Create Customer Testimonial Videos That Build Trust and Increase Sales
Transform written reviews into persuasive video testimonials that increase conversions and shorten sales cycles. No customer filming required. Generate authentic customer story videos from existing feedback using AI avatars that provide social proof at scale.
- No credit card required
- Update content instantly when products change
The Marketing Challenge
See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Testimonial Video Challenge
You have hundreds of five-star reviews but no video testimonials. Customers love your product but will not record videos. They are camera shy, too busy, or concerned about privacy. The few who agree never follow through. Professional video production costs $2,000–$5,000 per testimonial. Customer-shot videos have terrible lighting, poor audio, and distracting backgrounds. You have spent weeks coordinating schedules only to end up with unusable footage. Meanwhile, your competitors have testimonial videos on every page, and you know video testimonials convert three times better than text. Your limited testimonial content cannot match your marketing needs. Every landing page needs social proof. Every product page needs credibility. Every sales conversation needs validation. But your testimonial library has three outdated videos from 2019.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen transforms your written customer reviews into professional video testimonials without customer filming. Copy text from Google reviews, Trustpilot, surveys, or customer emails. Select an AI avatar that matches your customer demographic and generate authentic testimonial videos in minutes.
Need 50 testimonial videos? Create them in one afternoon from your review library. Expanding globally? Translate testimonials into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync using localised video campaigns. Customer changed companies or role? Edit the script and regenerate straightaway. Privacy concerns? AI avatars protect customer identity whilst delivering authentic testimonials.
Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative text-to-AI video platforms.
Convert Written Reviews to Video
Stop waiting for customers to film testimonials. Use the reviews you already have. Copy customer feedback from any source and transform it into a professional video format. AI avatars deliver testimonials with authentic emotion and natural delivery. Your written testimonial library becomes video content.
• Turn text reviews into video testimonials
• Preserve customers' actual words
• Natural delivery with appropriate emotion
• Professional presentation every time
Scale Social Proof Content
Generate unlimited testimonial videos from your customer feedback library. Different testimonials for different audiences, products, or objections. Product-specific testimonials. Feature-focused testimonials. Industry-specific testimonials. Match testimonials to every marketing need without production bottlenecks.
• Unlimited testimonial video creation
• Testimonials for each product or feature
• Industry and sector-specific content
• Match testimonials to buyer journey stage
Privacy-Friendly Testimonials
Some customers love your product but won't appear on camera. Company policies, privacy concerns, personal preferences. AI avatars deliver their testimonial while protecting identity. Their authentic feedback becomes usable video content without exposing them.
• Protect customer privacy
• Anonymous testimonial option
• HIPAA-compliant for healthcare
• Corporate policy-friendly approach
Consistent Professional Quality
Customer-shot testimonials vary widely. Poor lighting, poor audio, awkward delivery. HeyGen ensures every testimonial maintains professional quality. Consistent presentation builds brand credibility without technical quality issues.
• Professional video quality every time
• Consistent branding and presentation
• Controlled message delivery
• No variation in production quality
Multi-Language Testimonials
Translate customer testimonials into any language with voice cloning and lip-sync. An English testimonial becomes Spanish, French, German or Japanese versions. Build trust in international markets with localised social proof from a single source testimonial.
• 175+ languages available
• Voice cloning for natural delivery
• Lip-sync matches translated audio
• Build trust globally at scale
Strategic Testimonial Placement
Generate testimonial videos optimised for every marketing channel. Short testimonials for social media. Longer customer stories for your website. Feature-specific testimonials for product pages. Objection-handling testimonials for sales presentations.
• Website and landing page testimonials
• Social media testimonial content
• Sales presentation testimonials
• Email campaign testimonials
• Product page social proof
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps
Input customer testimonial
Copy text from customer reviews, survey responses, case study interviews, or feedback emails. Or write a testimonial script based on customer conversations and outcomes. HeyGen's AI helps structure testimonials for maximum impact, focusing on the problem, solution, and results.
Select Presenter Style
Choose an AI avatar that matches your customer demographic or target audience. Professional presenters for B2B testimonials. Relatable, everyday people for consumer products. Industry-specific avatars for vertical markets. Select a background and setting that match your brand aesthetic.
Generate and Deploy
Click generate. In 2–4 minutes, a professional video testimonial exports in formats for website embedding, social sharing, sales presentations, and email campaigns. Generate multiple versions from the same testimonial: 30-second for social media, 60-second for the website, 2-minute customer story for case studies.
Built for Every Marketing Need
Website and Landing Page Testimonials
Place video testimonials strategically throughout your website. Homepage testimonials build immediate credibility. Landing page testimonials increase conversion rates. Product page testimonials address specific objections. Pricing page testimonials justify the investment.
Use case: SaaS company places video testimonials on every product page addressing feature-specific concerns. Conversion rate improvement: 45% compared with text testimonials alone.
Sales Enablement and Presentations
Equip sales teams with testimonial videos addressing common objections. Handle 'your competitors say X' with video testimonials from customers who considered competitors but chose you. Create a testimonial library organised by industry, company size, use case, or objection.
