Onboarding Video Maker: Streamline Your Employee Training

Create engaging employee onboarding videos with AI avatars to enhance company culture and boost retention.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

In a 60-second customer onboarding video, businesses can captivate their audience with a video-first onboarding approach. Targeted at customer success teams, this video leverages HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create a personalized experience that highlights key product features. The dynamic visual style, combined with subtitles and captions, ensures clarity and engagement, making it an ideal tool for companies looking to enhance their customer onboarding program.
For a comprehensive training experience, a 2-minute employee onboarding video is crafted to educate and inspire. Aimed at training managers, this video utilizes HeyGen's media library and stock support to incorporate diverse video templates that reflect the company's values and mission. The professional audio style, paired with aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensures the video is accessible across all devices, making it a versatile video-based solution for any organization.
Create a 30-second promotional video for a video onboarding program, targeting marketing teams eager to showcase their innovative onboarding solutions. This video highlights HeyGen's templates and scenes, offering a sleek and modern visual style that captures the essence of a video-first onboarding approach. With the ability to quickly adapt and personalize content, this video serves as a powerful tool for demonstrating the effectiveness of video templates in transforming onboarding experiences.
How Streaming Platform Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging onboarding videos with ease using our video-first approach.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your onboarding video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual narrative, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates that align with your company culture. These templates provide a solid foundation for your video, making it easy to maintain a professional and consistent look.
Step 3
Add Personalization Techniques
Incorporate personalization techniques to tailor the onboarding experience. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation to create a more relatable and customized video for your audience.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. HeyGen's branding controls allow you to add your logo and colors, ensuring your video aligns with your brand identity before sharing it with new employees or customers.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the streaming platform onboarding experience by offering a video-first onboarding approach that enhances engagement and retention. With HeyGen, create personalized onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and streamline the onboarding process.

Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide

Expand your onboarding program globally with AI-generated courses that are accessible and engaging for diverse audiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video onboarding program?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive video-based solution with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making it easy to create engaging onboarding videos. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can effectively communicate your company culture and streamline the onboarding process.

What makes HeyGen ideal for creating employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen's platform allows you to craft personalized employee onboarding videos using voiceover generation and subtitles. This ensures that your training videos are accessible and tailored to your team's needs, enhancing the onboarding experience.

Can HeyGen support a video-first onboarding approach?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to support a video-first onboarding approach with its extensive media library and stock support. This enables you to create dynamic and informative customer onboarding videos that align with your brand's identity.

What personalization techniques does HeyGen offer for onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides personalization techniques such as customizable video templates and aspect-ratio resizing, allowing you to tailor your onboarding videos to specific audiences while maintaining brand consistency.

