Translate videos from
English to German

Turn your English videos into clear, natural German in minutes. Upload a file or paste a YouTube link to create subtitles, transcripts, or a fluent German voiceover. You don’t need editing experience or specialist software. Everything works online, giving you a reliable way to translate your content for German-speaking audiences.

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125,991,943Videos generated
100,160,636Avatars generated
17,325,429Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
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Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go From English to German in Minutes

HeyGen make it easy to turn your English videos into clear, natural German without extra software or editing work. Upload your video, choose German, and create subtitles or a fluent voiceover in just a few minutes whilst staying in full control of timing, style, and tone.

Reach German Viewers with Smooth, Clear Translation

Translating English videos into German helps your audience follow your message without language barriers. Viewers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland prefer content in their native language, especially tutorials, lessons, and product explainers. Clear translation improves understanding, increases viewing time, and delivers your message with the tone you intended.

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Create a German Version That Feels Native

German speakers value precise phrasing and natural delivery. HeyGen adapts your English content so it sounds natural in German whilst keeping your meaning intact. Whether you create training content, lessons, or marketing videos, your translated version becomes easier to follow and more engaging.

For multilingual expansion, the HeyGen English to French Translator also uses this same streamlined workflow

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Upload Your Video and Start Straightaway

Upload a video from your device or paste a YouTube link for quick processing. You can also import from Google Drive or Dropbox. HeyGen support long recordings, common formats, and good audio quality. After uploading, choose English to German and select subtitles or a German voiceover.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video into Hindi in 4 straightforward steps

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Step 1

Upload Your Video

Choose a video from your device or import it directly from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. The system will analyse your audio and prepare it for translation.

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Step 2

Select English to German

Select English as your source and German as your target language. Then choose whether you want subtitles, a transcript, or a full German voiceover.

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Step 3

Generate Subtitles or Voice-over

HeyGen processes your audio, converts it into text, and creates a clear German version. Subtitles and voiceovers are timed automatically so everything stays in sync.

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Step 4

Review and Download

Make small adjustments to timing, wording, or subtitle style before exporting. Download your translated video or subtitle files in the format that suits your workflow.


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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time whilst effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions about English video to German

How do I translate an English video into German?

You simply upload your video, choose English as the source and German as the target, then select subtitles or a voiceover. The system automatically generates a fluent German version, keeping the timing aligned and allowing final edits before export.

Is the translation accurate for German viewers?

Accuracy is quite strong when the audio is clear because the AI models handle tone, pacing, and context rather than word-for-word mapping. You can refine key terms or phrasing inside the editor to ensure your German version feels natural and precise.

Can I translate a German video back into English?

Yes. The translator works in both directions, allowing you to turn German videos into English subtitles or voiceovers. This helps multilingual teams create consistent versions of training, marketing, or educational content with minimal manual work involved.

Does HeyGen support translation directly from YouTube links?

Yes. You can paste a YouTube link and the system extracts the audio, creates a transcript, and generates a fluent German version. For workflows involving YouTube creators, the YouTube Video Translator offers similar capabilities with multilingual flexibility.

Can I edit German subtitles or adjust the timing before exporting?

Absolutely. You can revise grammar, adjust phrasing, refine timing, and customise subtitle appearance before downloading your final MP4, SRT, or VTT. This ensures your German subtitles match your brand style and remain clear across all platforms

Will translating my video affect its visual quality?

No. Only the audio and subtitle layers are updated. Your exported video stays in the same resolution you uploaded, ensuring clarity for German audiences on YouTube, training programmes, or embedded website players.

Are multiple German voices available for dubbing?

Yes. You can choose from several natural German voices representing different speaking styles. For multilingual expansion, the English to French Translator offers a similar approach when adapting videos for additional markets.

Can I translate long videos?

Yes, long recordings are supported.

How long does English-to-German translation usually take?

Most videos are processed within minutes because the system automates transcription, translation, timing, and voice generation. Longer recordings and clearer audio typically produce faster, more consistent German results with minimal manual adjustments required.

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