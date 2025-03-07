For over four decades, Videoimagem has been at the forefront of corporate video production in Brazil. The agency has built a strong reputation for creating high-quality content for training, internal communications, product launches, and corporate summits. As client expectations evolved, Videoimagem recognised a growing demand for more personalised, interactive, and scalable content.

Initially, the agency used other AI-powered video tools to create personalised content but faced limitations in avatar quality, voice realism, and scalability. These constraints hindered their ability to deliver the high-quality, engaging videos that clients required.

Videoimagem needed to produce large-scale personalised video content whilst ensuring a seamless experience for its clients, so it turned to HeyGen.

Launching personalised video campaigns for AB InBev with HeyGen

Videoimagem used HeyGen’s platform to launch personalised video campaigns for AB InBev, specifically targeting customers on the BEES and Zé Delivery apps. These campaigns aimed to deepen customer relationships through personalised, engaging content that featured Brazilian celebrities.

For AB InBev’s BEES app, which connects the company with business customers such as bars and supermarkets, Videoimagem produced over 50,000 personalised videos. These videos included tailored promotional content, with customers addressed by name and shown content relevant to their purchase history.

For the Zé Delivery campaign, which targeted individual consumers, Videoimagem used avatars of popular former football players representing major Rio de Janeiro teams. These personalised videos celebrated customers' favourite sports teams, creating an emotional connection. ‘We’ve heard from them… that it’s more than three times the engagement as compared to without the personalised video,’ Mathias shared. Initially producing over 3,000 videos, the campaign showed immense potential for scaling.

Helping Videoimagem scale personalised video production

HeyGen’s advanced video personalisation platform provided the ideal solution. By integrating HeyGen’s API, Videoimagem enhanced its video production with realistic avatars and lifelike voice cloning capabilities, which were essential for achieving the high engagement levels their clients required. As Mathias Eichbaum, a Partner at Videoimagem, explained, "The avatar quality is way better than the options we’ve used or seen," emphasising the platform's superior features.

HeyGen’s API integration with tools like Eleven Labs allowed Videoimagem to streamline voice cloning and produce thousands of personalised videos without sacrificing quality, making it an ideal choice for large-scale campaigns. The collaboration between Videoimagem and HeyGen was marked by responsive, hands-on support, which helped Videoimagem overcome challenges and optimise the platform for their specific needs.

Enhancing engagement and customer connections

The results from the personalised video campaigns were quite impressive. The engagement rates for the videos more than tripled compared to non-personalised campaigns. Clients reported significant improvements in user interactions, proving that personalised content was more effective in fostering deeper customer connections.

Mathias was particularly impressed with the flawless execution of the campaigns, stating, 'We were very impressed…absolutely no problems. Everything was good, no errors or bugs.' The quality of the avatars, the natural-sounding voices, and the overall reliability of the platform played a key role in ensuring that these campaigns resonated with their audience.

The personalised videos were well received by customers and Videoimagem’s clients, who praised the ability to produce large-scale campaigns without sacrificing quality or engagement. By leveraging HeyGen’s platform, Videoimagem delivered a more personalised and quite impactful communication experience, setting a new standard in video marketing.

The future of personalised video with HeyGen

HeyGen’s cutting-edge AI technology transformed Videoimagem’s approach to personalised video production, helping deliver highly engaging content at scale. By overcoming previous challenges related to avatar quality, voice realism, and scalability, Videoimagem were able to help their clients connect with customers on a deeper, more personal level.

Looking ahead, Videoimagem plan to scale their use of HeyGen’s platform to reach even broader audiences, further solidifying their position as a leader in personalised video content creation. "HeyGen helps us reach people in a much more personal manner, and that helps us connect with them," said Mathias.

Through this collaboration, Videoimagem have not only enhanced customer engagement but also unlocked new possibilities for personalised video marketing, reinforcing HeyGen’s role as a key player in the future of digital communications.