Onboarding Video Maker: Streamline Your Employee Training
Create engaging employee onboarding videos with AI avatars to enhance company culture and boost retention.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In a 60-second customer onboarding video, businesses can captivate their audience with a video-first onboarding approach. Targeted at customer success teams, this video leverages HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create a personalized experience that highlights key product features. The dynamic visual style, combined with subtitles and captions, ensures clarity and engagement, making it an ideal tool for companies looking to enhance their customer onboarding program.
For a comprehensive training experience, a 2-minute employee onboarding video is crafted to educate and inspire. Aimed at training managers, this video utilizes HeyGen's media library and stock support to incorporate diverse video templates that reflect the company's values and mission. The professional audio style, paired with aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensures the video is accessible across all devices, making it a versatile video-based solution for any organization.
Create a 30-second promotional video for a video onboarding program, targeting marketing teams eager to showcase their innovative onboarding solutions. This video highlights HeyGen's templates and scenes, offering a sleek and modern visual style that captures the essence of a video-first onboarding approach. With the ability to quickly adapt and personalize content, this video serves as a powerful tool for demonstrating the effectiveness of video templates in transforming onboarding experiences.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the streaming platform onboarding experience by offering a video-first onboarding approach that enhances engagement and retention. With HeyGen, create personalized onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and streamline the onboarding process.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Leverage AI to create dynamic training videos that captivate new employees and improve retention rates.
Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos.
Utilize AI to craft compelling customer onboarding videos that highlight success stories and foster brand loyalty.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my video onboarding program?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive video-based solution with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making it easy to create engaging onboarding videos. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can effectively communicate your company culture and streamline the onboarding process.
What makes HeyGen ideal for creating employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen's platform allows you to craft personalized employee onboarding videos using voiceover generation and subtitles. This ensures that your training videos are accessible and tailored to your team's needs, enhancing the onboarding experience.
Can HeyGen support a video-first onboarding approach?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to support a video-first onboarding approach with its extensive media library and stock support. This enables you to create dynamic and informative customer onboarding videos that align with your brand's identity.
What personalization techniques does HeyGen offer for onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides personalization techniques such as customizable video templates and aspect-ratio resizing, allowing you to tailor your onboarding videos to specific audiences while maintaining brand consistency.