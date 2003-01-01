Internal Communications Videos Every Employee Actually Watches
CEO updates, company announcements, change communications—create professional video that reaches your entire workforce in their language, without coordinating executive schedules or booking production crews.
- No credit card required
- 175+ languages supported
The Internal Communications Problem
See how internal teams like yours scale communication and drive alignment with an innovative text to AI video platform.
The Internal Communications Challenge
Your workforce is global, distributed, and drowning in email. Important messages get lost. Town halls happen at 3am for half your employees. Executives have 15 minutes between meetings—not two days for video shoots. And when you do produce video, it's in one language for a workforce that speaks dozens. The result: critical communications don't land, change initiatives stall, and employees feel disconnected from leadership. Text memos don't cut it anymore, but video production at the speed and scale your organization needs seems impossible.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your internal communications team into a video production engine. Write your message—or let AI help draft it—select an AI avatar or clone your executive, and generate professional video in minutes. No scheduling conflicts. No production delays. CEO out of office? Their digital twin can still deliver the quarterly update. Global workforce? Translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync so every employee hears the message in their language. Ship communications at the speed your organization moves.
Everything Internal Comms Teams Need to Reach Every Employee
Executive Digital Twins
Your CEO can't record every update. Clone your executives once, then deploy their presence across unlimited communications. Consistent voice, authentic delivery, zero scheduling conflicts. Leadership stays visible even when they're unavailable.
• Create executive avatars from brief recordings
• Maintain authentic voice and presence
• Update scripts without re-recording
Global Workforce Localization
One message, every language your employees speak. AI video translation localizes executive communications into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your CEO's message sounds native in Spanish, Mandarin, German, Hindi—not like dubbed content.
• Voice cloning preserves executive authenticity
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• Deploy globally from one source video
Rapid Production Turnaround
Announcements can't wait for production schedules. Generate internal videos in minutes, not the weeks traditional production requires. Breaking news, urgent updates, time-sensitive changes—communicate immediately when timing matters.
• Generate videos in minutes
• No studio bookings required
• Respond to events in real-time
PowerPoint to Video
Transform existing presentations into engaging video content. Upload your town hall deck or all-hands slides and HeyGen adds avatar narration, transitions, and professional polish. Your content library becomes a video library without starting from scratch.
• Import existing presentations
• Add avatar presenter automatically
• Preserve structure and messaging
Brand and Message Consistency
Lock in approved messaging, visual identity, and terminology with Brand Kit. Brand Glossary ensures company names, product terms, and executive names are pronounced correctly—every time, in every language.
• Centralized brand assets
• Pronunciation controls for key terms
• Consistent output across all communications
Accessible Communications
Reach every employee regardless of how they consume content. Auto-generated captions, multiple language tracks, and downloadable formats ensure your message lands whether employees watch on desktop, mobile, or offline.
• Auto-generated captions
• Multiple language versions
• Flexible distribution formats
From Message to Global Distribution in 3 Steps
Draft Your Communication
Write your script, upload an existing memo, or let the AI script generator help craft your message. Start from talking points, presentation notes, or strategic briefs—no need to start from scratch.
Select Your Presenter
Choose an AI avatar that represents your organization, or use your executive's digital twin for authentic leadership presence. Match voice, tone, and visual style to your brand and communication type.
Generate and Distribute
Click generate. In minutes, you have professional internal video. Translate to every language your workforce speaks with one click. Distribute via your intranet, Slack, email, or internal video platform.
Built for Every Internal Communication Need
Executive Communications
Keep leadership visible without overwhelming their calendars. CEO updates, board announcements, strategic direction—executive video that maintains authentic presence across every communication.
Use case: Deliver quarterly CEO updates to global workforce in 12 languages without scheduling a single recording session.
Company Announcements
Breaking news, organizational changes, policy updates—communicate immediately when timing matters. No waiting for production availability or executive schedules.
Use case: Announce acquisition or major company news within hours of approval, reaching every employee simultaneously.
Change Management
Major initiatives need clear, consistent communication across every level and location. Video explains the "why" better than memos, and localization ensures no one is left out.
