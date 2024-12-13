Video Stabilizer: Fix Shaky Footage with AI

Transform shaky footage into smooth, high-quality videos using our AI-powered stabilization. Easily refine your clips, then enhance them further by generating voiceovers for a polished finish.

Produce a 1-minute technical tutorial aimed at aspiring videographers and content creators, demonstrating how HeyGen's AI-powered stabilization feature can effortlessly fix shaky videos. The video should adopt a clean, modern visual style with a clear, informative narration and uplifting background music, making effective use of the Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions capabilities to guide users through the process.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second promotional video for small business owners and marketing beginners, highlighting HeyGen as an Online AI Video Editor that is incredibly Easy to use. Visually, showcase a bright, user-friendly interface walk-through with a friendly, encouraging audio style set to upbeat music. Emphasize creating compelling content quickly by utilizing Templates & scenes and the Text-to-video from script functionality.
Prompt 2
Create a 1-minute 30-second showcase targeting professional videographers and documentary makers, illustrating how HeyGen transforms raw, shaky footage into smooth, high-quality footage. The visual style should be cinematic, featuring dramatic before-and-after comparisons from various challenging recording scenarios, complemented by a professional, inspiring audio track. This video should leverage AI avatars to host segments and demonstrate advanced Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Prompt 3
Design a compelling 30-second problem-solution video for social media influencers and vloggers, addressing the common issue of shaky video from handheld devices. Employ a fast-paced, dynamic visual style that quickly presents the problem and then reveals the polished solution using HeyGen's video stabilization, paired with energetic, trending music. The video should seamlessly integrate Media library/stock support and the Text-to-video from script feature to rapidly produce engaging content.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Stabilize Your Videos

Transform shaky footage into smooth, professional-quality videos with our AI-powered online editor. Achieve stable results effortlessly, no editing skills required.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Shaky Video
Begin by uploading your existing shaky video footage from your device directly into our platform. Our intuitive interface supports various formats, making it easy to get started.
2
Step 2
Apply AI-Powered Stabilization
Once uploaded, select the video and activate the AI-powered stabilization feature. Our intelligent algorithms will automatically analyze your footage to detect and correct unwanted camera shake, ensuring smooth results.
3
Step 3
Review Stabilized Footage
Watch the preview of your stabilized video to confirm the desired smoothness. Our online editor allows you to make any necessary adjustments to achieve perfect smooth footage.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Once satisfied, export your newly stabilized video in your preferred resolution and format. Share your professional, high-quality footage with confidence across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an Online AI Video Editor, ensures market stability by generating smooth, high-quality footage. Our generative AI video model easily fixes shaky content strategies.

Enhance Training and Retention

Deliver consistent, high-quality training videos that boost engagement and retention, strengthening your team and market position.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify online AI video editing?

HeyGen functions as an Online AI Video Editor, utilizing a powerful generative AI video model to streamline video creation. It allows users to produce high-quality footage easily, often without requiring extensive editing skills.

Can HeyGen create video from text scripts using AI?

Yes, HeyGen leverages its advanced text-to-video capabilities to transform your written scripts into professional videos. You can select AI avatars and generate natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your text, ensuring an accurate and smooth footage.

What kind of footage quality can I expect from HeyGen?

HeyGen is designed to produce high-quality footage, ensuring professional and smooth video output for various uses. It also offers aspect-ratio resizing for different platforms, maintaining visual integrity.

Is HeyGen accessible for users without video editing experience?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an easy to use online platform specifically designed for creators of all skill levels. It empowers users to produce professional videos, effectively removing camera shake and fixing shaky videos, even without prior video editing skills.

