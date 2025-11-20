You have hundreds of five-star reviews but no video testimonials. Customers love your product but will not record videos. They are camera shy, too busy, or concerned about privacy. The few who agree never follow through. Professional video production costs $2,000–$5,000 per testimonial. Customer-shot videos have terrible lighting, poor audio, and distracting backgrounds. You have spent weeks coordinating schedules only to end up with unusable footage. Meanwhile, your competitors have testimonial videos on every page, and you know video testimonials convert three times better than text. Your limited testimonial content cannot match your marketing needs. Every landing page needs social proof. Every product page needs credibility. Every sales conversation needs validation. But your testimonial library has three outdated videos from 2019.

With HeyGen The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen transforms your written customer reviews into professional video testimonials without customer filming. Copy text from Google reviews, Trustpilot, surveys, or customer emails. Select an AI avatar that matches your customer demographic and generate authentic testimonial videos in minutes.

Need 50 testimonial videos? Create them in one afternoon from your review library. Expanding globally? Translate testimonials into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync using localised video campaigns. Customer changed companies or role? Edit the script and regenerate straightaway. Privacy concerns? AI avatars protect customer identity whilst delivering authentic testimonials.