Use case: Support digital transformation with video explaining new systems, processes, and expectations in every employee's language.
Town Halls and All-Hands
Not everyone can attend live. Create on-demand versions of key meetings that employees can watch when it works for them—in their time zone, in their language.
Use case: Transform quarterly all-hands into on-demand video series accessible to every shift, location, and language group.
Verified approach: Workday produces internal content in 10-15 languages per video, going from weeks to minutes for localization.
Culture and Values
Reinforce organizational culture with video that feels personal, not corporate. Welcome messages, values spotlights, recognition announcements—content that builds connection across distributed teams.
Use case: Create monthly culture spotlights featuring different leaders and team members without coordinating filming schedules.
Crisis Communications
When urgent situations require immediate, clear communication, you can't wait for production. Generate crisis response videos in minutes, translate instantly, and distribute across all channels.
Use case: Deliver critical safety or operational updates to entire workforce within hours of developing situation.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What are internal communications videos?
Internal communications videos are video content created for employee audiences rather than external marketing. They include executive updates, company announcements, change management communications, town halls, culture content, and crisis communications. HeyGen enables internal comms teams to produce professional video at scale using AI avatars and voice synthesis—without the production overhead of traditional video.
How do I create executive communications without filming the executive?
Clone your executive once from a short video recording. Their digital twin can then deliver unlimited communications—quarterly updates, announcements, team messages—without requiring additional recording time. When the script changes, you update and regenerate. The executive records once; their authentic presence scales across every communication.
Can I translate internal videos for our global workforce?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's core strengths for internal comms. Create your communication in one language, then use AI video translation to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so executives sound natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match). Workday produces content in 10-15 languages per video using this approach.
How fast can I create internal communications videos?
Most internal videos generate in minutes. Workday reported going from weeks to minutes for localization. The exact time depends on video length and complexity, but the shift from traditional production timelines (days to weeks) to same-day delivery is typical. Urgent communications can be created and distributed within hours.
Can I convert our town hall presentations into video?
Yes. Upload your PowerPoint, Google Slides, or PDF presentations and HeyGen transforms them into video with avatar narration. Your existing structure and content is preserved while adding professional video polish. This is particularly useful for creating on-demand versions of live events that employees in different time zones can access.
How do I maintain consistent messaging across all communications?
HeyGen's Brand Kit centralizes your visual identity—approved colors, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Brand Glossary controls pronunciation of company names, executive names, product terms, and organizational terminology. Whether creating CEO updates or team announcements, every video maintains consistent brand standards.
Is HeyGen secure enough for sensitive internal communications?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise internal comms teams handling sensitive organizational information, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralized access management. We don't train our AI models on your content.
Can I distribute videos through our existing internal channels?
Yes. HeyGen exports standard MP4 video files that work with any distribution channel—your intranet, SharePoint, Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, internal video platforms, or digital signage. You can also embed videos directly or share via link. The format works wherever your employees already consume content.
How do I handle different time zones and work schedules?
Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritize follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who don't open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.
Can multiple people on our comms team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where communications managers, content creators, and regional leads can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved executive avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls let you manage permissions and ensure message consistency.
What types of internal communications can I create?
HeyGen supports virtually any internal communication format: executive updates, company announcements, change management videos, town hall summaries, onboarding content, policy explanations, culture and values content, recognition announcements, crisis communications, and more. If you can write the message, HeyGen can produce the video—in any language.
How does this compare to traditional internal video production?
Traditional internal video production requires executive scheduling, studio bookings, filming, and editing—typically 2-4 weeks minimum for a single piece of content. Multiply that by every language you need to reach. HeyGen produces equivalent quality in minutes, with instant translation to any language. Internal comms teams report dramatic increases in video output without adding production resources or headcount.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Customer Stories
Start Creating Internal Communications Videos Today
Stop waiting weeks to deliver messages that matter now. Generate professional internal video in minutes, reach your global workforce in their language instantly, and keep leadership visible without overwhelming executive calendars. Join internal comms teams at Workday, Miro, and global enterprises who've transformed how they communicate.
- No credit card required
- 175+ languages supported
- Cancel anytime