing in the time it takes to produce one traditional advert.

Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media cut production time from 3 days to just hours whilst expanding to over 10 new languages.

Customer testimonials

Customer testimonials

Social proof at scale. Create testimonial-style content that builds trust without coordinating customer schedules and filming logistics.

Use case: Produce customer story videos that highlight use cases and outcomes across different sectors.

Explainer and How-To Content

Explainer and How-To Content

Help customers understand your product with tutorial videos and explainers. Update straightaway when your product changes—no reshoots required.

Use case: Build a library of feature explainers that stay up to date with every product update.

Global Marketing Campaigns

Global Marketing Campaigns

Same campaign, every market. Localise creative for international audiences without separate production budgets for each region.

Use case: Launch product campaigns in 12 markets simultaneously with native-language video creatives.

Verified result: Vision Creative Labs have helped clients go from 1–2 videos annually to 50–60 per day with HeyGen.

G24.81,000+ reviews

The fastest-growing product on G2 for good reason 

From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as if we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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Have questions? We have answers

What is AI video creation for marketing?

AI video creation uses artificial intelligence to generate professional marketing videos without traditional production requirements. HeyGen combine AI avatars, voice synthesis, and automated editing to turn scripts into polished video content—no cameras, studios, or film crews needed. Marketing teams can produce product videos, social content, and ad creative in minutes rather than weeks.

How can I create marketing videos without a production team?

Write your script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your brief. Select an AI avatar as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice and visual style, and generate your video. The entire process takes minutes and requires no production expertise. For brand consistency, clone your spokesperson so their digital twin can represent your brand across all content.

Can I create social media videos for several platforms?

Yes—HeyGen export in multiple aspect ratios from a single project. Create once, then export in 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and 1:1 for Instagram feed posts. No need to recreate content for each platform or manage multiple production workflows.

How does multilingual marketing video work?

Create your marketing video in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your brand voice sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Launch global campaigns from a single source video.

Can I create UGC-style content with HeyGen?

Create your compliance training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. The translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Your Spanish version sounds like native Spanish, not dubbed English.

How do I maintain brand consistency across videos?

HeyGen are SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise compliance teams handling sensitive policy documentation, HeyGen offer dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralised user management. We do not train our AI models on your content.

Can I personalise videos for individual viewers?

Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalisation with variable fields for names, companies, and bespoke details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalised versions for account-based marketing, sales outreach, or customer engagement campaigns. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev using this approach.

How quickly can I create marketing videos?

HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3–10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.

How does HeyGen compare with traditional video production?

Traditional marketing video production requires talent co-ordination, studio bookings, filming days, and post-production editing—typically 2–4 weeks and $5,000–$20,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generate comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost. When campaigns change or content needs updates, you regenerate rather than reshoot. Marketing teams report content creation that is around three times faster and significantly lower production costs.

Can my whole marketing team use HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where marketing managers, content creators, and designers can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved brand elements accessible to everyone. Admin controls let you manage permissions, monitor usage, and ensure brand consistency across all team output.

What kinds of marketing videos can I create?

HeyGen supports virtually any marketing video format: product launches, explainers, social media content, advertising creative, customer testimonials, how-to tutorials, company announcements, event promotions, email video content, and more. If you can script it, HeyGen can produce it—in any language, for any channel.

Is my marketing content secure?

HeyGen are SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise marketing teams handling sensitive campaign materials or unreleased product information, HeyGen offer dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralised access management. We do not train our AI models on your content.

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Start Creating Marketing Videos Today

Stop waiting weeks for content that ought to be ready tomorrow. Generate professional marketing videos in minutes, localise for global markets straightaway, and scale your content production without increasing your team or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who have transformed how they create.

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  • No production experience required
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Marketing Video Production for Teams | AI Video Creator | HeyGen