Use case: B2B software company creates 30 testimonial videos covering different industries and company sizes. Sales cycle shortened by 25% with relevant social proof at every stage.
Customer Success Stories and Case Studies
Transform written case studies into engaging video format. Customers describe the initial challenge, why they chose your solution, implementation experience, measurable results, and advice for others. Longer-form customer story videos offer more depth for prospects at the consideration stage.
Use case: Professional services firm converts 15 written case studies into video customer stories. Prospect engagement increased 3x, qualified lead generation up 60%.
Healthcare and HIPAA-Compliant Testimonials
Healthcare providers need patient testimonials whilst respecting HIPAA privacy requirements. AI avatars deliver patient success stories without exposing patient identity. Treatment outcomes, experience testimonials and facility recommendations are all possible with privacy protection.
Use case: Medical practice generates patient testimonial videos highlighting treatment experiences and outcomes without HIPAA breaches or patient privacy concerns.
Use case: E-commerce brand posts customer testimonial video three times weekly. Engagement rates 4x higher than product-only content. Direct attribution to 20% of new customer acquisition
Social Media Testimonial Content
Adapt customer testimonials for social media distribution. 15–30 second testimonial highlights for Instagram Reels, TikTok, LinkedIn. A regular cadence of customer testimonial videos builds consistent social proof as an ongoing content strategy.
Use case: E-commerce brand posts a customer testimonial video three times weekly. Engagement rates 4x higher than product-only content. Direct attribution to 20% of new customer acquisition.
Service Provider and Agency Testimonials
Professional services firms, consultants, and agencies build credibility with client testimonial videos. Results achieved, quality of working relationship, expertise demonstrated, value delivered. Generate testimonials highlighting different service offerings matched to the services prospects are evaluating.
Use case: Marketing agency creates client testimonial videos per service line: SEO testimonials, PPC testimonials, strategy consulting testimonials. Prospects see relevant social proof for specific services.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for good reason
From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What is AI video creation for marketing?
Testimonial videos are customer endorsements in video format where satisfied customers share their experiences with a product or service. Video testimonials build more trust than text because viewers can hear tone, emotion and authenticity. Many teams also repurpose testimonials into creator-style formats such as UGC video ads for paid and social distribution.
How do you create testimonial videos without customers filming?
HeyGen convert written testimonials into video format using AI avatars. Copy text from customer reviews, survey responses, or feedback emails. AI avatar delivers the testimonial with authentic emotion and a natural presentation. The customer's actual words become a professional video testimonial without customer coordination or video production. This solves common problems: customers too busy to film, camera-shy customers, privacy concerns, and inconsistent video quality.
Can testimonial videos genuinely increase conversions?
Yes. Research shows video testimonials increase conversion rates 20-80% depending on industry and placement. Video testimonials outperform text because video conveys authenticity, viewers perceive video as more trustworthy, video engages multiple senses, emotional connection drives decisions, and video reduces perceived purchase risk. Landing pages with video testimonials consistently outperform text-only pages.
What makes an effective testimonial video?
Effective testimonial videos include specific problems customers have faced, clear results achieved, authentic delivery style, concrete metrics where possible, relevance to the target audience, addressing common objections, professional video quality, and an appropriate length (30–90 seconds for most use cases). Most important: specificity. 'This product is great' lacks impact. 'This product reduced our processing time from 4 hours to 30 minutes' provides concrete, believable value.
How long should testimonial videos last?
Social media: 15-30 seconds. Website homepage: 30-60 seconds. Product pages: 45-90 seconds. Landing pages: 60-90 seconds. Case study videos: 2-3 minutes. Sales presentations: 90-120 seconds. General rule: long enough to be credible and specific, short enough to maintain attention. Most testimonials work best at under 90 seconds.
Can you translate testimonial videos for international markets?
Yes. Create testimonial video in your primary language, then translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Same customer testimonial becomes Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin versions with natural native-speaker delivery. Translated testimonials build trust in international markets. Local language testimonials significantly outperform English-only testimonials in non-English markets
How do you handle customer privacy in testimonial videos?
HeyGen's AI avatar approach protects customer privacy. Customers provide testimonial text but do not appear on camera. Feedback becomes video content without exposing identity. This enables testimonials from healthcare patients (HIPAA compliance), financial services clients (confidentiality requirements), corporate buyers (company policy restrictions), therapy clients (privacy essential), and any customer preferring anonymity. You get testimonial value without compromising customer privacy.
How many testimonial videos do you need?
Simple product: 5–10 testimonial videos covering the main benefits. Multiple products: 3–5 testimonials per major product. B2B with multiple industries: testimonials per target vertical. Complex sales: testimonials addressing different objections. Start with 10–15 testimonial videos covering overall satisfaction, specific features, different customer types, common objections, and implementation experience. Then expand based on performance data.
Can you translate testimonial videos for international markets?
Yes. Create the testimonial once, then scale it globally using localised video campaigns with natural voice cloning and lip-sync for 175+ languages.
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Start Creating Marketing Videos Today
Stop waiting weeks for content that ought to be ready to ship tomorrow. Generate professional marketing videos in minutes, localise for global markets straightaway, and scale your content production without increasing the size of your team or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who have transformed the way they create.
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- No production experience required
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