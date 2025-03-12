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Personalised VideoMarketingAgency

How Ogilvy used HeyGen to get Gen Z to talk about their emotions

INDUSTRY:Agency
DEPARTMENT:Marketing
LOCATION:🌍 New York City, New York
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If you can't say it, sing it

Ogilvy, one of the leading advertising agencies in the world, have been creating impact for brands through iconic, culture-shaping, value-driving ideas for over 75 years. Milka, one of the most beloved and recognisable chocolate brands, hired Ogilvy to create a campaign centred around the fact that 48% of Gen Z are uncomfortable sharing their feelings.

To help share their feelings, Ogilvy and Milka took inspiration from an old Dutch proverb, ‘If you can’t say it, sing it.’ That’s why they partnered with Snelle, one of Gen Z’s favourite Dutch rappers, to create the campaign ‘Let Snelle Sing It for You’. Within minutes, anyone can make a bespoke song using his voice, appearance, and unique writing style. All they have to do is buy a Milka bar, scan the code, and write down their emotions.

The campaign utilised three AI engines. OpenAI creates lyrics in Snelle’s signature style, Uberduck clones his voice, and HeyGen produces lifelike videos with flawless lip synchronisation. Together, they craft an experience that is engaging, personal, and touching.

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